Which 2027 college football recruits will fit best at their next school?

College football's 2026 recruiting class featured a record-breaking 28 five-star prospects in the final rankings. The 2027 class is tracking even higher, with 18 prospects already holding the distinct honor in our junior class rankings. This class has come out of the gates fast on commitments as well, with 30 prospects already committed to Power 4 schools in our top 100.

While early in the process, and knowing the future scheme, depth chart and opportunity might change before the 2027 season, here are the top 10 commitments based on fit, need and value.

SC Next Junior 300 ranking: 9

Brown is an ideal fit for the slot position in Ryan Day's offense. He's far more in the mold of Jaxon Smith-Njigba or the dynamic Chris Olave than a true outside target like Carnell Tate or Jeremiah Smith. At 5-foot-11, Brown runs a sub-4.5 40-yard dash and is a vertical threat who, at his best, beats defenses on angled downfield routes by using his second gear to run past defenders. Ohio State can move Brown around to create mismatches, even deploying him out of the backfield. He could be an immediate-impact return specialist and utility player like current Buckeyes receiver Brandon Inniss.

5-star Ohio State commit Jamier Brown only needs one hand 🔥 @ShowTimee_23



Buckeyes got another one on the way #UANext pic.twitter.com/U5ex4C6huH — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) January 1, 2026

SC Next Junior 300 ranking: 8

Spell is a unique back because he plays much bigger than his listed size of 5-10, 205 pounds, and much faster than he times. He'll be an SEC-ready high school senior. Spell carries his pads well and pinballs off initial contact. His ability to generate explosive power through the hole is similar to former Georgia running backs Knowshon Moreno and Sony Michel. Spell runs low to the ground and can pound the rock, but he also makes people miss. He will be a really good fit in Mike Bobo's outside zone run game, where he can get to the edge, put his foot in the ground and get upfield.

SC Next Junior 300 ranking: 12

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian loves to formation-scheme defenses with motions and shifts to create mismatches. Royal is an absolute perfect chess piece for him to use on jet sweeps. He's similar to former Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy, only Royal is bigger and sturdier. He runs a 4.29 laser-timed 40-yard dash and is a home run threat every time he catches the ball. Royal has the toughness, work habits and competitive temperament to see the field right away, as Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman will likely depart for the NFL draft after the 2026 season.

SC Next Junior 300 ranking: 1

Stopping the run played a vital role in Tech's Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff appearance in 2025. A 300-pound defensive tackle, Brewster is a jumbo athlete who even worked out of the Wildcat in high school. He has an excellent blend of quickness, agility and power to both take on double-teams and disrupt plays in the backfield. Brewster could develop into a role similar to Lee Hunter, though Brewster is a more dynamic pass rusher.

D.J. Jacobs, DE, Ohio State Buckeyes

SC Next Junior 300 ranking: 4

The Buckeyes are teeming with defensive talent, especially with a mix of different types of edge defenders, so Jacobs will fit right in. He might best compare to former Ohio State star Chase Young. At 6-5, Jacobs is tall with elite length, an explosive first step and good power for his build. He also plays with a high motor. Young had a bit better bend at the same stage, and Jacobs will need to continue to fill out, but he has the tools to develop into a disruptive force.

SC Next Junior 300 ranking: 40

Bryant committed to the Tigers in January at the Under Armour All-America game, marking Lane Kiffin's first commit in his first full class at the helm. Bryant's high-energy approach stood out in multiple in-person evaluations. His power shows up on film, too, where he sets the edge and uses his energy in pursuit. With 2025 signings at defensive tackle like Lamar Brown, Deuce Geralds and Richard Anderson, Bryant is another key piece to developing a potentially dominant defensive line, a feature of past successful LSU teams as Kiffin tries to return the Tigers to national title contention.

SC Next Junior 300 ranking: 27

Oklahoma is methodically adding offensive line building blocks. In 2025, that was prized freshman Michael Fasusi. The Sooners' 2026 class leaned more on the portal. The Sooners are now back to leveraging the high school ranks in 2027, led by in-state talents Kaeden Penny (Bixby) and Hackett (Fort Gibson). Ranked a little higher, Hackett has impressive size and lower-body flexibility with some nastiness. He needs to continue to fill out and it's tough to say at this stage if he could start in Year 1 like Fasusi, but the physical tools are there even if he needs a year to develop.

Kavian Bryant, QB, Texas Tech Red Raiders

SC Next Junior 300 ranking: 52

With Brendan Sorsby taking over under center in 2026, the Red Raiders are shifting to a far more athletic quarterback. Bryant is another dynamic playmaker who is poised to carry the baton and should arrive with similar athleticism and mobility outside the pocket. Bryant is a true dual threat who will extend plays, escape trouble and be used as a designated runner. He's still developing as a passer, where he showed more touch and accuracy as a high school junior. The 2026 season in Lubbock is going to give Tech fans a real feel for what the offense can be once Bryant reaches campus.

Krew Jones, DE, Oklahoma Sooners

SC Next Junior 300 ranking: 46

The Sooners' defense led them into the playoff in 2025. Unsurprisingly, Brent Venables is working to keep that unit a strength. Adding five-star Jake Kreul last August was a turning point for their 2026 class, and Jones is a similar type of early foundational player. He'll naturally draw some comparisons to Kreul, but Jones is a leaner prospect who could develop at either defensive end or linebacker, where he's athletic enough to play in space. Jones' optimal fit in college, where he should become a versatile defensive piece, could become clearer with additional physical development.

Krew Jones comes up with a big 3rd down sack in the UA All-America game @KrewJones1



One of the top 2027 DEs in the nation doing what he does best #UANext pic.twitter.com/OKtpL8q8hX — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) January 3, 2026

SC Next Junior 300 ranking: 29

Pittman should shine as a nickel/star in Nebraska's 4-2-5 defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, particularly as a run defender. Pittman plays with the type of physicality required to support the run and play near the box. He's also agile enough to hold up in man coverage against running backs, slot receivers and possibly even tight ends. The Cornhuskers' secondary in 2026 is filled with upperclassmen, so Pittman should have plenty of opportunity in 2027. His motor and tenacity will propel him into the mix early.