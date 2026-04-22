How every 2027 five-star college football prospect will fit

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As the 2027 recruiting cycle heats up this spring, nearly half of the 21 five-star prospects in the latest SC Next ESPN 300 are already off the board. Within that group, there are six recruits ranked No. 1 at their respective positions, including top defensive tackle and No. 1 overall recruit Jalen Brewster (Texas Tech), offensive tackle Maxwell Hiller (Florida), running back Kemon Spell (Georgia) and wide receiver Easton Royal (Texas). Still searching for their college destinations, meanwhile, are 11 of the Class of 2027's most elite recruits, headlined by No. 1 quarterback Elijah Haven, who is set to decide between Alabama and Georgia on Saturday.

For each commitment, ESPN college football and recruiting reporter Eli Lederman and scouts Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill take a look at how the nation's top prospect landed on their college choice and what we can expect from them at the next level.

Jalen Brewster, DT

2027 SC Next ESPN 300 ranking: 1

Committed to: Texas Tech

Background: For the first time in the ESPN recruiting rankings era (dating to 2006), the nation's No. 1 overall prospect is bound for Lubbock, Texas.

Brewster became the cornerstone of Texas Tech's 2027 class when he committed to the Red Raiders last October over finalists Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma and Indiana. The son of former All-MAC offensive lineman Robert Brewster -- a third-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2009 NFL draft -- the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Brewster has emerged as an explosive disrupter on the defensive line at Texas' Cedar Hill High School, where Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire won three state titles in 14 seasons from 2003 to 2016.

Florida, which has hosted Brewster twice since early March, is one of several programs still working to flip the coveted defensive lineman alongside Indiana, Miami, Ohio State and Texas A&M. But the expectation remains that Brewster will be difficult to pry from the Red Raiders. -- Lederman

Scout's take: Being disruptive along the defensive front was central to Texas Tech's Big 12 title and College Football Playoff run in 2025, and Brewster fits that identity perfectly. At around 310 pounds, he's a jumbo athlete who was nimble enough to also take snaps in the Wildcat formation in high school. His home is on defense where he can be a playmaker in the trenches, blending his size with an outstanding quickness, agility and power, which can allow him to anchor against double-teams while still being able to penetrate and disrupt in the backfield. There will be a year gap, but Brewster projects into a Lee Hunter-type role on the interior, but with even more upside as a dynamic interior pass rusher. -- Haubert

2027 SC Next ESPN 300 ranking: 3

Committed to: Ohio State

Background: Jacobs, the son of former Georgia defensive tackle David Jacobs, and the godson of ex-Bulldogs coach Mark Richt, is one of the most productive high school defenders in the 2027 class.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge rusher was credited with 102 total tackles and 16 sacks in his junior season last fall before he committed to Ohio State over Miami, Georgia, Texas A&M Notre Dame and Oregon on Dec. 29. A three-year starter at Georgia's Blessed Trinity High School, Jacobs will enter his senior season later this year with nearly 300 career tackles.

Jacobs remains the top-ranked member of Buckeyes coach Ryan Day's latest recruiting class this spring despite persistent flip interest from Miami. If ESPN's No. 1 edge rusher ultimately signs with Ohio State later this year, Jacobs will arrive as the program's highest-rated defensive addition since Jack Sawyer joined as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class. -- Lederman

Scout's take: At 6-foot-5 with elite length, Jacobs brings a profile that invites comparison to former Buckeyes star Chase Young. Jacobs stands out with his ability to fire off the ball with an explosive first step and has the potential to wreak havoc as an edge rusher. He can continue to improve his flexibility, but despite his lean, rangy frame, Jacobs has heavy hands and good power and that will only continue to improve as he further physically matures. He also can cover ground in pursuit and plays with a relentless motor. A quiet, focused player, his desire to get better and maximize his tools came across during in-person evaluations as well, which is a good sign for long-term success. Comparing him to Young, is a high bar but Jacobs possesses the combination of length, burst and range to develop into an equally impactful type player in Columbus. -- Haubert

Maxwell Hiller, OT

2027 SC Next ESPN 300 ranking: 4

Committed to: Florida

Background: If he signs with Florida, Hiller, ESPN's No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2027 cycle, could become the program's highest-rated offensive line addition in more than a decade.

Not since Martez Ivey signed in the 2015 cycle have the Gators landed an offensive line prospect like Hiller, who became the program's highest-ranked pledge under first-year coach Jon Sumrall when he committed to Florida over Alabama, Ohio State and Tennessee on April 8. Gators offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, who began recruiting Hiller at Penn State, was central to Florida's efforts to land the 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman from Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

A two-sport standout and the brother of five-star small forward Colton Hiller -- ESPN's No. 3 overall recruit in the 2028 basketball recruiting class -- Hiller not only marks an early recruiting win for Sumrall and his staff, but gives the Gators a foundational pledge to build around in the 2027 cycle. -- Lederman

Scout's take: The first major recruiting win for Sumrall is a notable one as Hiller projects as a plug-and-play addition and a true cornerstone lineman. He is widely viewed as the most college-ready lineman in this class, and his profile matches what the Gators need as they retool their front. He brings a Cayden Green-type skill (Missouri) set with even more movement ability, nearly cracking 4.9 in the 40 as a sophomore while carrying SEC-ready mass. His bend, power and nasty finish make him a strong presence in the run game, where he can generate movement at the point of attack and climb cleanly to linebackers. In pass protection, he already shows elite-caliber traits: He takes proper angles, lands a quick, jolting strike and uses his feet to mirror and adjust to counters. For a program that has struggled to stack elite OLs in recent cycles (only one Gators OL has been drafted in the previous four years), Hiller is a significant recruiting statement and a potential quick contributor for this program beginning a new era. -- Haubert

Kemon Spell, RB

2027 SC Next ESPN 300 ranking: 8

Committed to: Georgia

Background: Spell, an ex-Penn State commit, landed as the top-ranked member of Georgia coach Kirby Smart's 2027 class in February following a multiday visit with the Bulldogs.

The powerful, 5-foot-10 rusher from McKeesport, Pennsylvania, maintained his status as ESPN's No. 1 running back after totaling 1,755 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns in his junior season last fall. After initially committing to the Nittany Lions in August 2024, Spell pulled his pledge from Penn State this past October, hours after the school fired longtime coach James Franklin. Georgia emerged as an immediate contender for Spell, hosting him for a late-season visit in November and again over the first weekend in February.

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The second trip was enough to secure Spell's commitment over Notre Dame and Penn State. With his signature later this year, the Bulldogs will have signed at least one five-star recruit in each of the past 14 cycles dating to the Class of 2014, the longest such streak of any SEC program. -- Lederman

Scout's take: Georgia has thrived with compact, explosive backs. Spell, at 205 pounds, is built similarly to Ashton Jeanty and runs with the same low center of gravity that powered former Dawgs Knowshon Moreno and Sony Michel. Spell plays bigger than his size, pinballing off contact and generating explosive power through the hole, but he also has the burst and perimeter speed to hit 22 mph and turn the corner in Mike Bobo's outside zone scheme. His background in a single wing/wing‑T offense, where he's used as both tailback and wing, should translate well to Georgia's multiple run game and screen package, allowing him to hide behind the line, slip through tiny seams and quickly get into the second level. With an SEC-ready frame and style that fits exactly how Georgia wants to run the ball, Spell projects as an early rotation back who can grow into a true every‑down option in Athens. -- Luginbill

Easton Royal, WR

2027 SC Next ESPN 300 ranking: 9

Committed to: Texas

Background: A dynamic playmaker with track speed, Royal is Texas' top-ranked 2027 pledge amid substantial flip interest from multiple SEC programs this spring.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound pass catcher has accounted for more than 3,200 all-purpose yards and 43 touchdowns over the past two seasons at New Orleans' Brother Martin High School, where he also holds the school record in the 100-meter dash. Royal committed to the Longhorns in November over LSU, Ole Miss and Oregon, landing as the first member of the program's 2027 class after he totaled 1,151 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 53 catches in his junior season.

Royal returned to Texas in mid-April, but his recruitment is far from over, with Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee all still targeting ESPN's No. 1 wide receiver. Royal has taken unofficial trips to all four SEC flip candidates in recent months and has official visits with each program, along with the Longhorns, on the calendar later this spring. -- Lederman

Scout's take: Texas is built around stressing defenses vertically and horizontally, and Royal fits that blueprint almost perfectly. With consistently sub-4.4 speed in the 40 and sub-10.4 in the 100, he brings true track-verified juice to a receiver room that could lose Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman to the draft after he arrives. But Royal isn't just a straight-line sprinter. He has added muscle, giving him more physicality at the line of scrimmage, and for a young player, he already shows the feet, hips and balance of a polished route runner. That combination allows coach Steve Sarkisian to use him as a formation‑flexible weapon: motioning across the formation, on jet sweeps and orbit action, or simply taking the top off the coverage outside. His practice habits and competitiveness should help him climb the depth chart quickly in Austin, and his ability to create explosives at all three levels -- plus contribute in the return game -- makes him an ideal successor for the big-play roles that have defined the Longhorns' passing attack. -- Luginbill

Easton Royal is the top wide receiver in the Class of 2027. UC Report

Jamier Brown, WR

2027 SC Next ESPN 300 ranking: 10

Committed to: Ohio State

Background: Brown, the longest-tenured pledge among ESPN's 21 five-star prospects in 2027, is poised to follow Jeremiah Smith and Chris Henry Jr. as Ohio State's third five-star wide receiver signee in the past four cycles.

The 5-foot-11 wideout from Sunbury, Ohio, was the Buckeyes' first scholarship offer in the 2027 class, then became the program's first 2027 pledge when Brown committed at the end of his sophomore season in November 2024. Brown followed last fall by hauling in 73 passes for 1,009 yards and 10 touchdowns in his junior season at Wayne High School, where he spent the first three seasons of his high school career before transferring to Ohio's Big Walnut High School before his senior season in 2026. --Lederman

Scout's take: Ohio State has made elite slot play a staple of its offense, and Brown brings verified 10.3/100 and 20.7/200 track times with outstanding acceleration, burst and change of direction to the passing game. He's more than a straight-line runner, consistently winning 1-on-1s with the quickness to separate underneath and the top-end speed to run past corners. As he grows more comfortable with Ohio State's concept-heavy route tree, Brown projects as a featured mismatch in the slot and on gadget touches, with added value as a dynamic return man. He has clear early-impact potential as the next explosive option in the Buckeyes' receiver room. -- Luginbill

Zyron Forstall, DE

2027 SC Next ESPN 300 ranking: 17

Committed to: Texas A&M

Background: The speedy edge rusher from New Orleans took spring visits to Miami, Notre Dame and Miami before sealing his place atop the Aggies' star-studded 2027 class on March 31.

Forstall, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end, began his high school career at Jesuit High School in New Orleans before transferring to Florida's IMG Academy ahead of his junior season last fall, where he posted 28 tackles, five sacks and four hurries. A versatile defensive line prospect capable of playing multiple positions, Forstall is the top-ranked member of ESPN's No. 2 recruiting class (as of April 17) and will mark the program's highest-rated defensive line addition under third-year coach Mike Elko if he signs later this year. -- Lederman

Scout's take: In a crowd of top defenders, Forstall is not going to stand out physically, but when the ball is snapped he will grab your attention. He has a good frame and length with room to add more mass and muscle. In action, he has an explosive first step, keeps excellent pad level and is strong at the point of attack. He's functionally strong and his leaner build allows him to both set the edge and win as a pass-rusher. He has also demonstrated a businesslike approach to his craft and coachability that has drawn strong camp reviews. His initial impact could be more in a pass-rushing role in which he can get off the ball and upfield. Forstall has the tools to become a versatile centerpiece of Texas A&M's front seven as he continues to develop his frame. -- Haubert

Anthony Sweeney, DE

2027 SC Next ESPN 300 ranking: No. 19

Committed to: Texas Tech

Background: Texas Tech's run on elite pass-rushing talent is set to continue in the 2027 class between Brewster and Sweeney, the No. 3 defensive end in the SC Next 300.

Sweeney joined Brewster as the Red Raiders' second five-star pledge this cycle on April 13 when he committed to Texas Tech after spring visits to Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Maryland, South Carolina and Tennessee. Maryland's top-ranked prospect in 2027, Sweeney totaled 34 tackles with 3.5 sacks in his junior season at Our Lady of Good Counsel last fall before announcing his plans to transfer to in-state power St. Frances Academy for his senior year.

The Red Raiders' 2026 class was headlined by five-star outside linebacker/edge LaDamion Guyton. Along with Brewster and Sweeney in 2027, the Red Raiders' incoming defensive line class includes pledges from top 300 defensive tackle K'Adrian Redmond (No. 190 overall) and three-star Brody Pfannenstiel. -- Lederman

Scout's take: Texas Tech is building its defense around disruptive, versatile linemen, and Sweeney is a perfect complement to Brewster as well as 2026 signee Guyton up front. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defender brings elite length and natural bend off the edge, already showing advanced savvy as a young pass rusher. He can win with his get-off and flexibility at the corner, but also has the frame to keep adding weight and power without sacrificing quickness. Sweeney's presence gives the Red Raiders another edge threat, along with Guyton that offenses must account for, freeing Brewster and Redmond to attack from the interior. -- Haubert

2027 SC Next ESPN 300 ranking: 20

Committed to: USC

Background: After signing the nation's No. 1 class and more in-state recruits than in any cycle since 2011 last fall, USC has kept its foot on the gas with local prospects like Fa'alave-Johnson in the 2027 class.

The Trojans made ESPN's top-ranked safety a priority in the early months of 2026 before beating Oregon, Texas, Miami, LSU and Notre Dame to Fa'alave-Johnson's pledge on March 14. A two-way standout at San Diego's Cathedral Catholic High School, the 6-foot, 175-pound recruit was credited with 40 tackles and three interceptions while totaling 1,530 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns in his junior season last fall. Fa'alave-Johnson, one of eight in-state commits in USC's latest class as of mid-April, is expected to play on both sides of the ball when he joins the Trojans in 2027. -- Lederman

Scout's take: USC wants more speed, versatility and playmaking on the perimeter, and Fa'alave-Johnson checks every box. A 10.6 100-meter sprinter with good length and a wiry frame, he brings true top-end speed to a defense that's being reshaped around range and takeaways. In the Trojans' secondary, he projects as a versatile player who can play high, roll down or match up in space. Fa'alave-Johnson's quickness, ball skills and open-field elusiveness also give USC a potential difference-maker in the return game. In a league in which explosive plays and hybrid defenders are at a premium, his combination of speed, physicality and versatility fits exactly what USC is trying to build on the back end.-- Luginbill

Kamarui Dorsey, S

2027 SC Next ESPN 300 ranking: 21

Committed to: Texas A&M

Background: The second of two five-star prospects committed to Texas A&M in the cycle alongside Forstall, Dorsey is ESPN's second-ranked safety in 2027.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defensive back from Hampton, Georgia, chose the Aggies over Georgia and LSU on Nov. 1 in the late stages of a 61-tackle, four-interception junior season at Hampton High School in Georgia. Dorsey has continued to field flip interest from multiple programs this spring, including in-state Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Tennessee, but remains locked in with Texas A&M as the cornerstone of an impressive defensive back class that includes cornerback back Raylaun Henry (No. 25 overall) and fellow safety JayQuan Snell (No. 53). -- Lederman

Scout's take: Texas A&M is emphasizing size, range and versatility on the back end. At 6-foot-3 with 4.52 speed, Dorsey brings a true safety body type with the athleticism to support the run, match up in man and patrol deep zones. Dorsey can play high or in the box, anticipating routes in zone and using his length and ball skills to generate turnovers. Coaches rave about his leadership and communication -- he already operates like a QB of the secondary -- and he's not a finesse player, embracing physicality as a core trait. In Mike Elko's defense, Dorsey projects as a multirole safety who can erase space, clean up in the alley and give the Aggies a high-ceiling tone-setter on the back end. -- Luginbill