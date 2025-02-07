Open Extended Reactions

With the 2025 recruiting cycle effectively closed after Wednesday's national signing day, it's time to turn our attention to the class of 2026.

As things stands, there are 12 five-star prospects in the ESPN Junior 300, led by Ohio State wide receiver pledge Chris Henry Jr. Among that group, seven of the nation's top recruits remain uncommitted, including five-star offensive tackles Jackson Cantwell (No. 2 overall), Lamar Brown (No. 3) and Immanuel Iheanacho (No. 7), as well as former Georgia pledge Jared Curtis, ESPN's No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 cycle.

That group of five-stars also features a pair of quarterback commits between Dia Bell (Texas) and Faizon Brandon (Tennessee). Across the 2026 class, there are eight uncommitted ESPN Junior 300 QBs with Keisean Henderson (Houston), Will Griffin (Florida) and Jaden O'Neal (Oklahoma) headlining the list of passers holding commitments as the latest recruiting cycle comes into full swing.

With coaches off the recruiting trail in February after a busy contact period, ESPN spoke with the nation's top recruits and industry sources for the latest recruiting intel on the 12 five-star prospects across the country and 10 more quarterbacks you need to know in the 2026 class.

Jump to a section:

Five-stars | 10 QBs to watch

Five-star prospects

Listed in order of ESPN Junior 300 rank.

1. Chris Henry Jr., WR (Ohio State commit)

Background: The son of the late former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, Henry Jr. became the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class when five-star defensive end Jahkeem Stewart reclassified into the 2025 cycle.