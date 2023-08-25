High school football stadiums across the country are buzzing with excitement for the start of the 2023 season.

Few things beat a Friday night lights atmosphere, and the GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff (Friday-Sunday on ESPN and ESPN2) add the opportunity to see some of the top football prospects.

Between Friday and Sunday, ESPN's networks will air six games that feature more than 50 recruits ranked in the 2024 ESPN 300 or 2025 ESPN Junior 300, including the No. 1 overall recruit, cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, a Georgia commit. There are also more than 35 Power 5 programs represented by at least one committed prospect. Here are some of the players to keep an eye on:

Top player to watch: WR Ryan Williams

2025 ESPN Junior 300 No. 3

Saraland (Alabama) | Alabama commit

The K.J. Lacey and Ryan Williams connection might be the best in high school football 👀



Check out the Under Armour All-American duo as part of the GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff Showcase on August 25 when they host Lipscomb Academy 🗓️



8pm ET on ESPN 🔥 #UANext pic.twitter.com/gmuC4ixZz9 — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) August 7, 2023

Williams is becoming one of the premier wide receiver prospects regardless of class and could be one of the most promising wide receivers in the ESPN 300 era. That's not a statement made lightly, but one backed by strong evidence. He posted elite numbers on the camp circuit this offseason, including a laser-time 4.41 40-yard dash and a 4.14 short shuttle, which are among the top performances at the receiver position over the last five years. That athleticism has translated to massive production, including more than 2,500 yards of total offense and 40 touchdowns so far in his high school career. Like former Alabama standout DeVonta Smith, Williams has a slight build, but can fly and provides big plays.

Other notable prospects: Saraland: QB K.J. Lacey (ESPN Junior 300 No. 47/Texas commit).

Lipscomb Academy: CB Kaleb Beasley (ESPN 300 No. 166/Tennessee commit); QB Deuce Knight (ESPN Junior 300 No. 90)

Top player to watch: QB Michael Van Buren

2024 ESPN 300 No. 23

St. Frances Academy (Maryland) | Oregon commit

Fresh off a strong showing at Under Armour Next Camp in Baltimore Under Armour All-America game commit QB Mike Van Buren (@mike3k_) has committed to Oregon 🦆



Big time‼️ pic.twitter.com/y8zHVzOokN — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) May 20, 2023

Van Buren is no stranger to the spotlight, having made his first career varsity start as a sophomore on the ESPN High School Football Showcase. He'll have another big platform to showcase his talent this weekend. Both rosters are loaded, but Van Buren is particularly interesting because there isn't industry consensus on him. Some outlets rate him as a three-star prospect while others, including our rankings, have him on the cusp of five-star status. We feel Van Buren has the tools to rank among the elite quarterback prospects in the 2024 class after multiple in-person games and camp evaluations. While the Oregon commit lacks ideal measurables at 6-foot, 190 pounds, he's a passer with a smooth release, deceptive arm strength and the mobility to extend plays with his legs. We've seen some similarities to former Alabama standout Bryce Young in stature, poise, and confidence. With a wide-ranging view on Van Buren, we'll get to see where he might more accurately land in the rankings after Saturday.

Other notable prospects: St. Frances Academy: CB Ify Obidegwu (ESPN 300 No. 129/Oregon commit); RB DeJuan Williams (ESPN 300 No. 261/Maryland commit); CB Blake Woodby (ESPN Junior 300 No. 29)

Chaminade-Madonna: WR Jeremiah Smith (ESPN 300 No. 9/Ohio State commit); WR Joshisa Trader (ESPN 300 No. 11/Miami commit); CB Chris Ewald (ESPN Junior 300 No. 128/Michigan commit)

Top player to watch: LB Nicholas Rodriguez

2024 four-star

St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) | Missouri commit

Rodriguez might not be the first name that comes to mind in this talent-rich matchup, Missouri is getting a steal. Rodriguez started as a safety and transitioned to outside linebacker, so he's a bit of a 'tweener who lacks ideal size and length. While he does not neatly check a positional box, he gets the job done. St. Thomas Aquinas went 14-0 in 2022 with Rodriguez leading the team with 93 tackles while also ranking among team leaders in tackles for loss, sacks (5) and forced fumbles (2). He's an active player with good range and a knack for making plays, including forcing a fumble at the goal line to secure a win against Saint Frances on kickoff weekend two years ago. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown to seal the victory against St. Joseph's Prep during this event a year ago. History shows Rodriguez will have an impact on Saturday's game, even among more highly ranked recruits on the field.

Other notable prospects: St. John Bosco: S Peyton Woodyard (ESPN 300 No. 107/Alabama commit); CB Marcelles Williams (ESPN 300 No. 98/USC commit); LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (ESPN 300 No. 157/Notre Dame commit)

St. Thomas Aquinas: WR Chance Robinson (ESPN 300 No. 212/Miami commit); WR James Madison II (ESPN 300 No. 284/Missouri commit)

Top player to watch: CB Ellis Robinson IV

2024 ESPN 300 No. 1

IMG (Florida) | Georgia commit

There's no better place to start than the top. Robinson ranks as the No. 1 prospect in the country and is among the best cornerback prospects over the last five cycles in multiple desired traits including height (6-foot-1) and speed (22.1 mph MaxSpeed). In addition to an outstanding blend of coveted physical attributes, Robinson also has the confidence needed in a lockdown corner. He's not afraid to mix it up and is an aggressive presence at the position. No cornerback has ever finished atop the ESPN 300, which is an indicator of the elite company the Georgia commit keeps. It's unclear how frequently St. Joseph's Prep plans to test Robinson, although it does feature multiple Power 5 wide receiver commits, suggesting he'll likely get some action his way. Even if his name is rarely called, it still speaks volumes on his impact.

Ellis Robinson could be the first cornerback to finish his prep career atop the ESPN 300. ThreeStep

Other notable prospects: IMG: DT David Stone (ESPN 300 No. 6); RB Jerrick Gibson (ESPN 300 No. 31/Texas commit); ATH Jonathan Echols (ESPN 300 No. 54/Tennessee commit)

St. Joseph's Prep: QB Samaj Jones (ESPN 300 No. 250/Cincinnati commit); CB Omillio Agard (ESPN 300 No. 264/Wisconsin commit); LB Anthony Sacca (ESPN JR 300 No. 123)

Top player to watch: QB Julian Sayin

2024 ESPN 300 No. 3

Carlsbad (California) | Alabama commit

Julian Sayin is the complete package at QB 🎯 @juliansayin2



Live arm, high IQ, feel for the position, and a plus athlete. Looking forward to seeing the Alabama commit at Sunday's UA Next Camp in Los Angeles 👀@UANextFootball | #UANext pic.twitter.com/w1WgiyZ6UC — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) March 31, 2023

Sayin is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, showing excellent arm strength, accuracy, and good decision-making. He threw for more than 2,700 yards and completed 66 % of his passes while also throwing 27 TDs to just four interceptions as a junior. His ability to limit turnovers is even more impressive considering his competitive, gunslinger approach. Sayin doesn't shy away from competition despite steadily rising rankings. He attended multiple camps this summer, including an Elite 11 MVP performance. Alabama has added a very talented option to lead its offense in the coming years as it charts a course following the Bryce Young era.

Other notable prospects: Mater Dei Catholic: CB Isaiah Buxton (three-star/Arizona commit)

Carlsbad: LB Luke Ferrelli (three-star/Stanford commit)

Top player to watch: S Faheem Delane

2025 ESPN Junior 300 No. 52

Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland) | Undeclared

Good Counsel has a bevy of talented 2024 defensive prospects, including Florida and Clemson commits. But keep an eye on Delane, an uncommitted member in the 2025 class. He enters his junior year just shy of 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and uses his size as a physical enforcer in the secondary. Delane is more than just a big body. He has excellent range and an explosive closing burst that allows him to make plays all over the field. He's a versatile weapon that factors into coverage and comes downhill to support the run because of his combination of size, physicality, and mobility. Sunday is an opportunity to see why programs like Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU have reportedly offered such a coveted prospect.

Other notable prospects: Our Lady of Good Counsel: LB Aaron Chiles (ESPN 300 No. 57/Florida commit); RB Dilin Jones (ESPN 300 No. 123)

St. Edward: OG Devontae Armstrong (four-star/Ohio State commit); OT Deontae Armstrong (four-star); Ohio State, OT Ben Roebuck (three-star/Michigan commit)