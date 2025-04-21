College football's spring transfer window closes at the end of Friday. We're in for five more days of rumors and scheming, six- and seven-figure NIL offers, surprise defections and sped-up recruiting battles. Buckle up.

More than 700 FBS scholarship players have entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal this month, and more are coming soon with the spring deadline fast approaching. Which programs are spending and loading up? Which under-the-radar players are switching schools? Who still has work to do in the days ahead?

Here are the big movers who stand out midway through this spring portal cycle.