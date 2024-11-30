Open Extended Reactions

Five days from the start of the early signing period, programs across the country will get one last shot at the Class of 2025 Saturday as the college football regular season draws to a close.

With Rivalry Week underway, Texas A&M, Florida State and Ohio State are among those set to host five-star prospects on Saturday. Elsewhere, Miami is pushing hard for a pair of top-100 defenders, while Penn State, Oregon and Georgia head into the weekend still targeting flip candidates at the quarterback position and key visits in some of the cycle's biggest recruitments are set to unfold in Week 14.

With 13 members of the ESPN 300 still uncommitted (including nine of the nation's top-100 prospects), plenty of fireworks still remain in the 2025 class. Before the three-day early-signing window opens on Wednesday, here's what's happening on the recruiting trail this Saturday:

Jump to a section:

Biggest visits to watch

Miami moves | QB watch

Next for Colorado | Flip watch

Five-star OT Michael Fasusi, (No. 9 in the ESPN 300): After visiting Texas last weekend, Fasusi will see the Longhorns again Saturday in College Station with both Texas schools still chasing the coveted Oklahoma offensive line commit.