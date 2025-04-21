Open Extended Reactions

Leaders of the College Football Playoff will gather in Las Colinas, Texas, this week for their annual spring meetings, where they will continue to discuss the playoff's future format and how to best determine the national champion in 2026 and beyond.

While no major decisions are expected, a sense of urgency is creeping in because the next iteration of the playoff must be cemented by Dec. 1. This fall will still feature a 12-team field determined by a selection committee that includes the five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams.

If anything is adjusted this season, it would be how the teams are seeded, but that's a small part of much larger changes the group is considering. Based on reporting from conversations with sources involved in the process, here are some of the biggest questions facing the FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua this week.