Open Extended Reactions

College football's early signing period is less than 72 hours away. As the class of 2026 prepares to formally put pen to paper Wednesday, the recruiting trail is still buzzing.

Programs across the country will officially onboard the vast majority of their incoming recruiting classes across this week's three-day signing period, which runs Dec. 3-5. From there, all remaining activity in the 2026 cycle will close with national signing day on Feb. 4.

Fewer than 10 of ESPN's top 300 prospects are still uncommitted as of Monday morning, led by defensive end Jordan Carter (No. 57 overall) and offensive lineman Sam Utu (No. 76) as Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech push for big finishes on the recruiting trail.

Meanwhile, the flip market remains hot entering the early signing period with Vanderbilt's late-cycle pursuit to land five-star Georgia pledge Jared Curtis, ESPN's No. 1 pocket passer, headlining what promises to be a dramatic finish to a recruiting cycle that has played out this fall in the backdrop of a historic and still unfolding coaching carousel.

With the early signing period finally upon us, here's our latest intel on the 2026 recruiting class:

Jump to: Curtis flip? | Carousel impact

Five-star updates | Flip candidates | Closing strong

Vanderbilt's pursuit of five-star Georgia QB pledge Jared Curtis

Vanderbilt signed coach Clark Lea to a six-year extension and sealed a 10-2 regular-season finish with a 45-24 win at Tennessee over the weekend. ESPN sources now expect Vanderbilt to further intensify its efforts to flip Curtis from Georgia in a decisive week for ESPN's No. 1 pocket passer.

"We've known they were going to push to the very end," a source close to Curtis' recruitment told ESPN. "That's exactly what's happening. We'll see."

It might be a long shot for Vanderbilt to get Jared Curtis to flip from Georgia. Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean

Curtis, a Nashville product and the No. 5 overall player in the 2026 ESPN 300, has been the Bulldogs' top-ranked commit since he rejoined the program's 2026 recruiting class May 5. He remains in frequent contact with Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, and sources tell ESPN that Curtis has privately affirmed his pledge to the program multiple times this fall, as recently as a late November videoconference call with the Georgia coaching staff. Despite significant recent buzz around a potential flip, program sources in Athens still believe Curtis will ultimately sign with the Bulldogs.

However, Vanderbilt has certainly shaken that belief over the past month-plus since the Commodores hosted the five-star recruit on Oct. 25.

Vanderbilt has pitched Curtis on staying close to home and the opportunity to compete for immediate playing time with star quarterback Diego Pavia set to close his college career in 2025. Lea's potential candidacy for job openings elsewhere had remained a concern among Curtis' camp over the past month. According to ESPN sources, the fifth-year coach's fresh contract, announced on Nov. 28, cleared a significant hurdle in the Commodores' pursuit of Curtis.

Whether it's Georgia or Vanderbilt, Curtis is not expected to sign until Dec. 5, the final day of the early signing period. Before that, he'll close his high school career at Nashville Christian School on Thursday in the Tennessee Division II-A state title game.

How will the coaching carousel impact the early signing period?

Amid an unprecedented amount of coaching firings, some schools held on to their 2026 classes -- Florida hasn't seen a single decommitment; LSU has had two -- while others watched theirs fall apart. Penn State, for instance, entered Monday with eight pledges remaining in a recruiting class that held 27 total commits before the Nittany Lions fired James Franklin on Oct. 12.

"I think rev-share money had a lot to do with it in both directions," an SEC general manager told ESPN. "Kids with good deals stayed on. You can tell who spent this cycle and who didn't."

It's part of the story of how the coaching carousel played out on the recruiting trail over the past two months. With the likes of Auburn, Arkansas, Florida and LSU filling their openings Sunday, the back end of the coaching cycle is set to impact the 2026 class, too.

James Franklin has been loading his first Virginia Tech class with former Penn State recruits. Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire

According to ESPN sources, both Florida and LSU are expected to sign the majority of their existing 2026 classes upon finalizing the respective hirings of Tulane's Jon Sumrall and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin. Both are expected to bring recruits from their previous schools with them; Tulane offensive line commit Tylan George flipped to the Gators on Sunday morning before Florida even officially announced Sumrall's hiring.

Meanwhile, sources tell ESPN that mounting uncertainty over Penn State's coaching situation has continued to hamper the Nittany Lions in the lead-up to the early signing period. By Friday, Franklin and Virginia Tech could potentially hold more signatures from prospects who were at one point committed to Penn State than the Nittany Lions themselves.

With South Florida coach Alex Golesh bound for Auburn, sources are also keeping an eye on a talented group of defenders in the Tigers' 2026 class, led by four-star safety Bralan Womack (No. 39 overall). Sources tell ESPN that Womack and Auburn's trio of ESPN 300 linebackers -- Jaquez Wilkes, Adam Balogoun-Ali and Shadarius Toodle -- could shift their pledges depending on whether Tigers defensive coordinator and interim coach D.J. Durkin is retained by Golesh.

2026 five-star class set to stay put

While eyes remain fixed on Curtis' recruitment this week, industry sources expect the remainder of ESPN's historically deep, 25-man five-star class to sign with their current programs this week.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

No. 1 overall recruit Lamar Brown, committed to LSU since July, staved off November flip efforts from Miami and Texas A&M after the Tigers fired coach Brian Kelly on Oct. 26. He'll sign with LSU and a freshly hired Lane Kiffin on Wednesday as the program's first No. 1 overall signee since Leonard Fournette in 2014.

Maryland coach Mike Locksley's job security prompted defensive end Zion Elee (No. 2 overall) to visit South Carolina in October and to consider late interest from Auburn and Texas. With Locksley and his staff set to return in 2026, Elee remains locked in with the Terps, set to sign as the highest-ranked addition in program history.

No 2026 prospect has been committed to their school longer than No. 1 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., who initially gave his pledge to Ohio State in July 2023. Despite significant late efforts from Oregon and West Virginia -- where Henry's father, former Cincinnati Bengals pass catcher Chris Henry, played from 2002 to 2004 -- Henry (No. 7) will officially join the Buckeyes this week.

Alongside Brown, Florida defensive end pledge JaReylan McCoy was the only other five-star prospect to experience a coaching change this fall. However, ESPN's No. 9 overall prospect never wavered on the Gators following Billy Napier's mid-October exit. McCoy remains the cornerstone of a 2026 Florida class and projects as an intriguing talent for the future in Gainesville under defensive-minded head coach Jon Sumrall.

LSU and in-state Maryland each made late-cycle pushes to flip offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho (No. 15) from Oregon. Committed to the Ducks since July 3, Iheanacho formally shut down his recruitment Nov. 27 and will sign as one of three five-stars in coach Dan Lanning's 2026 class when the early signing period opens.

Texas leads all programs in the 2026 class with four expected five-star signees: quarterback Dia Bell (No. 6 overall), defensive end Richard Wesley (No. 8), running back Derrek Cooper (No. 11) and outside linebacker Tyler Atkinson (No. 17). As things stand, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas Tech will each sign at least two five-star recruits during the early signing period.

What we're hearing on top uncommitteds and flip candidates

As of Monday morning, only nine members of the 2026 ESPN 300 remain uncommitted. As decisions loom and flip rumors swirl, here's what we're hearing before Wednesday:

S Bralan Womack, No. 39 in ESPN 300, Auburn commit: ESPN's No. 3 safety prospect visited Mississippi State and Auburn over the weekend, and sources tell ESPN that Womack's next steps this week will be tied closely to his impression of newly hired coach Alex Golesh.

LSU, Mississippi State and Texas A&M have all been working to flip Womack since Auburn fired Hugh Freeze on Nov. 2. Per ESPN sources, Tigers interim coach D.J. Durkin was Womack's preferred candidate for the program's full-time job. If Womack heads elsewhere, Texas A&M is viewed as his most likely destination with in-state Mississippi State also firmly in the mix.

Bralan Womack, right, could flip by the early signing day. Texas A&M is a top contender to land him. Bralan Womack

DE Jordan Carter, No. 57 in ESPN 300, uncommitted: The 6-foot-3, 235-pound edge rusher from Douglasville, Georgia, reopened his recruitment Nov. 1 after more than a year committed to Texas A&M. Carter closed his process with official visits to Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Auburn last month and is expected to announce his commitment Wednesday.

As things stand, ESPN sources see the Vols and Yellow Jackets as clear leaders in Carter's process. Auburn, which hosted Carter for the Iron Bowl over the weekend, lingers as a late contender.

CB Havon Finney Jr., No. 69 in ESPN 300, LSU commit: Despite significant Big Ten and SEC flip efforts, ESPN sources expect the Tigers to hang on to the nation's No. 9 cornerback.

Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas have all checked in on Finney in recent weeks. But the most persistent contact has come from Michigan as the Wolverines work to add an elite cornerback to the program's 2026 class. Days from the early signing period, those efforts appear to have fallen short with Finney planning to sign with LSU when the early signing period opens.

OT Sam Utu, No. 76 in ESPN 300, uncommitted: Utu pulled his commitment from Alabama on Nov. 24, days after wrapping a Week 13 visit with June finalists SMU.

Sources tell ESPN the Mustangs maintained a persistent presence in Utu's recruitment after his June commitment to the Crimson Tide. As Utu prepares for a signing day commitment, SMU is considered the clear favorite to land the versatile offensive lineman from Orange, California.

OT Brysten Martinez, No. 84 in ESPN 300, LSU commit: Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas have all pursued ESPN's No. 15 offensive tackle over the past month. As of Monday, ESPN sources view the Longhorns as the most likely program to pry Martinez away from LSU.

Texas has made a significant impression on Martinez since the Tigers parted ways with coach Brian Kelly, hosting the 6-foot-6 lineman from Gonzales, Louisiana, twice in November. It is not immediately clear how the outcome of LSU's coaching search will impact Martinez's decision.

DT Danny Beale, No. 108 in ESPN 300, uncommitted: The towering interior defensive line talent from Cherry Valley, Arkansas, has been one of the nation's top uncommitted defenders since Beale pulled his pledge from Oklahoma State on Oct. 15.