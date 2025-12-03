College football national signing day live: Top commits, flips, moments

Open Extended Reactions

College football's national signing day kicked off Wednesday with the early signing period. Class of 2026 high school recruits who signed locked into the colleges of their choice for at least the next year.

The day's biggest drama will come as Vanderbilt looks to flip five-star QB Jared Curtis from Georgia. There are only eight ESPN 300 prospects who remain uncommitted, notably defensive end Jordan Carter (No. 57), the top uncommitted player, and QB Peyton Falzone (No. 225) who is the lone ranked, uncommitted quarterback. He decommitted from Auburn on Monday.

If a prospect doesn't sign a national letter of intent by Friday, the next national signing day for this cycle begins Feb. 4, 2026.

We are tracking the news, analysis and more throughout Wednesday.

