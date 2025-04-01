Open Extended Reactions

The annual culmination that is college football's December early signing period is still eight months away. But we have reached April, which means the heart of the 2026 recruiting cycle is just around the corner. For the nation's elite programs, there's no busier period on the recruiting calendar than the 140 days from now to the start of the regular season in late August.

As things stand, 100 members of the ESPN Junior 300 have verbally pledged, meaning exactly two-thirds of the nation's top prospects in the 2026 class are still searching for their next school. That includes 65 of the cycle's top 100 recruits and nine of ESPN's 16 five-star talents, setting the stage for plenty of high-profile recruiting fireworks through the summer.

Which recruitments and storylines will ultimately define the 2026 cycle? ESPN spoke to top prospects and player personnel figures within programs across the country for the latest intel on the most intriguing and critical developments set to unfold on the recruiting trail up ahead.

Georgia or Oregon for five-star quarterback Jared Curtis?