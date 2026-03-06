Scouting top college football prospects and how they'll fit in 2026

Open Extended Reactions

The top players in the 2026 recruiting class have their new schools and, in some cases, will soon be starting spring football.

The perfect harmony between skill and scheme can lead to production and wins on the field. Here's how the top 2026 recruits at each position could fit at their new schools:

Running backs

Ranking: SC Next No. 20

Cooper is an every-down back for Texas who can contribute in all three phases -- as a runner, pass catcher and blocker. He is capable of carrying a big load for the Longhorns while also becoming a reliable option in the passing game. In an offense that has recently leaned on versatile backs to stay multiple in tempo and personnel groupings, he fits right in.

As a senior, he averaged close to 10 yards per carry and rushed for 19 touchdowns. Cooper has football savvy, a great work ethic and an excellent feel as an inside runner. He smoothly weaves and bobs through traffic and has the speed to bounce plays to the edge and turn the corner. He also possesses the power to break tackles and the upside to become a strong pass protector over time -- a must if you're going to be on the field on third down.

Physically, he's ready, but he'll need to crack a room that includes transfers Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers, so nothing will be handed to him.

Ranking: SC Next No. 25

Hiter is a strong, upright runner and a true power back. He runs with his shoulders square to the hole, can push the pile and routinely shows contact balance, falling forward to squeeze out every inch. He's tailor-made for late-game four-minute situations when you're trying to hang on to a lead.

He's also more nimble-footed in the hole than you'd expect from a pure power back, slipping ankle tackles and staying clean in tight spaces. Hiter doesn't have a lot of experience in the passing game and must develop in that area to become a complete three-down option. He walks into a Michigan running back room that features three redshirt freshmen, so there's a realistic opportunity to make an early dent in the rotation.

If Michigan is going to be a physical, point-of-attack team under new coach Kyle Whittingham -- something his track record suggests -- Hiter can help set the tone between the tackles. We expect him to be in the mix for early carries.

Ranking: SC Next No. 27

With Jam Miller moving on, Alabama's running back depth chart is wide open, and Crowell is built to take advantage. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder brings a physical, downhill running style and a track record of production after reclassifying from the 2027 class, which says a lot about his maturity and readiness.

Crowell racks up yards after contact with an advanced blend of power and balance. His sturdy build and well-rounded skill set should allow him to carry a big load and earn snaps quickly in a program that has a long history of featuring physical backs. He'll also get a leg up as an early enrollee this spring, giving Alabama coaches a chance to see how he holds up in pass protection and in their shotgun and under-center run concepts.

For a fan base accustomed to watching backs such as Derrick Henry and Najee Harris lean on defenses, Crowell's style will seem very familiar.

Ranking: SC Next No. 59

Texas A&M is clearly shifting its running back profile to smaller and more explosive with Edwards. Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens II each has 30-plus pounds on him, and that contrast gives the Aggies change-of-pace flexibility. At 5-10 and 180 pounds, Edwards brings a blend of versatility, pass-receiving skills, sudden change of direction and the ability to make people miss in space.

He's not built to be a downhill load carrier, but he's ideal in inside and outside zone schemes, hitting creases and exploiting cutback lanes. Edwards has the traits to be dangerous on angle routes, screens and perimeter touches, which pairs well with modern spread looks and RPO-heavy game plans. His first live action could come on special teams as a return specialist, where his quickness and acceleration can flip field position.

Ranking: SC Next No. 82

Oklahoma is getting bigger and more physical at running back with the addition of Hatton. Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock already bring strength and power, and Hatton checks in at 215 pounds, adding another hammer. He has contact balance and the ability to push the pile, which fits where this offense appears to be headed.

He'll be a natural fit in the gap/counter scheme because he runs with patience and vision, letting blocks develop before hitting the crease. Hatton also brings deceptive speed and open-field explosiveness, having posted a 21.2 mph max speed and a 4.57 laser-timed 40 -- numbers that show he's not just a plodder.

Oklahoma looks like it wants to become a power run team, especially in short-yardage and red zone situations, and now has three backs who fit that mold.

Ranking: SC Next No. 87

Osborne is one of those backs who is short but not small. He's compact, low to the ground and a natural jump-cutter. That build and style have historically played very well behind big, physical offensive lines -- and under Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame has quickly become a place for elite line play.

Even though the Irish have depth returning in 2026, Osborne fits the bill of what they want in a back. He doesn't have the height of Jeremiyah Love, but he shows similar contact balance and the ability to bounce plays to the edge and turn the corner. He plays a little like former Wake Forest back Demond Claiborne -- tough, slippery and hard to square up.

Osborne projects as that classic change-of-pace back who can turn a routine off-tackle call into an explosive play when the blocking is there.

Ranking: SC Next Nos. 101 and 125

Alston is a compact, low-to-the-ground back and a physical pinball. He's short, but not small, and possesses significant lower body power. USC returns its top two rushers in 2026, and those two combined for 1,548 yards, so Alston will have to earn his way into the rotation. He has terrific top-end play speed and is dangerous in the open field, making him a natural candidate to contribute early as a kickoff returner.

Redeaux and Alston are almost identical in style, measurables and speed. Both are about 5-9 and between 203 and 209 pounds. Redeaux has posted a 21.6 mph max speed, while Alston has hit 20.9 mph. They are built like former Wake Forest and Michigan State running back (and Super Bowl LX MVP) Kenneth Walker III -- physical, short, low center of gravity with excellent feet and contact balance.

Like Alston, Redeaux will likely start by carving out a role on special teams as a return specialist and then try to work his way into a three-man carry rotation.

Keisean Henderson showed impressive development into a passer over his prep career. UC Report

Quarterbacks

Ranking: SC Next No. 4

Other than Ed Oliver, this is the most high-profile prospect Houston has signed in the modern era -- and expectations reflect that.

Henderson arrives with elite production against top Texas competition and a feel for the game that can't be coached. With Conner Weigman returning, Henderson doesn't need to be "the guy" on Day 1, but he's too talented to keep off the field. Expect Henderson to be involved in situational packages, red zone wrinkles and some possible momentum-swing snaps.

For a program still building under head coach Willie Fritz, this is the type of recruit who signals a shift in trajectory. Henderson is raw in spots, but he has the arm talent, athleticism and instincts. He gives Houston a needed explosive dimension.

Ranking: SC Next No. 12

When Vanderbilt wins a quarterback recruiting battle against national powers, it turns heads. Curtis arrives with massive expectations -- second only, perhaps, to Arch Manning when he first got to Texas. But Curtis isn't stepping into a perfect, ready-made situation like Diego Pavia did. He'll need time.

Curtis has the physical tools -- arm strength, size, athleticism -- but the jump from a lower classification of high school football to the SEC will be steep. The key for Curtis isn't trying to be someone else. It's carving out his own identity, weathering early bumps and growing into the role. The upside is obvious. The pace of his development will determine how quickly Vanderbilt's offense rises with him.

Ranking: SC Next No. 13

If there's a blueprint for development in Austin, it's patience -- something Arch Manning got early in his career. Bell fits the mold. He's a pure passer with more mobility than Quinn Ewers and the frame to keep adding strength. He has been battle-tested against elite competition and consistently produced.

The biggest question is durability. Bell has dealt with injuries, and staying healthy will be critical -- especially once Manning departs for the NFL. If he develops at the right pace and avoids being rushed, Texas fans could be watching the next polished, NFL-caliber passer in the making.

Dia Bell has talent but would do well to have time to develop. Jonah Hinebaugh/Imagn Images

Ranking: SC Next No. 14

Tennessee has built a system that asks quarterbacks to push the ball vertically. Brandon has a big arm, sneaky athleticism and physical traits reminiscent of Hendon Hooker. Though Brandon is not as polished at this stage as Nico Iamaleava, his deep-ball ability is tailor-made for this offense.

With a Tennessee state judge denying Joey Aguilar an injunction, he is out of eligibility. There is also limited experience elsewhere among the quarterbacks. Brandon could compete sooner than expected. For Vols fans, that arm talent should be exciting.

Ranking: SC Next No. 50

At BYU, quarterback development is often a long game -- and Lyons likely follows that path. A redshirt year and potential mission would allow him to grow physically and mentally before taking the reins. As a passer, he's among the most polished in the class. He throws one of the best deep balls in the class and is comfortable operating in play-action -- perfect for BYU's offensive identity.

Lyons is versatile. He is poised under pressure, effective on the move and capable of extending plays. If developed patiently, he could be the next standout in Provo.

Ranking: SC Next No. 112

Bentley has the "it" factor -- competitive edge, quick release, fearless mentality. There are flashes of Baker Mayfield in his sandlot style and swagger.

With John Mateer returning in 2026 and recent turnover at the position, Bentley could quickly rise to QB2. He's aggressive, confident and thrives in chaos. The next step? Learning to balance a live arm and gunslinger mentality with structure and discipline. If he does, Oklahoma might have found its next playmaking leader.

Ranking: SC Next No. 121

Thomalla could benefit from time and development. With the job likely between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, Thomalla can redshirt and continue to hone his skills. That's ideal for a player whose upside is immense, but whose technique still needs refinement.

He's resourceful, keeps his eyes downfield under pressure and can drive the ball vertically. Sometimes, prospects look better in workouts than film, Thomalla is the opposite. He just knows how to play the position and win.

Ranking: SC Next No. 135

At 6-4, 230 pounds, Griffin looks like a college quarterback the moment he steps off the bus, and he's no stranger to big stages. He has a strong arm, can attack every level of the field and moves better than his frame suggests. He is similar, stylistically, to Fernando Mendoza.

With a new coaching staff and the departure of DJ Lagway, the door could open quickly. If Griffin is forced into action early, his experience and physical readiness give him a legitimate shot to handle it. He has all the physical tools to step in, but there will be an adjustment with processing and progressions, which is the norm for most freshmen.

Ranking: SC Next No. 138

Williams' creativity draws obvious comparisons to Caleb Williams. He's a play-extender who thrives outside structure, capable of altering arm angles and improvising when things break down. In Lincoln Riley's prolific system, creativity is a major asset.

The ideal scenario is a redshirt year with limited action under the four-game rule. Let Williams develop within structure while still flashing that wow-factor. If it all clicks, USC fans will have another must-watch quarterback.