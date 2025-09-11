Open Extended Reactions

College football teams across the country are far from finished products this season, but the first weeks of the 2025 slate are already giving them a better sense of who they are -- for better or worse.

At the same time, coaching staffs face the delicate balancing act of winning today and looking ahead, knowing some of the answers to weaknesses with their current rosters might come from the 2026 class and beyond.

Recruiting isn't just about stockpiling talent; it's about addressing future needs with the right kind of fit. Here's a look at one impact newcomer, some blue-chippers and others who are still flying under the radar, who could make an impact once they arrive on campus and help shape what's next for the top programs in the country. The order is based on current class rankings.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Tomuhini Topui, DT

ESPN 300 rank: 74

Sitting atop the class rankings, there is a lot to like about the Trojans, and one thing that's evident is the team needs to improve in the trenches. USC has shown improvement on defense, but the addition of Topui would put USC on par with other Big Ten powers. He is massive, quick and powerful and can be a stout presence. As a local product from Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei, this was a must-get.

USC commit DL Tomuhini Topui means business 😤🔥



No. 1 Mater Dei vs No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas live on ESPN 🏈🍿@MDFootball I @TomuTopui52 I @BrowardShowcase pic.twitter.com/JnFWAePEi9 — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) August 23, 2025

Kaiden Prothro, TE

ESPN 300 rank: 19

Whether Protho plays tight end or receiver doesn't really matter, as he can contribute to the passing attack in a variety of ways. He possesses an outstanding blend of size, speed, agility and body control. We like his projection as a pass-catching tight end in Athens in the mold of Brock Bowers as a receiving threat. Prothro can be an impactful part of Georgia's offense, which will lose Oscar Delp after this season. Prothro, a five-star, is very fluid as well, and if not deployed as a tight end, the 6-foot-6, 210-pounder with 4.57 verified speed could play the outside receiver position. Regardless of which position you slot him at, Prothro can be a playmaking target for the Bulldogs.

ESPN 300 rank: 51

The run game has not looked dominate in College Station, but Le'Veon Moss should heat up. The issue is he graduates after this season, as does Amari Daniels. The duo combined for 1,426 yards last season and 18 touchdowns. Rueben Owens II, the No. 4 RB in the 2023 class, has shown flashes, but the Aggies need additional firepower in the backfield. Edwards is built low to the ground with impressive contact balance combined with 4.47 verified speed when he breaks into the open field. He will enter College Station with good experience as a pass catcher as well, which will allow for more immediate impactful snaps.

Tyler Atkinson, OLB

ESPN 300 rank: 14

Quarterback Dia Bell is certainly an important commit, but he'll have time to develop, similar to Arch Manning. Atkinson is a tackling machine, and the Longhorns will need to replace 2023 five-star Anthony Hill Jr., arguably the top linebacker in college football. Like Hill, Atkinson's game relies on great instincts, pursuit speed and tackling skills. He will need to continue adding size to become a better take-on defender. Atkinson might not possess some of the same upside as others ranked on this list, but he looks poised to immediately jump into the mix with the Longhorns.

Elijah Golden, DE

ESPN 300 rank: 85

The Irish have depth along the defensive line but didn't look particularly stout against Miami on the ground. This group, particularly the interior, will take a hit next season, and that's why Notre Dame put an emphasis on building the front in this class. Golden can play both defensive end and tackle in new coordinator Chris Ash's defense, but we project he'll physically develop into a true interior defender. Already at 6-5, 260 pounds, he possesses a great penetrating burst off the snap and is extremely disruptive with his powerful hands. He's fast for his size and has been clocked at a 4.5 in the 5-10-5 pro shuttle. Defensive line coach Al Washington will still have a versatile edge if he stays on the outside, and that position flexibility will be very valuable.

Immanuel Iheanacho, OT

ESPN 300 rank: 13

To replace NFL talent like Josh Conerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius, the Ducks dipped into the portal for immediate depth. They likely won't have to next season as Iheanacho is massive even for NFL standards (6-6, 350). Not only is he wide, he's also long and uses his strong hands to finish defenders. His size and power project him at guard to start in Eugene, but it's not out of the question he could play tackle with improved footwork.

Faizon Brandon, QB

ESPN 300 rank: 8

Brandon arrives in Knoxville at the ideal time as Joey Aguilar will be graduating and the position will be open for competition. It's a quarterback-friendly system. Brandon is a more polished passer than Hendon Hooker at this same stage in his career but has equally impressive arm strength. Brandon throws an exceptional deep ball, which is a requirement in this scheme that loves to attack defenses vertically. He's also a legit dual-threat and has the quick decision-making to execute one of the fastest tempo offenses in the country.

5-star Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon wins the @Elite11 Rail Shot Challenge 🎯



Check out every throw on his way to victory. 5-star for a reason‼️@faizon_brandon pic.twitter.com/bjyrMQrXeG — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) June 18, 2025

Jireh Edwards, S

ESPN 300 rank: 23

As Alabama continues to navigate the post-Nick Saban era, its defense has gotten off to an uneven start. There is talent on that unit and it's still very early in 2025, but a player like Edwards is poised to have an impact next season. In the five-star, Alabama has landed one of the more versatile defenders of this class. Measuring in around 6-foot-2, 210 pounds with excellent speed, having consistently been tested around 4.5 in the 40, Edwards can be moved around to address needs based on injury or lack of production. At safety, he has excellent range and an explosive closing burst. He also has experience at corner and is fluid in his movements and can match up in coverage with tight ends and bigger receivers. With his size and physicality, he can also move closer to the line of scrimmage and be a factor there. In addition to excellent physical tools, he has also demonstrated strong leadership qualities and has developed into a tone-setter for that unit.

Blaine Bradford, S

ESPN 300 rank: 34

The Buckeyes have had the fortune of playing with one of the top safeties and overall defenders in college football the past two seasons. While Bradford doesn't possess the straight-line speed of Caleb Downs, his ball-hawk skills and physicality are very similar, as is his size (6-1, 205). He has range to play over the top of routes as a true back-end safety, but his physicality and pursuit in the second level are also excellent. Downs could contend for the No. 1 draft spot, and the Buckeyes will need a playmaker with a high football IQ to develop there in coordinator Matt Patricia's system.

Zion Robinson, WR

ESPN rank: 116

While it's still early in the season, adding playmakers at receiver for young QB Bryce Underwood is a top priority. Robinson, a versatile athlete with a strong track background, brings a nice blend of size (nearly 6-3) and speed, having been clocked at 4.47 in the 40. Not only can he be a vertical threat, but he uses his length well and can be a friendly target for Underwood, as he offers a wide catch radius and is effective after the catch. Robinson caught 42 passes as a junior, and two games into 2025, he has 10 grabs with a TD. Robinson alone will not elevate the Wolverines' receiver corps but is a great place to start in terms of further surrounding the star QB with more big-play weapons.

JaReylan McCoy, DE

ESPN rank: 9

Despite their early-season setback, the Gators are still in a better place than they were at this time a year ago. Still, their improved defense could use more pass rush firepower with Tyreak Sapp in his final year. McCoy could eventually be even better than Sapp. The five-star has an excellent motor, good practice habits and an alpha presence along the defensive line. He has the coveted length and collection of tools to become a top SEC defender.

Lamar Brown, DT

ESPN rank: 1

Landing the No. 1 player in the country injects significant life into any program. That Brown plays his high school ball in Baton Rouge is the cherry on top. The defensive lineman has excellent hands, flexibility and mobility for his size. Jacobian Guillory II and Bernard Gooden are both seniors, so LSU will have an immediate need at the position. However, Brown is arguably even better along the offensive line and could develop in the mold of former standout Tennessee guard Trey Smith if a need arises for the Tigers.

Lamar Brown is a freak of nature 🔥 @lamar1brown



The No. 5 prospect in the ESPN 300 took reps on defense and offense and showed why he's one of the top recruits in the nation at UA Next in New Orleans. Dude is special‼️#UANext pic.twitter.com/nYWIF8Gj7f — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) March 9, 2025

Jackson Cantwell, OT

ESPN rank: 3

Landing Cantwell was a massive win for Mario Cristobal, who was also a former Hurricanes offensive lineman. Miami is expected to lose several offensive line starters, including 2023 five-star Francis Mauigoa, who is a projected first-round pick. Cantwell is a massive, powerful presence at 6-foot-7, 320 pounds. Considering he's also quite flexible and agile, Cantwell has all the tools to step in as a Year 1 starter, just like Mauigoa once did.

Jasen Lopez, WR

ESPN rank: Unranked

Johnny Wilson, Keon Coleman and Duce Robinson have all experienced varying levels of success in Tallahassee, but they were all transfers. The last great homegrown Florida State receiver is arguably 2011 signee Rashad Greene. Lopez is a sleeper who could change that. A two-sport star with legitimate college basketball potential, Lopez is an explosive athlete who creates separation and racks up yards after the catch. He also has a long track record of production for south Florida powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna. That adds up to a potential breakout target in Florida State's passing attack, especially if he narrows his focus to football.

Travis Burgess, QB

ESPN rank: 256

The Bill Belichick era is off to a bumpy start. He overhauled North Carolina's roster, especially at quarterback, and the position still seems unsettled early in 2025. Burgess addresses a key need. An offseason riser, the 6-5 dual-threat has improved as a passer to better utilize his arm talent and quick release. An injury ended his senior season early, and he's not quite a Bryce Underwood type plug-and-play option, but Burgess' tools and upside provide intriguing building blocks for a potential long-term answer.

Naeem Burroughs, WR

ESPN rank: 102

Clemson's offense is struggling so far this season. Things will only get tougher if Antonio Williams leaves after the season, and Bryant Wesco Jr. is also heading into his junior year in 2026. So the Tigers are getting ahead of a key need by adding several ranked receivers, including Burroughs. The four-star Florida native has a nice blend of speed, agility and body control. His football IQ stands out during in-person evaluations, which will only help expedite his development into a potential big-play target early on.

Messiah Mickens, RB

ESPN rank: 135

While Penn State enjoys having arguably college football's best backfield duo of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton a bit longer, Mickens is an in-state rusher who can one day absorb some of their production. The four-star is more in the mold of Allen as a bigger back with good vision, balance and enough speed to finish plays. The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder is roughly the same size as Allen and Singleton were at this stage, and he's perhaps already faster. Replacing both will be tough, but Mickens seems equipped to one day take the baton for the Nittany Lions.

Brian Bonner Jr., RB

ESPN rank: 91

Flipping five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene from Oregon was a big win for the Huskies. Don't be surprised if he steps into a starting tackle spot in 2026. But Bonner could also make a quick impact for a Washington team that graduates Jonah Coleman and didn't sign much running back talent in 2025. Bonner has the requisite frame and speed (he has reached 21 mph in games) to develop into a productive back. He ran for over 1,400 yards last year as a high school junior and is off to a hot start in 2025. Bonner's well-rounded skill set can also impact the pass game, only helping his chances of quickly becoming an every-down back.

Ryder Lyons, QB

ESPN rank: 49

This type of recruiting win for BYU can't be ignored. While a planned Latter-day Saints mission trip will delay Lyons' arrival in Provo to 2027, his commitment generated tons of buzz and he has a chance to add to the Cougars' quarterback history. Lyons won California's Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior after throwing for over 3,000 yards and 46 touchdowns and is already on the cusp of surpassing 1,000 yards early in his senior season. BYU was first to offer Lyons. The reward? A potentially program-changing signal-caller.

Hudson Woods, DE

ESPN rank: unranked

The Mustangs have several ranked commits, but a prospect like Woods adds key depth. He's a dangerous in-state three-star who has notched double-digit sacks each of his past two high school seasons. He gets off the line well from the edge and has solid bend. Woods is a surprisingly savvy young pass rusher who knows how to use his hands and has an effective arsenal of rush moves. He can make an impact on SMU's defense.

Kenneth Moore, WR

ESPN rank: unranked

UCLA's season is off to a rough start, but the good news is the Bruins' incoming class helps address a variety of needs that are already evident in 2025. Wide receiver is one such hole, and Moore could quickly step in to fill the void. Moore's diminutive size (5-10, 160 pounds) is a concern, but he has plenty of wiggle and runs smooth routes. Moore won the wide receiver MVP at the Under Armour Salt Lake City camp this offseason after catching nearly 50 passes as a junior. He could inject a much-needed quick boost to the Bruins' receiving corps.

Darius Gray, OT

ESPN rank: 73

South Carolina has cultivated plenty of talent in the greater DMV area, landing the likes of Dylan Stewart, Nyck Harbor and Tree Babalade. The Gamecocks struck again to land Gray, a top-10 offensive tackle in the class. He's a bit on the lighter side, but Gray has good power, tenacity and bend to go along with excellent agility. The 6-4 bookend has excellent arm length and can project to tackle or move inside to guard. South Carolina has plenty of versatility to work with.

Jake Kreul, DE

ESPN rank: 22

Once buried in the 2026 recruiting rankings, adding Kreul helped elevate Oklahoma's class into the top 25. He'll fortify a unit that is already a strength for the Sooners. Kruel is an explosive defender with a relentless motor who could develop into a disruptive pass rusher thanks to his bend and violent hands. Stacking the five-star alongside fellow IMG Academy defensive linemen David Stone, who is beginning to tap into his immense talent, and Jayden Jackson gives the Sooners the pieces to field one of the SEC's most feared defensive lines.

Nasir Rankin, ATH

ESPN rank: 173

Bret Bielema has done an excellent job reviving Illinois, and the early returns on his 2026 class suggest regression isn't coming anytime soon. The class is loaded with talent, but good recruiting starts at home. Rankin is one of the state's top prospects and was a priority target early on for Bielema and his staff. Rankin is a versatile playmaker on either side of the ball, but he projects best to receiver, where he has impressive ball skills and elusiveness after the catch.

Kamron Wilson, DE

ESPN rank: 287

Yes, landing wide receiver Calvin Russell grabbed headlines, but Syracuse needs more help rushing the passer than additional offensive firepower. The Orange have only one sack through two games this season after losing most of their pass rushing production from 2024. A productive high schooler, Wilson tallied 17 sacks as a high school junior, using his first-step quickness and bend to his advantage. He needs some time to develop his frame, but even if it's just situational pass rush reps early, his addition will help a program that has taken strides under Fran Brown.

Felix Ojo, OT

ESPN rank: 20

Texas Tech made noise with several splashy commitments in the 2026 and 2027 classes over the past two months, and Ojo was first to spark that wave. The five-star offensive tackle brings elite physical traits, including more than an 80-inch wingspan and impressive flexibility. He'll need to add bulk to his rangy frame, which could slow his early impact, but his upside is clear. With time to develop, Ojo has the ceiling to become a top-tier Power 4 tackle and a centerpiece for the Red Raiders' offensive line.

Jaelin Battle, DT

ESPN rank: Unranked

Baylor has stacked some ranked commits, particularly at receiver, but Battle stands out as a lesser-known name. The big-bodied defender can move around the defensive front and even contributed at tight end and linebacker in high school, showcasing rare mobility and versatility. Projected as an interior player for the Bears, he brings agility and leverage that can translate into disruptive play inside. With further development, Battle has the tools to carve out a key role in Baylor's defensive line rotation.

Briggs Cherry, QB

ESPN rank: 276

With the way quarterbacks move around in college football, the excitement around any QB commit should be tempered. But Louisville starter Miller Moss is in his last season and his backup, Brady Allen, is a redshirt junior, so this addition could pay off down the road. Cherry always seems to embrace an opportunity to compete, and in in-person evaluations, he has shown leadership qualities. He threw for over 2,700 yards while completing 69% of his passes as a junior and possesses good arm strength and is fairly polished, with good footwork and poise.

Blaise Thomassie, OG

ESPN rank: Unranked

Stanford once built its identity on dominant offensive lines, and the early signs are that reinforcements up front need to remain a priority. While this class doesn't feature a quarterback, the Cardinal made promising additions in the trenches, highlighted by Thomassie. The Louisiana product is right on the cusp of four-star status, and he's a strong, undervalued pickup who projects inside at guard or potentially center. Thomassie still needs to add bulk, but he shows good bend, body quickness and the ability to gain leverage with his hands. He's the type of developmental interior lineman Stanford can build around.

Dyzier Carter, WR

ESPN rank: 118

Rutgers appears to be set with a solid group of receivers this season, but with the potential for turnover constantly looming, reinforcements are key. Freshman Jourdin Houston and 2024 signee Ben Black are in place, yet Carter adds another high-upside option who could factor in early. A 2025 Under Armour All-American, he has been clocked near 21 mph in game action, showing legitimate top-end speed. More importantly, Carter already runs crisp routes and is coachable, quickly absorbing and applying adjustments. He gives the Scarlet Knights another talented target with the tools to grow into a key contributor in their passing game.

Kevontay Hugan, DE

ESPN rank: Unranked

Curt Cignetti quickly elevated Indiana into a College Football Playoff contender last season behind one of the nation's top defenses. Reloading up front remains a priority, with several senior transfers filling roles this year. While Hugan ranks below two other ranked prospects in Indiana's class, he highlights the depth of the haul. Hugan would likely enter the ESPN 300 if he had better size and length. Still, the four-star has a quick first step, active hands and a relentless motor. He produced more than 100 tackles and 18 sacks as a junior. Hugan is a tough, productive defender who projects as a valuable piece in Indiana's defensive front.

Tyren Wortham, WR

ESPN rank: 282

A perpetually underrated prospect, Michigan State did well to snatch Wortham out of Florida. He erased any potential doubt this past offseason after showing up to the Under Armour Orlando camp with a hungry, competitive demeanor and putting forth an MVP performance. Wortham won't overwhelm with size or straight-line speed, but he runs well, shows suddenness in his routes and consistently tracks the ball with strong hands. As a junior, he racked up more than 1,300 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns as his team's primary big-play threat. He brings polish, production and toughness to the Spartans' receiver room.

Bryce Gilmore, OT

ESPN rank: Unranked

The Razorbacks currently have two young tackles with potential in backup roles that will bring more experience, so there is no guarantee that Gilmore will be needed to or able to step right into a starting role, but that is not what is key here. The four-star out of Texas gives Arkansas an offensive lineman with a big frame who bends well at the knees and has good balance and can develop into a top-tier SEC guard or tackle.

Femi Babalola, QB

ESPN rank: Unranked

Boston College hasn't had the same quarterback start every game of a season since 2018, so Bill O'Brien knows the value of depth. The Eagles dipped into the portal for their current starter and have a promising freshman in Shaker Reisig, but their 2026 class adds two more passers, led by Babalola. At 6-3, 215 pounds, Babalola has a wealth of physical tools. He combines size with arm strength and enough mobility to extend plays, even if he's not a traditional dual-threat. He impressed us this offseason by winning quarterback MVP honors at the Nashville Under Armour camp. With O'Brien's track record developing quarterbacks, Babalola is a high-upside prospect who could grow into a top ACC signal-caller.

Roman Voss, ATH

ESPN rank: Unranked

Voss, despite being unranked, has received quite a bit of attention, including from Alabama, before Minnesota kept him home. The Gophers received commitments from both of the state's top prospects in 2026. A high school quarterback, Voss projects as a versatile tight end with natural ball skills and big-play potential. He's far more than a Wildcat option, though -- he can legitimately throw the ball, giving the Gophers flexibility in how he is used. This fall, he showcased that versatility in one half alone, rushing for 100 yards and passing for over 200. Comparisons can be drawn to Penn State's Tyler Warren or Syracuse's Dan Villari, but whether it's at tight end or even linebacker, Voss is a key in-state pickup who brings real value to the roster.

Damarius Yates, RB

ESPN rank: 113

Early-season returns seem to indicate the Rebels scored with the portal addition of Kewan Lacy at running back, but Yates should bring solid depth when he arrives. A top in-state player (who at one point was committed to rival Mississippi State), he possesses a sturdy build that allows him to produce after contact. He has good speed and his explosiveness allows him to cut and separate. He has been productive in high school with over 1,300 yards rushing in each of the past two seasons and has shown the versatility to be a receiving threat, having caught 31 passes as a junior.

Reston Lehman, OLB

ESPN rank: 193

Lehman is tailor-made for Pat Narduzzi's defense. Hailing from nearby McMurray, Pennsylvania, he's a versatile edge with quickness and body control who doggedly pursues quarterbacks. He knows how to use his hands and can hold up in the run game, plus he arrives with the experience of playing off ball and dropping into coverage in high school. That showed up early in his senior season, when he dropped into the flat and intercepted a pass for a pick-six. Lehman's tools pop on film, and he can develop into a key contributor for the Panthers.

Kaden Snyder, OT

ESPN rank: Unranked

At long last, the Jayhawks will have a new quarterback in 2026 with Jalon Daniels finally exhausting his eligibility. The good news for Kansas fans? Whoever calls the shots behind center will have a potential cornerstone offensive tackle arriving in Lawrence to protect him. Snyder could make the leap to four-star status this fall if he continues to add more bulk. The basketball and track standout has great feet and length and polished pass-protection skills to continue developing once he gets to school.

ESPN rank: Unranked

True freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele certainly looks like Cal's quarterback of the future. Now, the Golden Bears need to build around him. Their short-term tight end prospects took a major hit when Jack Endries departed to Texas. But Purcell is one of the better tight ends in the country, and at 6-4, 225 pounds with a 4.8 40-yard dash, he has the athleticism and size of a player who typically fares well in new offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin's offense.

Oscar Rios, QB

ESPN rank: 201

It's early, but Arizona's offense under new coordinator Seth Doege looks much improved, and quarterback Noah Fifita has been the catalyst. Doege developed current Southern Miss quarterback Braylon Braxton into the Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year during their time together at Marshall in 2024. Rios is another ball of clay Doege could soon mold. He's the highest-rated Wildcats pocket-passer recruit in the past 10 years and is equipped with a strong arm and big leadership skills that can flourish under Doege and propel Arizona back to storied heights.