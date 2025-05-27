ESPN Junior 300: Comparisons for top 2027 prospects

Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN Junior 300 rankings are here, setting the stage for a pivotal next several months for the top rising juniors across the country.

This class already has several five-stars who grab attention right away, including a quarterback commit who reminds us of one of the top quarterback prospects in the country, as well as yet another elite Ohio State wide receiver commit.

Here's how the top players at each position stack up, with a focus on five-stars who could continue to impress in the months ahead.

QB Peyton Houston

ESPN Junior 300 rank: 53

Reminds us of: Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

When it comes to pure passing acumen, Houston has everything evaluators look for. He has one of the smoothest, cleanest releases in recent classes with extremely consistent mechanics. Houston throws with power and velocity, and the ball jumps off his hand. Defenses have a hard time rushing him because he gets the ball out of his hand so quickly. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder might not have elite size, but he makes every throw and looks pretty good doing it.

QB Elijah Haven

ESPN Junior 300 rank: 42

Reminds us of: Austin Simmons, Ole Miss

Haven has been an incredible two-sport athlete and, after playing several positions in high school, his best football might still be ahead of him once he settles in at quarterback. He's big, athletic and raw with physical tools that can't be coached. Although he's a very good runner for his size, he is not necessarily a dynamic dual threat. At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Haven is similar to Joe Milton coming out of high school. Like Milton, Hazen should iron out some technical quirks to maximize his arm strength and accuracy over time.

RB Kemon Spell

ESPN Junior 300 rank: 10

Committed to: Penn State Nittany Lions

Reminds us of: Makhi Hughes, Oregon

Spell is a bit short at 5-foot-10, but he's not small. He's built similarly to former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, even if he doesn't weigh as much yet. Spell is a low-to-the-ground scatback who plays in a single wing/wing-T offense as both a tailback and wing back. He gets lost behind the line of scrimmage, then fits through tiny creases and is into the second level, winning foot races in no time. Spell has the burst to make defenders miss in the hole, which makes up for his lack of stature or power. He's a really good perimeter runner because he can get to the edge and turn the corner.

WR Jamier Brown

ESPN Junior 300 rank: 2

Committed to: Ohio State Buckeyes

Reminds us of: Eric Singleton Jr., Auburn

Brown is a handful. The Ohio State commit has Ja'Marr Chase-like burst, acceleration and the ability to take the top off the defense. Even though Brown has the physical tools to overwhelm high school defenders, his polished route-running shows he already understands some of the nuances of the position. He ran a 4.49-second laser-timed 40-yard dash in April 2025, a 10.5-second 100-meter dash in 2024 and has a Max Speed on film of 21.3 mph.

Jamier Brown is next in Ohio State's wide receiver pipeline. UC Report

ATH Xavier Sabb

ESPN Junior 300 rank: 16

Reminds us of: Antonio Williams, Clemson

Sabb could project at safety but will likely begin his career at wide receiver. His impact and value as a special teams returner should get him on the field quickly. Sabb is extremely difficult to tackle in the open field, and despite a slim 6-1, 185-pound frame, he breaks tackles routinely and extends plays. Sabb is a home run threat as a return specialist who can flip field position and provide points. His ball skills are as good as any receiver in this class, and he consistently makes difficult catches look routine.

TE Ahmad Hudson

ESPN Junior 300 rank: 25

Reminds us of: Colston Loveland, Michigan

Hudson headlines several big-play weapons at tight end in the 2027 class. Historically, there's a strong correlation between basketball background and tight end success. Hudson fits the bill. The 6-foot-6 standout has offers in both sports and a desirable combination of height, length and catch radius. He does a great job high-pointing the ball as a dangerous red zone threat. Hudson is a matchup problem who can work from both the in-line position and flexed out. He needs to put more blocking on tape, but he's proving to be a versatile player.

OT Kennedy Brown

ESPN Junior 300 rank: 1

Reminds us of: Armand Membou, Missouri

Brown has the tools to become a coveted elite college tackle. Based on his film and an excellent April performance at the Houston Under Armour camp, stamping five-star status on him was an easy decision. Brown doesn't have eye-popping height at 6-foot-4, but he has an unbelievable wingspan and big hands. He's also likely not done growing, which would address his need to add more mass. Brown's athleticism stands out at this stage. He's light on his feet with good body quickness, natural bend and, at times, effortless pass protection. His areas of growth are correctable and will come with more physical maturation.

S Chance Gilbert

ESPN Junior 300 rank: 13

Remind us of: Daylen Everette, Georgia

Gilbert's 22.2 mph Max Speed on tape is elite, and he has also posted a 10.57-second 100-meter dash. He needs to get stronger and fill out his lean 6-foot, 170-pound frame, but that hasn't affected his willingness to be a stout run supporter. Gilbert plays bigger than his listed measurables, is highly competitive, likes to mix it up and can really run.

CB John Meredith

ESPN Junior 300 rank: 3

Reminds us of: Jermaine Mathews Jr., Ohio State

Meredith's best football is ahead of him as he settles into a full-time cornerback role. He has played all over the field and is a dynamic athlete with instincts and a great feel for the game. At 6-foot-2, Meredith has great length and height for the position, and he ran a blazing 4.42-second laser-timed 40-yard dash. He has also posted a 21.2 mph Max Speed on tape. His high ceiling is exciting considering he's just getting started as a defender.

DT Jalen Brewster

ESPN Junior 300 rank: 7

Reminds us of: Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

Brewster is 6-3, 305 pounds, but he's a versatile athlete who carries his weight well and moves like a much smaller man. He posted strong testing numbers, and his versatility showed up on film, where he has played running back, wildcat quarterback and also as a stand-up edge on defense. Defensive line is the long-term focus and he has the tools to develop into a disruptive 3-technique matchup problem. Brewster regularly won 1-on-1 reps in camp settings this spring, using his quickness to gain leverage along with his active hands. He's a defensive tackle who makes plays against the run and as an interior pass rusher, but his versatility will allow a college program to deploy him along its front to exploit matchups and get the best defensive linemen on the field at the same time.

Jalen Brewster has versatility to play all over the defensive line. UA Report

DE Zyron Forstall

ESPN Junior 300 rank: 4

Reminds us of: T.J. Parker, Clemson

This is a strong class for defensive line and edge prospects. Forstall is a big reason why. He needs to continue developing his 6-4 frame, which is important, but he already looks like a much older player. Forstall tests well, explodes off the ball with good bend and pad level, and he redirects well. His effort allows him to factor into pursuit. Beyond his excellent tools, Forstall has the acumen of a player who could make the jump now. He uses his hands well, shows good awareness and quickly locates the ball. Forstall is always in the right position, and with continued development could become a three-down impact defender. With an offensive tackle ranked No. 1 on our board, it's only fitting a defensive end could push him hardest for that top ranking.

OLB LaDamion Guyton

ESPN Junior 300 rank: 5

Reminds us of: David Bailey, Texas Tech

While he's listed as an outside linebacker, Guyton fits more as an edge and can be a handful getting up the field. His strong and quick hands are among the first traits that jump out on film. He's an active presence who delivers a quick jolt with good power. Guyton isn't a pass rusher who tries to get to the corner and simply run around tackles. Instead, he wants to punish them on his path to the quarterback. The explosive athlete reportedly notched 16 sacks during his first two high school seasons and should develop into a physical, relentless edge presence.