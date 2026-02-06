Scouting college football's top 2026 recruits by position

Open Extended Reactions

Indiana's national championship win closed the book on the 2025 season. Now, after a flurry of roster movement has died down, everyone can reset with an eye on glory in 2026.

So, which programs, thanks to their efforts on the recruiting trail, are best positioned to infuse their rosters with freshman talent and position themselves for a national title?

We're examining the position battles between top-ranked players at every group in the final 2026 SC Next 300 rankings, with an eye on how each player could make an impact this fall. We also identified one sleeper at each position who could develop into a star.

Quarterback

Scouting Henderson, Houston: Henderson is coming off a monster senior season. The Texas native threw for almost 3,900 yards and 45 touchdowns while adding over 500 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Henderson has transformed from a raw passer early in his high school career to a polished quarterback without sacrificing any athleticism. He's now a dynamic dual-threat QB who completed 75% of his passes as a high school senior and should back up Connor Weigman and find his way onto the field this fall.

Scouting Curtis, Vanderbilt: A Tennessee native, Curtis overwhelmed inferior opponents throughout his Nashville Christian School prep career and accounted for 47 total touchdowns while completing 65% of his passes as a senior. He's polished, poised and quite accurate. Curtis has a knack for making things look easy, but there's some concern he could face a tougher learning curve this fall. Curtis is expected to compete for Vanderbilt's starting job right away and would face the highest expectations of any incoming freshman quarterback.

Why Henderson ranks No. 1: Simply put, Henderson faced much stiffer high school competition and has a higher ceiling.

Three-star sleeper: Mike Mitchell Jr., Stanford

He is undersized at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, but Mitchell is one of the most gifted passers in the 2026 class. The ball comes off his hand like he's a pitching machine. He's smooth, fluid, athletic and instinctive. Stanford and new head coach Tavita Pritchard need a young quarterback to become the face of the program. Enter Mitchell, an overachieving gamer who consistently produces at a high level.

Wide receiver

Scouting Henry, Ohio State: Henry shares many similarities with Tee Higgins and Marvin Harrison Jr. The 6-foot-5 receiver continues to get bigger, faster and stronger. Henry loves to compete, doesn't shy away from testing times and is a mismatch on the outside on 50/50 balls. His length coupled with well-timed body control is a distinct advantage. Henry has a knack for making the spectacular catch look routine and enters an ideal situation at Ohio State, where he can get acclimated opposite Jeremiah Smith.

An extended look at the show put on today by 5-star Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. 🔥 @ChrisHenryJr



Two touchdowns and a ton of splash plays showing exactly why he's the No. 1 wideout in the nation. @SCNext | @BrowardShowcase pic.twitter.com/vtUH5M2pJ2 — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) August 24, 2025

Scouting Keys, Tennessee: Keys is ultracompetitive with great instincts and ball skills. Although he isn't quite as fast as Henry, Keys uses his 6-foot-3 frame and wingspan to win contested catches. He does an excellent job extending his hands from his body to make catches in the intermediate passing game before quickly transitioning upfield. Keys also has more juice after the catch in the open field than Henry. Tennessee, which needs him to be a factor right away, could line him up both outside and in the slot.

Why Henry ranks No. 1: Receivers rarely have Henry's combination of size and speed. Keys is slightly more advanced as an underneath and intermediate route runner, but Henry will make strides in that area, and his vertical presence is unmatched in the 2026 class.

Three-star sleeper: Aljour Miles II, SMU

At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Miles' combination of size, strength and excellent agility stands out. He has a basketball background, and it shows up on film. Miles is a powerful runner with sneaky quickness and an especially deceptive second gear in the open field. Even if he doesn't have elite top-end speed, his overall size makes him competitive.

Running back

Scouting Cooper, Texas: Cooper is a dynamic, well-rounded and sturdy back who should develop into a better pass catcher. He averaged 9 yards per carry as a senior with Chaminade-Madonna Prep and scored 19 touchdowns. He has a high football IQ, great work ethic and excellent feel running inside. Cooper smoothly bobs and weaves through traffic with enough speed to bounce the play to the edge and turn the corner. He's also powerful enough to break tackles, and that strength should help him develop into a solid pass protector.

Scouting Hiter, Michigan: Despite missing three games, Hiter rushed for 1,440 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior for Louisa County High School in Virginia. He's a strong, upright runner who profiles as a true downhill power back. Hiter pushes the pile and runs with his shoulders square to the hole. He routinely displays contact balance and falls forward to gain every inch. Hiter also has nimble footwork in the hole to avoid ankle tackles. He's inexperienced in the passing game and must develop in this area.

Why Cooper ranks No. 1: A slightly more dynamic prospect, Cooper is a more explosive runner in the open field. Both running backs have similar size, stature and instincts running between the tackles, but Cooper is also more advanced in the passing game.

Three-star sleeper: Christopher Talley, West Virginia

Talley is a prototypical scatback who wins with speed and explosiveness in spread offenses built on zone running schemes. West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez found success with similar backs in Steve Slaton and Noel Devine in the past. Talley won't pound the rock between the tackles, but he's a home run threat once he hits the crease and gets out into the perimeter.

Tight end

Scouting Harrison, Oregon: Harrison is an exceptional athlete who also ranks among SC Next's top 100 basketball players in the 2026 class. Some of those basketball tools show up in football when he high-points the ball and boxes out defenders in contested situations. With good hands and a wide catch radius, he could take the baton at tight end and develop into Oregon's next impactful tight end after Terrance Ferguson and Kenyon Sadiq excelled at a position that's key to the Ducks' passing attack.

Scouting Prothro, Georgia: At 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, Prothro could just as easily be labeled a wide receiver. His blend of size, speed and agility should make an impact regardless of position. His broad frame should allow him to add strength and grow into a tight end build. His size and catch radius pose a matchup issue for opposing pass defenses, and he has clocked in at 21 mph on film. With Oscar Delp moving on, the Bulldogs restocked at the position, and Prothro could develop into a weapon much like Brock Bowers at tight end or George Pickens at receiver.

Why Harrison ranks No. 1: Harrison is more of a true tight end who could continue the lineage of two-sport basketball stars like Jimmy Graham, Antonio Gates and Julius Thomas.

Three-star sleeper: Tilden Riley, Vanderbilt

Replacing Diego Pavia with five-star Jared Curtis gets more attention, but Vanderbilt also needs to replace star tight end Eli Stowers. The 6-foot-5 Riley is a tall target who moves more like a wide receiver with good hands who can high-point the ball. He caught 55 passes for 1,050 yards and 17 touchdowns as a high school senior in South Carolina. Stowers won the John Mackey Award, so he leaves big shoes to fill, but Riley fits a similar role.

Offensive line

Scouting Cantwell, Miami: Cantwell should make an impact right away. He seems poised to replace Francis Mauigoa, who also arrived at Miami as a five-star tackle in 2023. Cantwell is equally as massive and comes from an athletic family, as both his parents were Olympic-level shot putters. Having participated in the field event himself, he unsurprisingly blends his size and strength with good feet and a tenacious playing style. There could be some early growing pains, especially in pass protection, but Cantwell can be just as impactful as Mauigoa.

Scouting Iheanacho, Oregon: Defenders will have to log some miles to get around the massive 6-foot-6, 350-pound Iheanacho. Helping him maximize his mass will be key for Oregon, but he has impressive quickness and balance for his size. Iheanacho's elite arm length and jolting punch knock rushers off their path. A two-time Under Armour All-American, Iheanacho enjoys competing and is laser focused. If he can manage his weight to accentuate his movement skills and power, there's no doubt he can develop into one of college football's best offensive linemen at either tackle or guard.

5-star Oregon signee Immanuel Iheanacho was straight up dominant during 1-on-1 work today at UA All-America practice @immanueli24



Going up against 4-star and 5-star prospects and winning with authority #UANext pic.twitter.com/jkKaa7bLu5 — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) January 1, 2026

Why Cantwell ranks No. 1: Although both are first-team All-American-caliber prospects, Cantwell likely has a quicker path to the field at Miami, and he carries his mass better at this stage.

Three-star sleeper: Jesse Moody, Maryland

Maryland could maximize Moody's massive 6-foot-6, 300-pound frame once he gets to college. He has played at both guard and tackle, and despite his size, he's not a plodder with thick ankles. Moody plays with good balance and flexibility, especially in the run game, where he can come off, unlock his hips to get push and finish blocks. He might not make an immediate impact like star Terps freshmen Zahir Mathis and Sidney Stewart in 2025, but he is a long-term building block on the offensive line.

Defensive end

Scouting Elee, Maryland: At roughly 6-foot-4 with an 80-inch wingspan, Elee is a rangy and disruptive edge rusher who is bursting with unlimited potential. His explosiveness is supported by his testing times: his broad jump on the camp circuit would put him among the best all-time marks in the event at the NFL combine. He also runs well and, when dialed in, has a motor and the range to be a factor in pursuit. Elee arrives at College Park with high expectations, but he won't need to shoulder the burden entirely after Maryland saw two young freshman defensive linemen emerge in 2025. That will give Elee time to develop and squeeze more out of his elite physical tools.

Local product Zion Elee is a huge win for Maryland's recruiting. Joppatowne High School

Scouting Wesley, Texas: Wesley immediately became one of the top prospects in the class after he reclassified from 2027. With a powerful and sturdy build, he reminds us of 2013 five-star Robert Nkemdiche, with a little better length. With that comparison, Wesley, although listed as a defensive end, could also slide inside and be a mismatch at defensive tackle with his burst and blend of quickness and power.

Why Elee ranks No. 1: The Maryland signee at one point even ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the class, so he's one of the most talented overall players in the country. Elee's elite length, impressive testing numbers and room for more growth put him at the top of the list.

Three-star sleeper: Malique Franklin, Alabama

Franklin is a late-rising three-star who made nearly 100 tackles as a high school senior in Alabama and could outperform his ranking. The Tide likely won't see an immediate return -- he needs time to fill out his tall, broad frame -- but he shows good fight taking on blocks and has some feel for leverage. Franklin could develop into a productive run stopper with upside as a pass rusher.

Defensive tackle

Scouting Brown, LSU: Brown is a top prospect on either side of the ball. He prefers defense, but he could arguably even fall in the athlete category because he's that good on the offensive line. Brown has the requisite size for either position along with outstanding lower body flexibility. He's an easy mover for a big man with good agility. In addition to excellent physical tools, Brown demonstrated a quiet, focused demeanor and leadership qualities during in-person evaluations. Those factors helped Brown elevate to the No. 1 spot in the country.

Scouting Geralds, LSU: Geralds first emerged as a freshman because he was explosive and performed above his grade, becoming a productive presence right away. He consistently performed at a high level throughout his high school career and earned Georgia 6A defensive player of the year honors with 91 tackles and seven forced fumbles. He also had over 50 sacks in his prep career. At 6-foot-2, 280 pounds, Geralds' growth stalled and put him as a bit of a tweener physically, but his consistent production can't be denied.

Why Brown ranks No. 1: He's a five-star on both sides of the ball and reminds us of two former No. 1 overall players at their respective positions: defensive lineman Rashan Gary (2016) and offensive lineman Trey Smith (2017).

Three-star sleeper: Alexander Haskell, Syracuse

Syracuse landed Haskell, a one-time Penn State commit, after James Franklin's firing. He's a bit undersized at 260 pounds, but he fits best inside and makes up for it with explosive burst and active hands. Haskell's lack of ideal size might limit his ceiling, but he has the hallmarks of a sleeper: He was a tough, winning player at St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) with a mature approach that should help him maximize his abilities.

Linebacker

Scouting Guyton, Texas Tech: Guyton is more of an edge than a true linebacker and is at his best attacking up the field as one of the top pass-rushing threats in the class. He not only has a good initial burst and bends well, but he also works to be active with his hands and flashes a savvy plan of attack for a prospect at this stage.

Scouting Atkinson, Texas: Atkinson is always around the ball. He averaged around 100 tackles per season for most of his high school career and was named Georgia's Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior. Atkinson's physical measurables don't jump off the page, but he's productive. He can rush the passer, defend the run and be effective in space as well. He plays with a high motor and elite closing speed, and when he arrives at the ball, he can be a punishing tackler.

Why Guyton ranks No. 1: Atkinson has been highly productive throughout his high school career and is a well-rounded football player, but he has arguably the least upside among five-stars in this class. On the flip side, Guyton is one of the most promising pass rushers in this class. Although he can have an early impact in a situational role for the Red Raiders, there is still room for growth both physically and in his play to develop into a disruptive force much in the way David Bailey was this past season.

Three-star sleeper: Billy Weivoda, Iowa

This is a natural fit between player and program. Hawkeyes defensive coordinator Phil Parker gets the best out of players like Weivoda, who lacks explosive measurables but has tons of versatility and won a 2024 state championship for Milton High School (Ga.). Weivoda projects as a well-rounded defender because he blends good speed, agility and strength to defend the run. Even if the defensive output doesn't come immediately, he could jump in the mix early on special teams, where he blocked four punts over his final two high school seasons.

Athlete

Scouting Arrington, Texas A&M: Arrington might be the most versatile player in the class. He can own the competition at every skill position on both sides of the ball. At 6-foot-2, Arrington projects to corner because of his rare height and arm length. He has elite track speed after clocking a 10.2 100-meter dash last spring. Arrington has ball skills, open-field instincts and he's dangerous with the ball. It'd be a surprise if his skill set doesn't help him find the field in multiple roles for the Aggies.

Scouting Groce, Florida: Groce is a multipurpose offensive weapon who projects best to running back but is also a legitimate receiving threat. His thick, sturdy build complements his speed and quickness, and he's especially dynamic in space with the ball in his hands. Groce could develop into an excellent zone or cutback runner who makes an impact on jet screens or bubble screens when lined up in the slot.

Why Arrington ranks No. 1: Arrington's rare speed, positional versatility and length give him the edge, especially considering his potential to develop into a shutdown corner.

Three-star sleeper: Jack Richerson, Georgia Tech

Richerson is a high-value, developmental prospect who could project at both defensive end and tight end. The 215-pounder is an undersized speed rusher with the frame to pack on more bulk and power over time. Depending on how much weight he adds, Richerson's agility, speed and ball skills could lead to a future at tight end.

Cornerback

Scouting Hill, USC: Hill has great speed and explosiveness, allowing him to lock down elite receivers. He has an ideal blend of change-of-direction skills, suddenness and hip flexibility. At 5-foot-11, Hill doesn't have elite height for a corner, but he makes up for it with his leaping ability and excellent ball skills. Once the ball is in his hands, he's a high-level open-field runner.

Scouting Adams, Notre Dame: Adams is a long, lanky defender at almost 6-foot-3 with tons of speed for his size, including a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 10.7-second 100-meter and a 21.3 mph max speed on film. His length and fluidity help cut down on tight windows and take away plenty of real estate in zone coverage. Adams' height allows him to match up with bigger, taller targets and take the ball away in 50/50 matchups.

Why Hill ranks No. 1: Hill is a scheme-versatile corner who is a bit more advanced at this stage. While Adams is still adding strength and growing into his frame, expect Hill to make early contributions on defense and as a dangerous return specialist.

Three-star sleeper: Kasmir Hicks, Indiana

If Hicks was taller, he'd be a nationally ranked recruit. Nonetheless, the 5-foot-11 corner is a playmaker. He's an explosive, sudden athlete who is quick to react and come forward and is willing to play bigger and tougher than his size. Indiana identifies and develops tough-minded, solid football players. That's exactly what Hicks is.

Safety

Scouting Edwards, Alabama: Edwards is a fierce, hard-hitting safety with great speed, as evidenced by his 4.47-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-2, 212 pounds. He competes with an edge and revels in coming downhill to deliver a blow and shut down the run. Edwards plays fast and aggressive and could develop into a nickel linebacker in time. He identifies run fits, takes proper angles and knocks ball carriers back as a tackler. Edwards' range and ability to cover a lot of ground will serve him well in zone coverage.

Scouting Washington, Oregon: A long, rangy hybrid safety/linebacker, Washington is at his best playing near the box and can even rush the passer off the edge. For a 6-foot-5, 210-pounder, Washington can really run for his size. Although he's agile and flexible, there's some risk he'll outgrow safety, but Washington is a willing tackler who flashes the ability to pack a punch. He's a sideline-to-sideline player who fits best covering backs and tight ends.

Jett Washington will be another versatile player on Oregon's defense. UC Report

Why Edwards ranks No. 1: Right now, Edwards is more physically advanced in terms of knowing how to use his strength and physicality, whereas Washington has some work to do. Edwards' maturity is also an asset when he takes on blockers.

Three-star sleeper: Matthew Mason, BYU

Mason is the ideal developmental prospect. At 6-foot-2, he's long and lanky with plenty of upside to add more bulk to his frame. He can really run for his size and plays big, sometimes even stepping in as a pass rusher. With a redshirt year and a mission on tap, Mason should morph into a sizable hybrid safety/linebacker in the long run.