In the latest update to the 2026 ESPN 300 prospect rankings, only eight members remain uncommitted entering the final month of the college football regular season. Class of 2026 recruits will have their first opportunity to sign with programs during the early signing period from Dec. 3-5. After that, unsigned prospects must wait until national signing day on Feb. 4, 2026.

In any given cycle, the final six weeks before the early signing period tends to produce plenty of drama. This fall, the introduction of revenue share contracts and an unprecedented coaching carousel have only doused the flames, laying the foundation of what could be an action-packed finish to the latest cycle across November/early December and, perhaps, even into early 2026.

With that in mind, here's a table-setter on for final month-plus of the 2026 recruiting cycle:

How will the coaching carousel impact the 2026 cycle?

As of now, 11 head coaches have been fired across FBS football this fall with eight jobs open in Power 4 leagues. According to Front Office Sports, those 11 schools have committed more than $169 million combined in contract buyouts so far, including two of the largest buyouts in college football history that could be doled out at LSU and Penn State this month.

And still, as questions hover over the coaching situations at Auburn, Florida State, Michigan State and Wisconsin, to name just a few, the 2025 coaching carousel appears far from over.

"I think there's going to be a lot of coaching attrition that still goes on," one Big 12 general manager told ESPN. "It's going to hit the cycle hard. This is going to be a crazy last month."

Traditionally, an in-season coaching firing is the first salvo in a class collapse, dismantling years of work on the recruiting trail in a single decision. At Penn State, for instance, the Nittany Lions have lost 10 commits from a promising class since the school fired James Franklin on Oct. 12.

James Franklin's ouster at Penn State has already cost the team recruits. Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire

However, Florida has managed to avoid even a single decommitment in the wake of Billy Napier's Oct. 19 departure. At LSU, sources expect a 12th-ranked Tigers' recruiting class that includes 10 ESPN 300 pledges, including No. 1 overall Lamar Brown, to hold tight, as well, at least for the time being.

Perhaps that's program-specific; LSU's regional presence and the program's dedication to recruiting the state of Louisiana means its prospects are often committed to more than just a coach. Maybe recruits at places like Florida and LSU are just waiting for the market to play out.

But industry sources point to other factors that could be keeping recruits committed despite this season's rash of early-fall firings.

In a 2026 cycle that saw top teams fill their recruiting classes earlier than ever before, major programs -- especially those with one eye on the January portal window -- are short on roster spots. In the first run through college football's revenue share era, many of those same programs have already allotted the majority of their Class of 2026 budgets, too, meaning prospects who decommit now might find a very different market for their signatures from earlier this year.

"They have to decide: Do I want to stay here and make what I'm making or do I want to jump?" an SEC personnel director said. "At the same time, they may not make that same money if they stay. What if the next guy comes in and says, 'I don't think you're worth that much?'"

Does that mean there won't be movement over the next month? Of course not. But industry sources expect recruits and programs to be more selective this fall than in year's past.

"I think you're going to see a lot of late flips in November," one agent said. "They're going to be targeted flips -- guys decommitting knowing exactly where they're going."

Industry sources also surmise that the coaching carousel could return some juice to the increasingly antiquated February signing day. But the chaos of the coaching carousel could change things in the 2026 class. If high-profile hiring processes stretch into December, uncommitted prospects and those pledged to programs searching for a new coach might hang tight in early December, holding off for the relative certainty and stability of the February signing window.

"No matter what, it's definitely not ideal," said one Power 4 quarterback committed to coach on the hot seat this fall. "It feels like things could change any given day."

Flip watch

DT Lamar Brown, LSU, No. 1 in ESPN 300: Brown hails from nearby Erwinsville, Louisiana, goes to school on the LSU campus and has stressed the significance of playing at Tiger Stadium during his process. "It's something not a lot of kids from Baton Rouge get to do, honestly," he told ESPN in July. Still, LSU had to pull out all the stops during Brown's June official visit to convince him to stay home over heavy interest from Miami, Texas and Texas A&M.

The Aggies in particular made a significant impression on Brown during his initial recruitment, and the program still considers him its No. 1 target in the 2026 class. For now, sources indicate that Brown's feelings about LSU are unchanged upon Kelly's exit. But upheaval with the Tigers could now provide an opening for rival programs to take another swing with Brown up ahead. LSU hasn't signed the No. 1 overall commit since 2014.

No. 1 player Lamar Brown could re-open his recruitment and Miami or Texas A&M could be the winner. UC Report

S Bralan Womack, Auburn, No. 39 in ESPN 300: Womack, the No. 3 safety in 2026, has been the Tigers' top-ranked pledge since he committed to Auburn over Florida, Ohio State and Texas A&M on Aug. 21. As long as Hugh Freeze remains in charge of the program, sources expect Womack to remain the cornerstone of the Tigers' incoming class.

However, Freeze's future is far from certain with Auburn sitting at 4-4 in his third season, and Womack has already let his frustrations around the program's on-field performance spill over this month. Where could Womack land things change with the Tigers over the next month?

Womack took a surprise visit to LSU for the Tigers' Week 9 loss to Texas A&M. Colorado emerged as another newcomer in his process with an offer on Oct. 21. It would be no surprise to see August finalists Ohio State and Texas A&M circle back if/when Womack is on the move.

CB Justice Fitzpatrick, Georgia, No. 45 in ESPN 300: The coveted cornerback from South Florida committed to the Bulldogs on June 3, then publicly announced that his recruitment was formally shut down seven days later. Still, at least two prominent programs have continued to pursue Fitzpatrick this fall: Miami and Ohio State.

ESPN's No. 4 cornerback prospect has taken a pair of visits to see the Hurricanes play this fall, and Fitzpatrick's family also holds a longstanding connection with Miami coach Mario Cristobal, who recruited Fitzpatrick's older brother -- eventual All-American and NFL All-Pro defender Minkah Fitzpatrick -- to Alabama in 2015. With Ohio State, Fitzpatrick has relationships with first-year coordinator Matt Patricia and longtime secondary coach Tim Walton.

For now, Fitzpatrick's Georgia pledge is firm.

OT Kevin Brown, Penn State, No. 79 in ESPN 300: One of the longest-tenured members of the Nittany Lions' class, Brown has not formally pulled his commitment from Penn State. But following the school's firing of coach James Franklin, sources tell ESPN that Brown and his family consider his recruitment to be open as the Nittany Lions search for their next coach.

Brown is Pennsylvania's No. 2 overall recruit and wants to play college football within a five-hour radius of home in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He's set to visit West Virginia this week, where his father Tim Brown played under Rich Rodriguez in the early 2000s, and Brown is also expected to get to Ohio State sometime over the next month, perhaps as early as Saturday.

The Buckeyes and Mountaineers should be considered favorites if Brown ultimately signs elsewhere. But the right at Penn State could be all it takes to keep him in the program's class.

OT Micah Smith, UCLA, No. 81 in ESPN 300: Smith landed as the highest-ranked pledge of the DeShaun Foster era when he committed to UCLA in June. Nearly five months later, Foster is gone and Smith remains the lone ESPN 300 commit in the Bruins' 2026 class.

Since Foster's September firing, Ohio State, Texas and South Carolina have emerged as the front-runners for Smith, who also visited Ole Miss in September. The Buckeyes should hold an edge as finalists in Smith's initial process if he elects to go elsewhere.

Programs poised to rise

Indiana Hoosiers: With the Hoosiers' ranked No. 2 nationally and coach Curt Cignetti working with a fresh contract extension, Indiana is looking to convert its on-field success into recruiting momentum between now and the early signing period. Specifically, Cignetti and Co. appear ready to pounce on the fallout of Penn State's firing of Franklin.

Former Nittany Lions wide receiver commit Lavar Keys was on hand for the Hoosiers' rout of UCLA in Week 9. Sources tell ESPN that Indiana now stands as a front-runner alongside Maryland for the three-star pass catcher from Hyattsville, Maryland.

Longtime Penn State pledge Messiah Mickens is another former Franklin recruit who's interested in the Hoosiers; the nation's No. 14 running back prospect recently told ESPN that he plans to visit the program. Wide receiver Davion Brown (No. 109 overall) and safety Matt Sieg (No. 162) represent two more Nittany Lions pledges on Indiana's radar as Cignetti and Co. search for the final additions to a 2026 class that sits 31st in ESPN's class rankings for the cycle.

Sources tell ESPN that the Hoosiers are also targeting late-rising offensive line talent. The program hosted Washington State offensive tackle commit Beckett Schreiber this past Saturday.

Miami Hurricanes: Miami reaches November firmly in the playoff hunt and holding onto the nation's 14th-ranked 2026 class. With the Hurricanes still pursuing several high-profile targets, could coach Mario Cristobal vault Miami to a second top-10 recruiting finish in three cycles?

As things stand, the Hurricanes do not have an ESPN 300 defensive lineman committed in the 2026 class. But Miami has continued its efforts with four-star Alabama pledge Nolan Wilson (No. 52 overall), who visited the Hurricanes twice in the first month of the regular season. Developments around LSU defensive tackle pledge Lamar Brown, ESPN's No. 1 overall prospect in 2026, are worth monitoring with Miami, t00. Cristobal and his staff had Brown seriously considering the Hurricanes before he committed to LSU in the summer, and sources expect Miami to check back in with Brown following LSU's coaching move.

If Miami can't swing a top 100 defensive tackle flips, three-star UNLV decommit Isaiah Broughton -- who returned to Coral Gables last weekend -- could be a more realistic option.

Sources continue to mention Syracuse wide receiver commit Calvin Russell (No. 32) and Georgia cornerback pledge Justice Fitzpatrick (No. 45) as significant flip candidates for Miami. Both are expected to be prominently linked with the Hurricanes up to the early signing period.

Michigan Wolverines: Coach Sherrone Moore and his staff closed stronger than almost any other program in the country in the 2025 cycle. And while the Wolverines' finish in the 2026 class might not be quite as flashy, Michigan has holes to fill and a deep list of flip targets this fall.

Looking to make another addition or two on the offensive line, the Wolverines offered four-star Duke commit Sean Stover in late September. Michigan hosted ESPN's No. 179 overall recruit on Oct 18 and is expected to maintain its efforts with Stover in November. Among the Wolverines other offensive line flip targets: three-star tackles Charlie Edgeworth (Louisville) and Tommy Fraumann (Miami, Ohio), and Virginia Tech guard pledge Adrian Hamilton.

Michigan's search for a late-cycle linebacker is set to continue after former Michigan State commit Braylon Hodge picked Oregon over the Wolverines and Texas on Oct. 24. Three-star Georgia pledge Nick Abrams, an early October visitor in Ann Arbor, remains a top target.

Michigan could also make noise atop the 2026 cornerback class ahead of the early singing period. Despite persistent work from the Wolverines, sources view Oregon commit Davon Benjamin (No. 61 overall) is viewed as a difficult flip target. Top 300 C.J. Bronaugh (Florida), Jay Timmons (Florida State) and Jamarion Vincent (Baylor) -- all on Michigan's radar -- could present more attainable options. In the wake of Kelly's departure at LSU, Michigan's efforts with Tigers cornerback pledge Havon Finney Jr. (No. 69) will be worth keeping an eye on, too.

Ohio State Buckeyes: As the defending national champions charge toward another CFP berth, Ohio State and coach Ryan Day are still working to bolster the nation's No. 9 recruiting class, circling late-cycle moves at running back, offensive tackle and in the secondary.

The Buckeyes continue to search for another 2026 running back to pair with four-star, in-state commit Favour Akih (No. 169 overall). Their lead target: four-star Wisconsin pledge Amari Latimer. The Badgers' top-ranked commit in 2026, Latimer visited Ohio State on Oct. 4, then sported a Buckeyes arm sleeve during a game earlier this month. With uncertainty swirling around Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell, links between the cycle's 20th-ranked running back and Ohio State are intensifying as the Buckeyes remain in touch with Penn State pledge Messiah Mickens, ESPN's No. 141 overall prospect.

At offensive tackle, Ohio State hosted UCLA pledge Micah Smith (No. 81 overall) and are expected to have Penn State commit Kevin Brown (No. 79) on campus in the near future, as well. After missing out in the summer, the Buckeyes could also get back in the mix for South Carolina pledge Darius Gray (No. 70). Relationships were key to his Gamecocks commitment in August, and sources tell ESPN that the program's decision to fire offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley on Oct. 12 could have cracked the door for a potential late-cycle flip.

Like Miami, the Buckeyes haven't closed their pursuit of Georgia cornerback pledge Justice Fitzpatrick (No. 45 overall). Other targets at the position include Florida pledge C.J. Bronaugh (No. 245) and Florida State commit Jay Timmons (No. 195 overall), who is set to visit Ohio State in Week 10.

Texas A&M Aggies: At 8-0, Coach Mike Elko and the Aggies are generating as much buzz as any program across the country right now. While sources suggest the program's work in the 2026 class is mostly finished, Texas A&M is focused on a few remaining targets whose commitments could send its third-ranked recruiting class over the edge over the next month.

While Florida's 2026 class has held on remarkably well since Billy Napier's firing on Oct. 19, four-star defensive end Kevin Ford Jr. (No. 158 overall) is considered one of the more flippable prospects currently committed to the Gators. The Aggies were contenders when Ford picked Florida in July. Ford has since visited Texas A&M twice this fall, and the in-state edge rusher could present another intriguing addition to a deep defensive line class. Lamar Brown -- the nation's No. 1 overall prospect -- would, of course, represent a seismic flip if the Aggies can pry him from LSU.

On offense, Texas A&M hasn't yet pumped the brakes on four-star Houston wide receiver commit Jayden Warren (No. 237). Warren, a 6-foot-2 pass catcher from Iowa Colony, Texas, was on campus for the Aggies win over Florida on Oct. 11 and is expected to take another visit with the Aggies later this fall as a candidate to round out a talented Aggies wide receiver class.

Inside the new rankings

New five-star

Carter Meadows, DE

Michigan commit

New rank: No. 23 (was No. 88) Meadows' elite length has always stood out, but he ascends to five-star status because he's now growing into his rangy frame. While still lean, Meadows uses his length and wire strength to press blockers. He looks like a menacing edge rusher with good bend to get up field, turn the corner and get after quarterbacks. Meadows has tons of upside with room for more physical growth. He's also a timely addition: Michigan's best pass rusher, Derrick Moore, is a senior. -- Craig Haubert

New No. 1 quarterback

Keisean Henderson

Houston commit

New rank: No. 4 (was No. 17) With Faizon Brandon and Dia Bell injured, Henderson is now the top QB following a very productive start to his senior season. Henderson would've had an argument even if Brandon and Bell remained healthy because his execution has been exceptional. Through five high school games, Henderson was 132-of-168 (78.6%) for 2,044 yards, 25 touchdowns to three interceptions, plus four more rushing scores. Henderson is a terrific reminder that tape and on-field production trump camp or combine performances. Houston head coach Willie Fritz has proven he can get plenty out of current quarterback Conner Weigman's running ability, and Henderson is much more dynamic in that department. -- Tom Luginbill

Keisean Henderson has stayed locked into his Houston commitment. UC Report

Reclass to five-star

LaDamion Guyton, OLB

Texas Tech commit

New rank: No. 13 (was in Class of 2027) Texas Tech is flexing its pass-rushing muscles this season with a top-10 national ranking in team sacks. The Red Raiders' primary pass rusher, transfer David Bailey, has led the charge, but they already have a promising successor lined up in 2026. A Georgia native, Guyton spurned several southeastern programs to commit to Tech, then reclassified from the 2027 to 2026 class. While he won't bring Bailey's experience, Guyton shows burst, power, bend, violent hands and a relentless motor. Those traits that could make him the next disruptive force off the edge in Lubbock. -- Haubert

Rising prospects and how they fit

Khary Wilder, DE

Ohio State commit

New rank: No. 73 (was No. 272) Once the ball is snapped, Wilder wreaks havoc. His production has leveled up as a senior and he's closing in on 20 tackles for loss and double-digit snacks. Wilder has a good get-off, active hands and maintains his pad level. He's also adept at finding the ball and reacting. Those traits combined with a high motor gives Ohio State a valuable, versatile piece to deploy in the trenches. He could play the three or five-technique for defensive line coach Larry Johnson and reminds us of former Buckeye Dre'Mont Jones. -- Haubert

Kelvin Obot, OT

Utah commit

New rank: No. 74 (was No. 292) It's hard to argue with Utah's results. Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano are both ranked signees who developed into multi-year starters and project as first-round NFL picks. Obot could be the next in line at offensive tackle. He's a big-bodied prospect who still needs to fill out his frame but offers excellent raw tools, highlighted by impressive body quickness and flexibility. -- Haubert

Gabe Hill, DE

Indiana commit

New rank: No. 191 (was No. 263) Of the top five teams in the latest Associated Press Top 25, four signed top-10 recruiting classes in 2025. Indiana is the outlier. Curt Cignetti continues to prove he can identify and maximize talents. Four of IU's five highest-rated commits are defensive linemen, including Hill, who has added good weight while maintaining mobility and pad level. He's an active, disruptive presence who fits the profile of the linemen driving Indiana's defensive success. Only this time, Hill arrives with a higher pedigree and well-earned national ranking. -- Haubert

Jireh Edwards, S

Alabama commit

New rank: No. 16 (was No. 23) The 212-pound safety/nickel linebacker hybrid posted a blazing 4.47 laser-timed 40-yard dash and his speed shows on tape, where he's been everywhere in coverage. His elite zone instincts lead to plenty of pass breakups and interceptions. When lined up in the box, Edwards' ability as a speed rusher creates havoc in opposing teams' backfields. Even at his size, he routinely lines up over slot receivers and holds his own. He reminds us of a safety version of Minkah Fitzpatrick who can similarly fit well near the box and also match up in coverage, meaning Edwards should rarely leave the field. This is the kind of player defensive coordinator Kane Wommack loves to turn loose. -- Luginbill

Jalen Lott, ATH

Oregon commit

New rank: No. 55 (was No. 111) Lott rises after a terrific offensive season while still contributing on defense. He's hauled in 49 receptions for 16 touchdowns this fall and is on pace to surpass 1,000 receiving yards by season's end. His size will ultimately determine whether he projects on defense at the next level, but he profiles as an ideal slot receiver and return man. Oregon loves space players, so don't be surprised to see the Ducks develop Lott as a utility weapon. -- Luginbill