Texas signed the No. 1 class for the 2025 cycle, followed by Georgia, and while neither team is among the top 25 of our initial 2026 class rankings, this process is still in the early stages.

As we move toward the always active early summer commitment season, several programs are already off to quick starts. USC already has a big class, featuring double-digit ESPN 300 commits.

Defending national champion Ohio State is riding the wave of its 2024 success to a hot start on the recruiting trail. Five-star receiver Chris Henry Jr. has been a longtime commit and leads the class, but the Buckeyes also recently landed several notable defensive players, including pulling top-five safety Blaine Bradford out of Louisiana.

Programs that have not traditionally landed top-25 classes such as Syracuse, Kansas and Illinois are crashing the party with strong starts. Each of those classes has landed a commitment from at least one ESPN 300 prospect to make our list.

With nearly 65% of the ESPN 300 prospects still uncommitted, including 14 of the 21 five-stars, much is still to be determined.

ESPN 300 commits: 11

Top offensive prospect: Shahn Alston

Top defensive prospect: R.J. Sermons