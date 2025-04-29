Open Extended Reactions

Whether it was players joining rosters or new entries into the transfer portal seeking fresh opportunities, player movement was a key storyline of the 2024 season. The second transfer window has now closed in 2025, and the focus will shift to how these movements will impact the College Football Playoff next fall.

Some players will continue to take visits and find new homes, but many teams already have made significant additions via transfers. The transfer route, though, is a two-way street, and losses can impact rosters as well -- and that needs to be accounted for.

Here's a look at the 10 teams that mastered the winter and spring portal windows to upgrade their rosters.