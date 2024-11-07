Open Extended Reactions

Just 27 days remain until the start of the early signing period, and only 18 members of the 2025 ESPN 300 remain uncommitted.

Yet, from potential flips at the very top of the 2025 class -- headlined by five-star quarterbacks Bryce Underwood and Julian Lewis -- to developments hovering over some of the nation's top programs, from Texas, Michigan and Florida State to Colorado, Auburn, Nebraska and USC, there's plenty left be to answered between now and Dec. 4.

Here's a look at the biggest questions still lingering over the 2025 class and the nation's top high school prospects:

Jump to a section:

QB drama? | Stewart's next move

Colorado's rebound | Flipping Florida

How Michigan, Texas could close

Can struggling schools finish strong?

Are there more quarterback fireworks left?