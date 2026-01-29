2026 college football recruit rankings: Most college-ready players in the rankings

Open Extended Reactions

Next week's national signing day will officially close the cycle for Class of 2026 recruits and we have finalized the SC Next 300 rankings for this class.

Much of the class has signed and the top classes are set. As college programs prepare for spring practice and the season, we can project how the class will impact the 2026 season.

For each position, we are looking at the signee who has the chance to impact his college team right away and a player who could project to the pro level.

Quarterback

Most college-ready: Will Griffin, Florida

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Griffin physically looks the part of a Power 4 starter and has logged enough high-level reps to help with the transition in Gainesville. He showed great poise and toughness against college-level competition at the Under Armour Next game as an underclassman, even when things weren't going well around him. Griffin has the arm strength to drive the ball to all levels and functional mobility similar to Fernando Mendoza. His physical readiness, experience and Florida's unsettled quarterback competition make him well-equipped to step in right away.

Most NFL upside: Teddy Jarrard, Notre Dame

Age and development are on Jarrard's side after he reclassified into the 2026 class from 2027 at the beginning of January. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has a great prototypical frame with room to pack on size and strength. Jarrard separates himself in practices and games. His poise, preparation and confidence stand out, and his physical attributes are similar to those of USC's Jayden Maiava. His arm strength could progress from good to elite as he gets stronger in college. Jarrard is also a deceptive athlete who could take a similar path to CJ Carr. He's willing to be patient with his development and will put himself in the best position to produce as a redshirt freshman or sophomore.

Running back

Most college-ready: Ezavier Crowell, Alabama

With Jam Miller moving on, Alabama's running back depth chart is wide open and Crowell is built to take advantage. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder brings a physical, downhill running style and a proven track record of production after reclassifying from the 2027 class. He rushed for 2,632 yards and 35 touchdowns in his final season, earning Alabama Mr. Football and Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Crowell racks up yards after contact with his advanced blend of power and balance. After the Tide struggled at times on the ground in 2025, Crowell's well-rounded skill set and solid build will allow him to carry a big load and earn snaps quickly. He'll get a leg up as an early enrollee this spring and could follow a similar trajectory as Ohio State true freshman Bo Jackson.

Most NFL upside: Savion Hiter, Michigan signee

The No. 2 running back in the class, Hiter checks a lot of boxes NFL teams look for in running backs. His 6-foot, 200-pound frame is built to withstand a heavy workload, yet Hiter gets in and out of cuts quite quickly for his size. He can get downhill with a rare blend of burst and contact balance, but he also runs with enough patience and vision to let holes develop. Hiter's also impactful in the passing game with great ball skills and hand size (10 inches) that would rank among the top running backs over the last five NFL combines. Patience might be required early with Jordan Marshall ahead of him, but Hiter has the physical profile and skill set of a future three-down NFL back.

Wide receiver

Most college-ready: Zion Robinson, Stanford

Robinson is a gamer who shows up in big moments. He's not fazed by the bright lights and the caliber of competition won't overwhelm him. The 6-foot-3 receiver impressed against elite defenders at the Under Armour All-America Game, showcasing terrific hands, ball skills and a wide catch radius with a near 80-inch wingspan. His 10.5-inch hands shine on contested catches, but he can do more than just win contested 50-50 balls. Robinson has 4.47 40-yard dash speed and surprises defenders with his agility, explosion and wiggle after the catch. Robinson is likely better than any other receiver on Stanford's roster.

Most NFL upside: Tyren Hornes, UCF

Top NFL receivers are smart, tough, dynamic and ultra-competitive. Tyren Hornes meets the criteria. He arrives at UCF with plenty of physical intangibles like excellent ball skills as well as a professional attitude. Get the ball in his hands and he's going to make plays. He's a high-energy player who loves to compete. Hornes is also very light on his feet with excellent agility and suddenness to separate as a route runner. As a pass catcher, he's advanced with quick hands and naturally extends to pluck the ball out of the air. Hornes could line up outside as a vertical threat, or comfortably move inside to the slot, and he's a good open-field runner who could be deployed in bubble screens and jet sweeps as well. He can create mismatches and big-time YAC, which is coveted in both college and the NFL.

Offensive line

Jackson Cantwell could be another immediate freshman contributor on Miami's offensive line. Under Armour

Most college-ready: Jackson Cantwell, Miami

Both Cantwell and five-star Oregon signee Immanuel Iheanacho are physically imposing tackles with the size and tools to make an immediate impact. Cantwell carries his weight a bit better at this stage. The 6-foot-7, 330-pounder also has a clearer path to opportunity with Miami set to lose several offensive line starters. Cantwell could seize a role because of his combination of footwork and power. While there might be some growing pains in pass protection as he learns to maximize his punch and pad level, he has the requisite physical tools, tenacity and inquisitive demeanor to keep improving. Miami got immediate help from 2023 five-star Francis Mauigoa. Now, the Hurricanes are positioned to replace him with another plug-and-play five-star in Cantwell.

Most NFL upside: Bott Mulitalo, BYU

Don't be surprised if Mulitalo pushes for playing time in 2026, but there are indications that his ceiling could progress to the NFL level. He was a two-year standout at the Under Armour Salt Lake City camps. In 2024, he was among the top performers as a defensive lineman. A year later, he returned on the other side of the ball and walked away as the camp MVP for offensive linemen. His explosiveness is rare. Mulitalo's 30-inch vertical jump at 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds would have been in the top 10 on either side of the ball at last year's NFL combine. His intensity and coachability stood out in our in-person evaluations as well. He's a natural football player with great bend, power and a solid base. His major strides after just one season of prioritizing offensive line play indicate big things could be coming with continued focus and physical development.

Defensive line

Most college-ready: Lamar Brown, LSU

He reminds us of 2016 five-star Rashan Gary on defense and 2017 five-star Trey Smith on offense. Brown prefers defense and has SEC-level physical tools. His three-cone drill and vertical leap ranks among the top 15% compared to the NFL average for defensive tackles at the last five draft combines. He might be even better as an offensive lineman because he has natural knee bend and moves well. Brown could be a future NFL first-rounder as an offensive guard. Add in his natural leadership, and the top prospect in the 2026 class seems almost certain to quickly play his way into a role.

Most NFL upside: Carter Meadows, Michigan

Meadows made the jump to five-star status in the latest SC Next 300 based on a blend of progress and upside. At 6-foot-6, his elite length is desirable for an edge defender and he uses it well as a menacing pass-rusher with good bend. While he's lean and needs to continue developing his 220-pound frame, Meadows ascended the list by displaying wiry strength and surprising toughness for his size when setting the edge. He should become even more well-rounded with three years on a Power 4 strength and conditioning program. Michigan could have situational opportunities for Meadows early in his career, but his best days are ahead of him, and he has the tools to develop into a first-round pick.

Linebacker

Cincere Johnson will add to a deep depth chart at Ohio State. UA Next Football

Most college-ready: Cincere Johnson, Ohio State

While there's no clear path to playing time because of Ohio State's envious depth, Johnson checks every box for a linebacker who could push for an early role and one day become a team captain. At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Johnson has good arm length and testing numbers, but his impact goes beyond his athleticism and physicality. Johnson's a competitor with a high football IQ and a dialed-in, mature mindset. He clearly wants to get better and shows coaches an impressive ability to digest and apply new information. His workman-like approach to Under Armour Next All-America Week led to an impactful showing on game day. Even in a loaded linebacker room, it's going to be tough for the Buckeyes to keep him off the field.

Most NFL upside: LaDamion Guyton, Texas Tech

Drawing comparisons to All-Pro DE Will Anderson, Guyton is more of an edge than a true linebacker, and he excels wreaking havoc up the field. For a high school pass rusher, Guyton has an uncommonly savvy plan of attack with explosive burst and good bend. He's also walking into an advantageous situation. David Bailey is moving on, so there's an opportunity to make a quick impact, but the Red Raiders' transfer portal additions give them enough depth to allow them to take Guyton's development along methodically if needed. Guyton could easily match -- if not surpass -- Bailey's impact at Texas Tech and develop into a projected first-rounder, just like his predecessor.

Defensive back

Most college-ready: Jireh Edwards, Alabama

Edwards is the ultimate defensive Swiss Army knife, and has excellent NFL potential. He is mature both physically and mentally, but it's his versatility that will get him on the field early. At roughly 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds with an 80-inch wingspan, Edwards has a big frame and the straight-line speed and excellent agility often seen in much smaller players. He can really move and changes direction well, even at 220 pounds. Edwards was an effective corner in high school for Saint Frances Academy, has the range to play center field at safety and the physicality to play in the box. Alabama will likely develop him at safety but he could grow into a true linebacker or even play corner in a pinch, so there are a lot of paths to quickly seeing the field.

Most NFL upside: Zyan Gibson, Alabama

Gibson can flat-out run. He has short-area quickness and big-time speed, posting laser-tested 40-yard dashes in the 4.4s, a 10.53-second 100-meter dash last spring and, most importantly, clocking in at close to 22 mph on film in games. The 6-footer has good length and he's not afraid to throw his body around, though he can do a better job of wrapping up as a tackler. Alabama is deep at corner entering spring ball, and Gibson is still a bit raw, so the Tide can afford to develop him slowly without requiring a pivotal role in Year 1. That will give him time to add strength, which should help his tackling. He's a confident corner who runs stride-for-stride with receivers and has the ball skills to force turnovers. Those are attractive tools for an NFL draft prospect when the time comes.