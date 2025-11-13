How the class of 2027's top QBs fit at their future schools

Open Extended Reactions

With the dominoes settling on the 2026 quarterback class, attention now turns to how the 2027 group could follow suit and solidify the most important position in college football for years to come.

Here are nine SC Next Junior 300 committed signal-callers whose skill sets mesh well with their future teams, and why each is an exciting addition.

Ranking: No. 25 overall, No. 2 QB-DT

Texas Tech has soared to No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich's variation of the Air Raid scheme is a big reason why. The Red Raiders have done so while lacking a dynamic element at quarterback. Behren Morton is a true pocket passer. His backup, Will Hammond, flashed as a running threat prior to injury, but that was more out of necessity than design.

Bryant will bring an unorthodox skill set to Lubbock. The Texas native is a dynamic dual threat who has legitimate Division I interest as a basketball player as well. Bryant plays with sandlot creativity, relying on his improvisational skills and running instincts to extend plays. Expect Texas Tech to pressure opposing defenses by utilizing Bryant's legs in both the run game and outside the pocket.

Ranking: No. 68 overall, No. 3 QB-DT

At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Johnson offers size, arm strength and physicality that A&M doesn't currently have in starter Marcel Reed. He's not as sudden or explosive a runner as Reed, but offensive coordinator Collin Klein could use him in a similar way to how Klein was deployed as a Heisman Trophy finalist at Kansas State.

Johnson is like former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson and could develop into a designed power runner between the tackles.

Impressive work from 2027 standout QB Jayce Johnson at UA Next in ORL 😳 @JayceJohnson09



On time and on target with his deliveries to go with some impressive measurables and testing times. He's one to know in the 2027 class 👀 #UANext pic.twitter.com/HmqtG15J9s — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) February 28, 2025

Ranking: No. 70 overall, No. 1 QB-PP

Notre Dame sees high developmental upside and natural accuracy in Jarrard as he has yet to scratch the surface of what his game could become. Physically, he's a tall, late bloomer, and he is still developing coordination and body control. He will continue to get better with increased arm strength and has shown really good touch downfield.

The Irish commit will likely have the benefit of redshirting and having time to develop with talented QBs already on the roster. Notre Dame will accentuate Jarrard's ballhandling and play-action fundamentals as this will be a part of a traditionally strong run game under Marcus Freeman. Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock has coached efficiency in his QBs.

Ranking: No. 86 overall, No. 3 QB-PP

Edmunds is a 6-foot-6, 220-pound pocket passer whose size and stature might remind Ohio State fans of former quarterback Will Howard. Edmunds isn't the same kind of running threat as Justin Fields -- or even Julian Sayin -- but he leverages his strong arm to drive the ball into tight spots. Edmunds must play with rhythm and timing from within the pocket to be at his best. There's no shortage of elite personnel around the quarterback at Ohio State, so the Buckeyes don't necessarily need a dynamic quarterback to succeed.

The 6-foot-6 Brady Edmunds brings size to Ohio State's QB room. UCReport

Ranking: No. 94 overall, No. 4 QB-PP

Taylor and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen are a perfect fit. He's suited to Nebraska's RPO-based, Air Raid scheme thanks to a lightning-quick release. The 6-3, 185-pound Illinois native also has the nuance to know when to change arm angles and increase his completion rate. He should thrive on quick-hitters behind the line of scrimmage and passes under 10 yards down the field. Taylor throws well moving in either direction, so Holgorsen should have no issue moving the pocket.

Ranking: No. 113 overall, No. 7 QB-PP

Illinois is primed to finish with back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2010-11. Finding stability at quarterback with Luke Altmyer has helped Bret Bielema steady the program, and Lopati is a similar prospect with even better athleticism.

Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has always been a run-first, spread-offense coach who employs the RPO game, which Lopati can operate efficiently. This offense will move the pocket and create play-action for intermediate and deep shots. Lopati's arm strength will be up to the task.

Ranking: No. 117 overall, No. 5 QB-DT