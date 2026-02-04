12 teams that improved their 2026 CFP chances with their roster moves

Open Extended Reactions

Now that much of the recruiting movement for the 2026 season has come to a close, the focus shifts to the field and who might be the contenders for the 2026 College Football Playoff.

A blend of factors will play a role, including who has best managed to further build and strengthen their roster via new additions -- whether that be through the high school ranks or transfer portal.

With 12 spots available, we look at which teams from the 2025 bracket best reloaded to make a return and which six new teams could get in the mix in 2026. Note: There is no seeding here, just a look at 12 playoff contenders in alphabetical order.

Who loaded up for another playoff run?

2026 recruiting class ranking: No. 6

2026 transfer class ranking: No. 22

UGA's consecutive trips to the CFP have been built on Kirby Smart's elite recruiting prowess and, now, a targeted use of the portal. The Bulldogs have once again filled some big needs in the cycle. Five-star Kaiden Prothro sits atop their high school recruiting class. He's a massive 6-foot-7 target who could be used in a few ways but would quickly help at a tight end position that loses Oscar Delp.

Smart hit the portal to reel in Auburn defensive Amaris Williams, who has a mix of physical tools but limited production. Georgia is also looking for better production on the back end of its defense, and Clemson transfer Khalil Barnes is an adaptable plug-and-play option with 30 games of starting experience.

2026 recruiting class ranking: No. 28

2026 transfer class ranking: No. 3

Curt Cignetti is as good as anyone at identifying the right scheme fits. That's especially true at quarterback, where he coaxed improved production out of transfers Kurtis Rourke and Fernando Mendoza over the past two seasons. His next transfer target, TCU's Josh Hoover, checks the right boxes: He's a savvy, battle-tested starter with as consistent and as quick a release as any QB in college football and drives the ball into tight windows. Indiana will help him clean up the turnovers (13 INTs). Wide receiver Nick Marsh (Michigan State) and running back Turbo Richard (Boston College) are among the other portal replacements at positions of need, which should get the Hoosiers' defensive-heavy high school class, which includes two SC Next 300 defensive linemen, plenty of runway to develop.

2026 recruiting class ranking: No. 10

2026 transfer class ranking: N/A

Miami's run to the national title game was fueled in part by a dominant line play and top-tier recruiting and steady quarterback play from Carson Beck, who came via the portal. The Hurricanes reloaded at those key areas to run that blueprint back in 2026.

Incoming freshman offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell has the tools to follow Francis Mauigoa's path as a five-star who stepped into an immediate starting role. While it came near the end of the portal period, Miami was able to land two top-10 transfers. Duke transfer Darian Mensah has the athleticism and intelligence to raise the ceiling at quarterback. Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor leave behind a massive void on defense, but Damon Wilson II, who comes over from Missouri, is an explosive edge rusher. If Mensah and Wilson live up to expectations, both have first-round potential.

2026 recruiting class ranking: No. 9

2026 transfer class ranking: No. 5

The Buckeyes' conveyor belt of first-round draft prospects continues to power along this year. With most of their losses coming on defense, Ohio State diligently restocked Matt Patricia's group, adding four top-100 transfers on defense along with five-star high school linebacker Cincere Johnson, who is mature and savvy enough to push for immediate playing time even in Patricia's demanding scheme.

Ohio State is also the class of college football when it comes to reloading at wide receiver and now adds five-star Chris Henry Jr. as Jeremiah Smith's understudy. If Henry can stay healthy, Julian Sayin will love tapping into the 6-foot-5 receiver's catch radius and explosiveness down the field.

Linebacker Cincere Johnson is ranked No. 26 overall in the recruiting class. UA Next Football

2026 recruiting class ranking: No. 2

2026 transfer class ranking: No. 19

For all the sport's roster movement, retaining Dante Moore is arguably the most consequential move of the offseason. Keeping veteran pillars like Moore in place will only help Oregon's elite incoming high school talent acclimate. The Ducks landed the second-best recruiting class in the country headlined by a trio of five-stars -- tight end Kendre' Harrison, offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho and safety Jett Washington -- who are all advanced enough to carve out roles right away.

Oregon's loaded roster didn't require many portal splurges, but safety Koi Perich is a dynamic ball hawk who ranked among the best defenders available and arrives with Dillon Thieneman heading to the NFL draft. With Dylan Raiola, a former five-star recruit, as Moore's backup, the Ducks not only have option for 2027, but one of the best backups in the country if circumstances force him to play in 2026.

2026 recruiting class ranking: No. 13

2026 transfer class ranking: No. 2

Texas Tech loses some significant production, including edge David Bailey. But landing quarterback Brendan Sorsby in the portal, ESPN's top-ranked transfer, is a massive swing to help unlock another level for the Red Raiders' offense. He's also not their only premium portal addition. Defensively, Texas Tech added loads of experience in defensive linemen Mateen Ibirogba (No. 8 on ESPN's transfer portal rankings), and Edges Trey White (No. 16) and Adam Trick (No. 38).

For all its portal success, don't lose sight of Texas Tech's No. 13-ranked high school class. It's led by a pair of five-stars: edge LaDamion Guyton and offensive tackle Felix Ojo. The latter needs developmental time and Texas Tech's depth won't demand instant production from Guyton, but he's talented enough to step in and contribute in a pass-rushing role and help replace some of the production lost from Bailey's departure.

Who is primed to make a CFP breakthrough?

2026 recruiting class ranking: No. 12

2026 transfer class ranking: No. 1

No one leverages the portal like Lane Kiffin. He left a playoff-bound Ole Miss for LSU's seemingly unlimited potential for roster additions and immediately assembled the nation's top transfer class, landing three of the six best players available. That haul includes his new starting quarterback, Sam Leavitt, a plug-and-play offensive tackle with NFL first-round ability in Jordan Seaton and an edge rusher, Princewill Umanmielen, who is coming off a nine-sack season for Ole Miss.

LSU's high school class includes the top three defensive tackles in the class: the nation's top recruit, Lamar Brown, a versatile big man that could help on either side of the trenches, plus the explosive Deuce Geralds and 345-pounder Richard Anderson. All three could see the field next season.

LSU was able to keep Lamar Brown, the No. 1 overall recruit. University School

2026 recruiting class ranking: No. 11

2026 transfer class ranking: No. 9

Given the timing of Sherrone Moore's firing, Michigan's pivot to Kyle Whittingham so far looks like a best-case outcome. He tapped into his Utah pipeline to bring over several former Utes in the transfer portal, including defensive end John Henry Daley, who is a physical run defender and culture-setter.

Whittingham was able to pluck SC Next 300 athlete Salesi Moa (No. 39), whose blend of speed, toughness and ball skills could have him contributing early at receiver or in the secondary. Whittingham also mostly held together an incoming high school class that is headlined by a pair of five-stars in defensive end Carter Meadows, a lengthy and edge rusher, and running back Savion Hiter, who has a great opportunity to see the field right away with Justice Haynes moving on. The class is strongest at Edge, receiver and corner -- premium positions that should help accelerate Michigan's transition.

2026 recruiting class ranking: No. 4

2026 transfer class ranking: No. 15

After missing the College Football Playoff field in 2025, Notre Dame has stocked its 2026 roster like a program intent on making sure it doesn't happen again. Help is on the way at virtually every position. The Irish landed the nation's No. 4 recruiting class, featuring 18 SC Next Top 300 prospects, including running backs Javian Osborne and Jonaz Walton who could play a role in helping replace Jeremiyah Love's production.

Notre Dame also added four of the top 100 transfers, featuring several big bodies who could immediately help along the defensive front. Included in that is massive 336-pound Oregon defensive tackle Tionne Gray and Francis Brewu, from Pitt, both of whom can be stout defenders against the run. Receiver Quincy Porter could be viewed as a valuable long-term portal add but more immediately can also be a big target who can win contested matchups and help strengthen Notre Dame's depth in 2026 and give CJ Carr another target. The class even has some NFL legacy, adding linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. and wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald, son of former Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald.

2026 recruiting class ranking: No. 3

2026 transfer class ranking: No. 4

With Arch Manning entering a legacy-defining 2026 season, the Longhorns attacked every possible roster-building avenue to surround him with elite talent and get back to the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns remade their running back room with five-star Derrek Cooper, plus two transfers (Raleek Brown, Hollywood Smothers) with versatile skill sets and Power 4 production.

Cooper rushed for over 1,000 yards as a senior and is a strong route runner with excellent ball skills. He can play a role in the Longhorns' backfield in Year 1. Cam Coleman was the No. 2 transfer and his ceiling is rivaled by few college receivers. On defense, five-star freshman Richard Wesley could push for early snaps and make an impact in a situational role much like Colin Simmons did his first year.

Running back signee Derrek Cooper joins a loaded position group at Texas. Michael O'Leary

2026 recruiting class ranking: No. 58

2026 transfer class ranking: N/A

With the Group of 6 guaranteed a playoff berth, UNLV is a legitimate contender to emerge from that group. Dan Mullen worked some magic in 2025 with quarterback Anthony Colandrea via the portal, and Jackson Arnold arrives with dual-threat capabilities and some experience -- albeit rocky -- against higher competition. Mullen's past success developing QBs and Arnold's skills as a mobile passer, makes this seem like a good fit that could lead to a late resurgence for the talented former five-star. He'll benefit from leading rusher Jai'Den Thomas returning.

UNLV also took steps to replenish its receiver room with high three-star freshman Jesse Harden, and transfers Taz Reddicks and Troy Stellato. Defensively, under-the-radar freshmen Prin Fox and Bryce Robinson could carve out roles up front. Add in UNLV's schedule, which includes a chance to pick off a Power 4 win against Cal and a home date with Memphis, and the Rebels have a lot of desirable ingredients for a deep 2026 run.

2026 recruiting class ranking: No. 1

2026 transfer class ranking: N/A

Everything is aligned for the Trojans to finally make the playoff. Jayden Maiava returns after posting the nation's second-best QBR (89.9) in 2025 and will operate behind an experienced offensive line. The Trojans supplemented that continuity with the No. 1 recruiting class which includes two five-stars up front: Offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, who could quickly become USC's top reserve offensive lineman and defensive end Luke Wafle who is thickly built with a motor and the tools to carve out a rotational role.

Freshman defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui, from powerhouse program Mater Dei, was a key hometown keep. As a powerful 300-pounder with excellent quickness, he is the type of interior defensive lineman the Trojans need to compete in the Big Ten. Wide receiver Ethan Feaster and tight end Mark Bowman are also candidates to contribute quickly. USC's portal class wasn't particularly deep, but Jontez Williams (Iowa State) was one of the better corners available and wide receiver Terrell Anderson (NC State) averaged an explosive 16.1 yards per catch last season.