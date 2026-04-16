2027 SC Next ESPN 300 rankings: Most college-football-ready prospects

Open Extended Reactions

We have officially closed the cycle for Class of 2026 as most are present on college campuses ready to live up to their projections. Now we turn our attention to the rising senior Class of 2027 and how these elite SC Next ESPN 300 prospects will impact the college football landscape.

For each position, we are looking at who has the chance to make the biggest impact as a freshman with a current college player he compares to favorably.

Jump to:

Offense | Defense

OFFENSE

QB Elijah Haven

Rank: 6

Uncommitted

College comp: Bryce Underwood, Michigan

Haven has really blossomed as a pure quarterback over the past two seasons after initially playing different roles, including defensive end. He is an incredible two-sport athlete (basketball prospect) whose best football is still ahead of him despite throwing for close to 4,000 yards and a state-record 62 touchdowns last season. He's big, athletic and raw, but steadily becoming more polished and will be ready in the fall of 2027 to challenge for snaps. He possesses physical tools that can't be coached. While he's a very good runner, he is not necessarily a dynamic dual threat. His physical attributes will put him in the mix immediately, and his maturity and work ethic will determine how ready he is.

RB Kemon Spell

Rank: 8

Commitment: Georgia

College comp: Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

At 5-10 and 205 pounds, Spell is a tad short, but he's solid and can handle the workload. He is built similarly to former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and could have the same production as a freshman. He's a low-to-the-ground scatback who plays in a single wing/Wing-T offense as both a tailback and wingback. He's the type of back who can get lost behind the line of scrimmage, then fit through tiny creases and suddenly be at the second level in a foot race. He has the burst to make people miss in the hole, which helps offset any questions about stature or power. He's a good perimeter runner because he can get to the edge and turn the corner.

WR Easton Royal

Rank: 9

Commitment: Texas

College comp: Amare Thomas, Houston

Royal has all the physical attributes for the position, but what sets him apart is his work ethic and competitiveness. He's consistently sub-4.4 in the 40 and sub-10.4 in the 100, with legitimate track speed to be a home run threat at all levels of the field. He brings great practice habits, which should allow him to quickly climb the depth chart at Texas. With Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman likely declaring for the draft after the upcoming season, the door is open for Royal to prove his worth. He has added muscle this offseason, making him more physical at the line of scrimmage. For a younger player, he has the feet, hips and balance required to be a gifted route runner. His speed speaks for itself, and he could also be a factor as a return specialist.

Easton Royal could fill a big need when he arrives in Austin. UA Next Football

OL Maxwell Hiller

Rank: 4

Commitment: Florida

College comp: Cayden Green, Missouri

Multiple in-person evaluations solidified Hiller as the most college-ready lineman in this class. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound five-star has shown he can be the total package with his blend of size, flexibility, technical refinement and nastiness. He moves extremely well for his size, nearly cracking 4.9 in the 40-yard dash as a sophomore. His bend, power and physicality make him an effective run blocker who can climb to the second level. In pass protection, Hiller takes good angles, delivers a quick, jolting strike to gain leverage and has the feet to mirror and handle second moves. This is a major early recruiting win for new Gators coach Jon Sumrall, and while transitioning to SEC trench play is never easy, Florida shouldn't have to wait long to feel his impact. Hiller has the tools to make an immediate splash and eventually anchor the Gators' offensive front for years.

TE Grant Haviland

Rank: 72

Commitment: Vanderbilt

College comp: Oscar Delp, Georgia

Haviland will eventually be able to do it all at the tight end position, making it hard to keep him off the field. With very good size and toughness, he is a willing and effective blocker with the tools to get stronger in that area, though his in-line blocking should improve further as he continues to develop physically. In the more immediate future, as a receiver, he has the ability to create matchup issues for opposing defenses. At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, he is a fluid athlete with soft hands and the frame and body control to consistently offer a big target, adjust to the ball and win contested matchups. He tracks the ball naturally, runs well enough to threaten defenses down the seam and is smooth transitioning into a runner after the catch. During in-person evaluations he has also demonstrated a competitive demeanor and strong football IQ, two traits that should help fuel his ability to be a Year 1 contributor.

DEFENSE

DL Jalen Brewster

Rank: 1

Commitment: Texas Tech

Comp: Peter Woods, Clemson

Quick, explosive and agile, Brewster is a disruptive defender with ideal size, bulk and length. "Jumbo athlete" might better capture his profile and that versatility will be valuable at Texas Tech. For his high school program, he played defensive tackle, defensive end, running back and even Wildcat QB, maximizing his blend of size and athleticism. Though rehabbing from offseason surgery, he powered through the end of last season and remains our No. 1 overall prospect with a full recovery expected. His best fit is as an interior defensive line where he can wreak havoc. At around 300 pounds, he carries his weight and moves like a much smaller player, creating matchup problems inside. He has active hands, leverage and quickness to consistently win one-on-ones and can quickly redirect to factor in pursuit. Texas Tech's 2025 Big 12 title was fueled by strong defensive line play, and Brewster has the tools to be the next impact piece, potentially filling a Lee Hunter-type role with even more interior pass-rush upside.

Jalen Brewster is the top player in the 2027 class. UC Report

CB John Meredith III

Rank: 2

Uncommitted

College comp: Brandon Finney Jr., Oregon

Meredith's best football is ahead of him as he settles in, full-time, at cornerback. He has played all over the field and is a dynamic athlete with instincts and a great feel for the game. At 6-2, he has excellent length and height, and he posted a blazing 4.41 laser-timed 40 along with a 21.6 mph Max Speed. This prospect is highly competitive and knows he's a good football player. The exciting thing is he's just getting started on defense, which gives him a very high ceiling at the next level. With another full season under his belt on defense, his natural instincts should improve and he'll gain a greater feel for zone coverage concepts. His physical attributes, most notably his length, give him advantages as a boundary corner or press-man player at the line of scrimmage.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

S Tory Pittman III

Rank: 31

Commitment: Nebraska

College comp: KJ Bolden, Georgia

Pittman is a legitimate two-way weapon at the high school level with range and speed. He brings a dynamic element as a return man who can change the game with his ball skills and open-field running, having posted a Max Speed of 21.5 mph on tape. He can play center field or as a split safety with the closing speed and range to cover all levels. He needs to continue to get stronger and fill out his lean frame, but that has not affected his willingness to be a stout run supporter. He plays bigger than his listed measurables in terms of weight and power. Highly competitive and unafraid to mix it up, he gives coaches options with his positional versatility.

LB Mikahi Allen

Rank: 58

Uncommitted

College comp: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Allen has impressed every time we've evaluated him, steadily climbing the rankings. The physical tools are evident and NFL combine comparable: a 4.54 40-yard dash, 10-foot broad jump and game speeds hovering around 21 mph. He can fill hard downhill, rush off the edge or drop in space and cover, projecting as a true three-down linebacker in college. What truly makes him college-ready is how he pairs that athleticism with advanced diagnostic skills and feel for the game.