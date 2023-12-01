Open Extended Reactions

With the conference championship games set, there are a few teams in each conference on the outside looking in but potentially on the cusp of reaching the title game next season.

The reasons those teams missed out are varied, and whether it's that they need help on defense, more playmakers on offense or just a general infusion of talent, there are some incoming recruits that could help them get to the top of their respective conferences in 2024.

Here is a look at one team in each Power 5 conference that was close to reaching their championship game and has a group of incoming recruits that will give them a shot at next year's title.

Jump to a contender:

USC | Ohio State

Clemson

Oklahoma | LSU

Recruits: DE Kameryn Fountain, CB Marcelles Williams, S Marquis Gallegos, LB Elijah Newby