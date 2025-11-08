Open Extended Reactions

Four Saturdays remain between now and the start of the early signing period, and the recruiting trail heated up this week as the clock ticks down on the 2026 class.

Rival programs have cast their attention to Auburn's incoming class since the program fired coach Hugh Freeze last weekend. Elsewhere, Ohio State, Texas and Texas Tech are among the programs charging for late-cycle flips with key visitors expected on campus in the coming weeks, while the market for premium defensive tackles, led by fall decommits Danny Beale (Oklahoma State), Dylan Berymon (Texas) and Emanuel Ruffin (Colorado) is intensifying this month.

The three-day early singing period -- which runs from Dec. 3-5 -- sits just 26 days away. As Week 11 action gets underway across the country, here's the latest intel on the 2026 class:

Auburn recruiting fallout

Three-star rusher Eric Perry (Memphis flip) marks the only commit to leave Auburn's 2026 class since Freeze's firing. Similar to Florida and LSU this fall, ESPN sources expect Auburn's incoming class to remain intact in the immediate near-term with Freeze's staff in charge for the remainder of the season under interim head coach D.J. Durkin.

But with another coaching search underway on The Plains, Auburn's 2026 class could be teetering in the final weeks before the early signing period, starting at the very top with four-star defender Bralan Womack, the third-ranked safety and No. 39 overall prospect in the ESPN 300.

Sources told ESPN that Womack's pledge was tied heavily to Freeze's future with the program prior to the third-year coach's Oct. 26 departure, and Womack is now evaluating options up ahead with Texas A&M emerging as the most serious threat for the Tigers' top-ranked commit.

Texas A&M could be back in the mix for Bralan Womack. Bralan Womack

The Aggies were narrow runners-up when Womack committed to Auburn in August, and he was on hand at LSU when Texas A&M delivered the knockout blow on the Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge on Oct. 25. Womack is now set to visit the Aggies on Nov. 15, while summer finalists Ohio State and Florida, as well as in-state Ole Miss and Mississippi State, could enter the mix, too.

Elsewhere on defense, questions loom over a talented linebacker class led by inside linebackers Adam Balogoun-Ali and Shadarius Toodle -- two of the cycle's top three prospects at the position -- and four-star outside linebacker Jaquez Wilkes, ESPN's No. 132 overall recruit in 2026.

All three are committed firmly to Durkin, Auburn's second-year defensive coordinator and linebackers coach whose own future with the programs remains uncertain. Balogoun-Ali told ESPN that Missouri has been "in touch a lot" while Georgia and Notre Dame are also emerging late. Toodle, who flipped from the Tigers to Georgia in the summer before returning to Auburn's 2026 class on Oct. 14, is expected to receive renewed interest from the Bulldogs this month, too.

No. 7 dual-threat quarterback commit Peyton Falzone, who flipped his commitment from Penn State to the Tigers in June, told ESPN that he's reevaluating his situation and "navigating this process day-by-day." The door is also open for four-star wide receiver Jase Matthews (No. 258 overall), who holds heavy late-cycle interest from LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

"Don't be surprised if I'm on the road when the Tigers are not playing at Jordan-Hare," Matthews, one of six top 300 pledges remaining in Auburn's 2026 class, told ESPN.

Texas circling pair of top-100 flips

After a torrid summer on the recruiting trail, coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are working to put the finishing touches on the nation's fifth-ranked class. Among the program's top late-cycle flip targets: Offensive tackle Brysten Martinez (LSU) and defensive end Jamarion Carlton (Baylor), both of whom attended Texas' 34-31 win over Vanderbilt last weekend.

Martinez, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound lineman from Gonzales, Louisiana, has been committed to the in-state Tigers since February. ESPN's No. 84 overall prospect maintained consistent contact with other SEC programs this fall, even before coach Brian Kelly's late-October firing. But the Week 10 trip to Texas marked a significant shift as Martinez's first non-LSU campus visit since the start of his senior season and a potentially crucial breakthrough in his process.

According to his mother, the weekend with the Longhorns left a serious impression on Martinez, who is now set for an official visit to Texas when the program hosts Arkansas on Nov. 22. Martinez remains in contact with Oklahoma and Tennessee, as well. But as things stand, LSU's sixth-ranked pledge does not have any trips scheduled over the next month outside of his return visit to Texas as the Longhorns look to secure a third 2026 offensive tackle commit alongside in-state pledges John Turntine III (No. 47 overall) and Max Wright (No. 39 offensive tackle).

On the other side of the ball, Texas would like to add another defensive end in the 2026 class to pair with five-star pledge Richard Wesley (No. 8 overall), and the program has kept up its pursuit of Carlton, ESPN's No. 96 overall prospect out of Temple, Texas.

The Longhorns finished second when Carlton, who comes from Temple, Texas, committed to Baylor in July. Sources tell ESPN that Texas edge coach LaAllan Clark and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski have kept in frequent contact with Carlton in the months since, and the Week 10 visit to Austin arrived as Carlton continues to evaluate his options with uncertainty swirling over Baylor in the weeks before the early signing period.

Georgia Tech, SEC trio in pursuit of Texas A&M decommit Jordan Carter

Four-star defensive end Jordan Carter (No. 57 overall) became ESPN's top-ranked uncommitted prospect when edge rusher from Douglasville, Georgia, pulled his longtime Texas A&M pledge on Nov. 1 amid the Aggies' flip efforts with multiple defensive line prospects in the class.

Jordan Carter ranks No. 57 in the 2026 player rankings. Jordan Carter

With his process reopened, sources expect Carter to prioritize development and early playing time with a focus on four programs this month: Auburn, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Texas.

Carter has taken unofficial trips to the Tigers and Vols over the past month. He'll return to Tennessee for an official visit on Nov. 15 and is scheduled to be on hand when Auburn hosts Alabama for the Iron Bowl on Nov. 29. Georgia Tech, which presents Carter with the opportunity to play within 30 miles of home, will host ESPN's eighth-ranked defensive end on Nov. 22, while Carter is still working to finalize an official visit date with Texas.

Missouri, Ole Miss, Ohio State among programs chasing top defensive tackles

The defensive tackle market is heating up in the final month before the early signing period. Here's the latest on ESPN's three highest-ranked uncommitted prospects at the position:

Danny Beale, No. 108 in ESPN 300: The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defender from Cherry Valley, Arkansas, has been one of the cycle's top available defensive tackle recruits since he pulled his pledge from Oklahoma State on Oct. 15.

Beale took official visits to Missouri, North Carolina and Ole Miss in the spring before committing to the Cowboys in late June. All three programs are back in the mix for Beale's pledge, while in-state Arkansas continues to linger, as well. ESPN sources view Missouri and Ole Miss as the most serious players in Beale's recruitment over the next month.