The most active month of the 2026 recruiting cycle is drawing to a close. How did things shake out on the recruiting trail among the nation's top college football programs this June?

Headlined by five-star commitments, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M led the charge among the nation's recruiting risers. Defensive end JaReylan McCoy (No. 9 in the 2026 ESPN 300) gives the Gators a big boost. For the Longhorns and Aggies, commits Richard Wesley (No. 11) and Brandon Arrington (No. 15) land as respective defensive anchors for the Texas rivals in the 2026 class.

Who whiffed on the month of June? Auburn, Oregon and Penn State took tumbles over the past 30 days through key decommitments and misses on some of the most coveted prospects in the 2026 ESPN 300. Meanwhile, Alabama, LSU and Ohio State stand among the prominent football powers poised to rise in July after quiet June windows.

With 33 of the nation's top 100 prospects still uncommitted, many of the biggest dominoes within the 2026 class are still to fall. As the cycle shifts from late spring's official visit season into the commitment-heavy waters of July, we dive into June's recruiting winners, what's next for the teams that missed big and the programs most likely to climb over the next month.

June's biggest recruiting winners

Current ESPN class ranking: No. 2

The Aggies' recruiting heater peaked with the June 19 commitment of five-star athlete Brandon Arrington, who chose Texas A&M over Oregon and sealed the highest-ranked pledge of the Mike Elko era in College Station. Beating Texas to No. 5 overall running back K.J. Edwards two days earlier marked a signature in-state victory, too. Between Edwards and fellow in-state rusher Jonathan Hatton Jr., the Aggies will close the month with the 2026 cycle's top-ranked running back tandem. Commitments from three more top-300 recruits in June -- cornerback Camren Hamiel, offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough and defensive end Tristian Givens -- leave Texas A&M level with Georgia for the third-most ESPN 300 pledges nationally entering July.

Through the additions of Edwards and Hatton, along with the late-cycle pledge of five-star offensive tackle Lamont Rogers in the 2025 class, Elko has shown himself capable of winning high-level recruiting battles in the state of Texas. But the Aggies' message is carrying nationally as well. Of the 10 pledges Texas A&M landed in June, five came from out of state, including four of the five ESPN 300 commits now anchoring the nation's second-ranked class, and the Aggies aren't done yet. No. 1 overall prospect Lamar Brown, who is set to commit July 10, is among the program's priority targets for the new month.

Current ESPN class ranking: No. 14

After surging only in the final months of the 2025 cycle, the Gators used June to get the ball rolling much earlier on the program's 2026 class. Of the eight ESPN prospects committed to Florida, seven have landed with the Gators over the past 30 days. That group of newcomers is headlined by five-star defensive end JaReylan McCoy, who stiff-armed LSU and Texas for Florida and would be the Gators' highest-ranked defensive signee since 2015.

Florida built out the early core of its skill position class in June with four-star running back pledge Carsyn Baker and pass catchers Marquez Daniel and Justin Williams. Five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro, a heavy Georgia lean, could join that group when he picks among the Bulldogs, Gators and Texas on July 12. In the June arrivals of safety commit Kaiden Hall and Nebraska cornerback flip C.J. Bronaugh, Florida has at least two more ESPN 300 defensive back talents on the way after landing top-100 prospects J'Vari Flowers, Hylton Stubbs and Lagonza Hayward Jr. in the 2025 class.

Current ESPN class ranking: No. 3

A slow start in the 2026 cycle gave way to an explosive spring for Notre Dame, highlighted by 11 ESPN 300 pledges since April 1. As things stand, Marcus Freeman and the reigning national runner-up Irish are on track to sign a historic class later this year.

Three ESPN commitments over the past 30 days made June a high-quality, low-volume month for Notre Dame. The Irish beat out Michigan, Oregon and Penn State for No. 2 overall cornerback Khary Adams on June 20, then edged the Ducks, Nittany Lions and Clemson for safety Joey O'Brien hours later, forming the foundation of the program's 2026 defensive back class, which also includes top-200 safety Ayden Pouncey. Adams, No. 28 overall, is Notre Dame's top-ranked commit in the cycle following the latest update to the 2026 ESPN 300.

No. 5 overall tight end Ian Premer's commitment marked the latest bit of recruiting momentum in South Bend. If Premer signs later this year, he'll be the program's highest-ranked tight end addition since Cane Berrong in the 2021 cycle, and Notre Dame likely isn't done adding pass catchers, with wide receivers Kaydon Finley, Devin Fitzgerald and Brayden Robinson set to announce commitments later this week.

Current ESPN class ranking: No. 7

The Longhorns landed their first-ever No. 1 class in the ESPN recruiting rankings era (since 2006) last cycle, and coach Steve Sarkisian & Co. have set themselves up to contend for another in 2026 with a productive month of June of recruiting along the defensive line.

Texas' top-ranked 2025 class included four defensive linemen, headlined by five-star Justus Terry. But the flood of talent out of the Longhorns' defensive line room this offseason meant the team needed to continue adding at the position for 2026. With the June additions of Corey Wells, Dylan Berymon and Vodney Cleveland, Texas holds more top-20 defensive tackle pledges than any program nationally. In the June 22 commitment of five-star pass rusher Richard Wesley, No. 11 in the 2026 ESPN 300, the Longhorns landed an impact playmaker on the edge and headliner for the program's incoming defensive line class.

Well stocked on the defensive line, the rest of Texas' 2026 cycle will be defined by the program's success elsewhere in the coming month. Five-star targets Tyler Atkinson and Felix Ojo have the potential to supercharge the Longhorns' 2026 class. Additions of top 100 prospects John Turntine III, Trenton Henderson and Jamarion Carlton could be in the cards, too.

Current ESPN class ranking: No. 10

The Seminoles entered June with seven total pledges and only three from the 2026 ESPN 300. As of Monday, Florida State's incoming class sits in a much healthier spot with 12 commits since June 1, providing coach Mike Norvell and his new-look staff a potential springboard toward a stronger finish later this year.

QB Jaden O'Neal flipped from Oklahoma to Florida State. Under Armour

Quarterback recruiting has long been a sticking point throughout Norvell's tenure, and Florida State appeared headed for another unnerving cycle at the position until four-star passer Jaden O'Neal committed June 22. The former Oklahoma pledge is ESPN's No. 7 pocket passer in 2026, and considering the Seminoles' thin quarterback depth beyond the 2025 season, O'Neal -- a polished passer with one of the stronger arms in the class -- will join the program next year with a pathway to early reps.

Elsewhere, Florida State is molding a formidable pass-catching class around O'Neal. Former Texas A&M pledge Xavier Tiller, ESPN's No. 6 overall tight end, became the Seminoles' top-ranked commit June 23. Auburn wide receiver Devin Carter flipped hours later, landing as the No. 1 wide receiver in a class that also includes June commits Brandon Bennett and Jasen Lopez. Florida State has bolstered its defense too, adding cornerback Lawrence Timmons and defensive end James Carrington over the past two weeks, with more to come in the summer months.

Current ESPN class ranking: No. 1

The Trojans shot out to the hottest start of any program in the 2026 cycle, spurred on by the January arrival of general manager Chad Bowden. After beating UCLA to sixth-ranked outside linebacker Talanoa Ili, outmuscling Ohio State and Penn State for pass rusher Luke Wafle and landing safety Peyton Dyer in the past month, USC leads the nation with 17 ESPN 300 commitments.

Just as important: The Trojans have, so far, held on to all of their biggest names this time around. USC's dip in the 2025 cycle began with the decommitments of eventual five-stars Justus Terry and Isaiah Gibson last June before the Trojans lost a series of high-profile commits in the fall.

To date, Xavier Griffin's late-May exit is USC's only significant departure this spring. That's good news for coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, who could add another elite player to the program's 2026 class when four-star wide receiver Ethan Feaster commits Friday.

Current ESPN class ranking: No. 12

Second-year Bruins coach DeShaun Foster is proving to be the recruiter he was expected to become when he replaced Chip Kelly at UCLA, and offseason staff additions of offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and offensive line coach Andy Kwon are helping boost the program's presence on the recruiting trail.

In June, the Bruins added 14 total commitments. None was more significant than the June 7 pledge of offensive tackle Micah Smith, No. 46 in the 2026 ESPN 300. The top-ranked commit of the Foster era, Smith would arrive as UCLA's highest-rated offensive line addition since Xavier Su'a-Filo in the 2009 cycle. Paired with fellow ESPN 300 offensive tackle pledge Johnnie Jones, who committed June 9, the Bruins have the makings of a historic offensive line class after UCLA finished 107th in sacks allowed in 2024. Four-star passer Oscar Rios' commitment to Arizona over the Bruins on Friday was a miss, but is expected to remain a player in what remains of the 2026 quarterback market between now and the early signing period.

Current ESPN class ranking: No. 21

Are Kalani Sitake and the Cougars on their way to landing the best recruiting class in program history? That's the trajectory BYU finds itself on this summer following an 11-win finish in 2024.

The Cougars' fifth and final commit of June was easily the most significant. In beating Oregon and USC for four-star passer Ryder Lyons, No. 49 in the 2026 ESPN 300, BYU landed its highest-ranked quarterback pledge since 2002 and a class cornerstone last Tuesday. Lyons is the nation's fifth-ranked overall passer in the cycle. And though he won't enroll until 2027 because he will be serving on a Latter-day Saints mission after high school, he could feature as soon as his freshman season without an underclassman in the program's current quarterback room.

With Lyons' commitment, he joins springtime ESPN 300 pledges Brock Harris and Bott Mulitalo -- Utah's No. 1 and No. 3 recruits in 2026, respectively -- in BYU's incoming class. If all three sign later this year, it will mark the first time the Cougars have landed three top-300 prospects in a single cycle in the ESPN recruiting rankings era.

Current ESPN class ranking: N/A

With only two ESPN 300 pledges in 2026, the Sooners still have plenty of work to do between now and the early signing period. However, Oklahoma avoided disaster at the quarterback position June 20 when No. 5 dual-threat passer Bowe Bentley committed to the program, sealing a major recruiting win for coach Brent Venables and first-year offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.