On the heels of Tuesday's McDonald's All American Game comes the 14th annual Geico Nationals, featuring eight of the best high school boys' basketball teams in the country competing in a postseason event.

All 10 games of the three-day tournament, held at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Meyers, Florida, will be available on ESPN platforms.

The competitions starts Thursday with the boys' quarterfinals beginning at noon ET (ESPNU/ESPN App). The semifinals are Friday (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN App) and the boys' championship game is Saturday (noon ET, ESPN/ESPN App).

Here are five fast facts about this year's Geico Nationals.