College football recruiting: Comparing top 2026, 2027, 2028 prospects

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The spring camp circuit, featuring star-studded competition among the 2027 and 2028 class, is wrapping up. With the first release of the SC Next Junior 300, this is the perfect time to compare the upcoming group to the graduating 2026 class and evaluate how the top football prospects across multiple recruiting cycles stack up against one another.

Our goal: Which class truly has the strongest talent at each position?

To find out, we compared the top-ranked prospects from the 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes position by position. Each evaluation was based on a combination of physical tools, on-field production, athletic testing, developmental upside and overall projection at the next level.

Quarterback

SC Next Junior 300 rank: 4

Georgia commit

In terms of style and skill, Wade is more similar to 2026 five-star Keisean Henderson than Elijah Haven, the top-ranked 2027 quarterback. At 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, Wade is a long, loose athlete who has really blossomed as a passer over the past two seasons. He has become more polished, poised and patient as a pocket player, and he relies less on his dual-threat ability. He's a dangerous runner and takes off when he needs to, but his passing discipline has improved.

SC Next 300 rank: 6

Alabama commit

At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Haven has a rare blend of size, power and arm strength. His stature and physicality is similar to Joe Milton at this stage, and Haven cuts an imposing presence in the pocket. While he is athletic and a threat to run, Haven isn't as fluid of a runner as Henderson or Wade. Haven's running style is more comparable to Bryce Underwood (Michigan) than Darian Mensah (Miami).

From a size perspective, Henderson and Wade are mirror images. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Henderson has made tremendous strides as a technical passer and has cleaned up his accuracy. Henderson is a bit raw fundamentally, but he's a natural gamer and a dynamic athlete, and his arm talent and temperament are top-notch. He brings a remarkable level of production at the highest levels of Texas high school football after compiling nearly 7,000 total yards and 90 combined passing and rushing touchdowns.

Edge: Haven

Haven is the total package who checks almost every measurable box. While he's physically stacked, Haven still has an exciting ceiling for continued development, particularly as a passer.

Running back

SC Next Junior 300 rank: 63

Uncommitted

While the 2028 running back class has less top-end talent as compared with previous years, Jernigan sets himself apart as a Swiss Army knife out of the backfield. The 5-foot-10 191-pounder runs low to the ground and can hide behind the line of scrimmage before suddenly bursting into the clear. He's one of the fastest backs in the class with a 4.41-second laser-timed 40-yard dash on his ledger. A true zone runner, Jernigan uses vision and patience to exploit cutback lanes, and he also is a solid pass catcher.

SC Next 300 rank: 8

Georgia commit

Spell's impressive combination of speed, agility and contact balance stands out. At 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, he is a running back who is short -- but not small. Spell is very slippery in traffic, and defenders have a tough time getting a clean shot on him. He has timed better on the long track than the 40-yard dash, clocking 10.8 seconds over 100 meters, and his unique ability to create chunk plays using his feet and vision is similar to that of Georgia running back Sony Michel.

Cooper is the definition of a complete back. He has size, power, ball skills and advanced pass-blocking acumen for a high schooler. At 6-foot-1, he runs with good pad level for a taller running back and knows how to push the pile while running with forward lean. Cooper also is a talented receiver with a feel for route running. He has hit 21 mph on film, so he is capable of producing chunk plays, and he won't face a steep learning curve in Austin.

Edge: Cooper

Cooper has everything teams look for in college-ready running backs, and his size as an every-down lead back separates him from Spell and Jernigan.

Wide receiver

SC Next Junior 300 rank: 1

Uncommitted

Wright has Julio Jones-type qualities: He's big, strong and explosive with great ball skills. It's rare to see 6-foot-4, 212-pound targets move like Wright. He's flexible with a second gear that separates him from most run-and-catch type of receivers. Wright is a dangerous three-level receiver because he impacts the game after the catch. It's scary to think he still has another two years in high school.

SC Next 300 rank: 9

Texas commit

Royal has every desirable physical attribute, but his competitiveness and work ethic sets him apart. He's a home run threat with legitimate track speed after consistently posting sub-4.4-second times in the 40-yard dash, and he recently ran a 10.17-second 100-meter time (a Louisiana state record). Royal's feet, hips and balance suggest he can develop into a gifted route runner, and his speed should allow him to factor as a return specialist. Royal's exceptional practice habits should help him quickly climb Texas' depth chart.

Is Chris Henry Jr. the best receiver prospect of the past three recruiting cycles? Joseph Maiorana/Imagn Images

There are few receivers 6-foot-5 or taller with Henry's agility and production after the catch. He's an amazing run-and-catch threat in the vertical passing game. Even when covered, Henry isn't really covered. His long arms and ability to elevate in traffic create distinct advantages on the jump ball. His quickness is very similar to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Henry is more straight-lined than Royal and Wright but is in his own class in one-on-one situations.

Edge: Wright

It's difficult to find many weaknesses in his game -- and he also plays defense.

Tight end

SC Next Junior 300 rank: 43

Uncommitted

At 6-foot-6 and roughly 240 pounds with an impressive wingspan, Brinson fits the prototype. He has the size, body control and catch radius to become a dangerous red zone weapon. While his straight-line speed is solid for a player his size, he is more impressive in short-area acceleration and as a smooth, fluid mover. Combined with his size, balance and agility, Brinson can both run through tackles and slip defenders in space. He's a legitimate playmaker.

SC Next 300 rank: 22

LSU commit

A two-sport athlete who also holds basketball offers, Hudson fits the mold of the athletic hardwood player capable of thriving at tight end. He offers a wide catch radius, uses his length effectively, and adjusts naturally to off-target throws. Unsurprisingly, given his basketball background, Hudson shows good agility getting in and out of breaks while also possessing quality speed for the position.

Another standout two-sport athlete, Harrison was not only the top-rated tight end in his class but also ranked among the SC Next 100 basketball prospects as the No. 82 overall player and a power forward. Possessing elite height, length and a massive frame, Harrison brings an enormous catch radius and consistently wins in contested situations. He can high-point the football, box out defenders and create matchup problems simply because of his physical profile.

Edge: Harrison

There are plenty of similarities between all three prospects, particularly their blend of size, length, ball skills and ability to create matchup issues. Harrison, however, pushes those traits to an even higher level. He projects as a true matchup nightmare.

Offensive line

Antijuan Wilkes is the top offensive lineman in the 2028 class. The UC Report

SC Next Junior 300 rank: 12

Uncommitted

Wilkes has exciting upside. Tall with good length, he is a natural knee bender with quality feet and moves easily in pass protection. He's still lean, but his ability to stay low and gain leverage allows him to generate push in the run game. He also plays with a nasty streak. Wilkes has a projectable frame to add needed mass and already shows excellent range to make blocks down the field. If he maintains that mobility as he fills out, he projects as a well-rounded tackle.

SC Next 300 rank: 4

Florida commit

Hiller has consistently excelled during in-person evaluations and already flashes plug-and-play potential entering his senior season. He plays with power and nastiness while also possessing impressive flexibility. In pass protection, Hiller shows strong body quickness, understands angles and, with good feet and balance, can mirror pass rushers effectively.

Cantwell is a massive presence with the power to match his size. A standout in field events, particularly the shot put, he is a big man who still bends naturally and moves with impressive agility. Cantwell arrives at Miami with expectations to compete for a starting role immediately as a freshman.

Edge: Cantwell

While Wilkes has arguably the highest long-term upside and Hiller is outstanding, Cantwell is the clear choice. A five-star talent with rare size and movement ability, he is already generating buzz during Miami's spring workouts and appears well-positioned to live up to expectations as an immediate-impact starter.

Defensive end

SC Next Junior 300 rank: 8

Uncommitted

The battle for the top defensive end spot in the 2028 class could become one of the more hotly contested races in the cycle, but Swann edged out the competition for the No. 1 spot in the initial rankings. The film already shows explosive get-off and the ability to quickly get up field. Swann not only pressures the quarterback, but also uses his hands well, takes on blocks effectively and sets the edge in the run game. He is versatile enough to slide inside and exploit matchups with his quickness, while also contributing at tight end.

SC Next 300 rank: 3

Ohio State commit

Jacobs has elite length and a quick first step, giving him the tools to create havoc off the edge. He is more than just a rangy speed rusher, however, as he also demonstrates heavy hands and impressive power that should continue improving as he develops physically. Jacobs maximizes those physical traits with a relentless motor and consistently active play style.

From a measurable standpoint, Elee is nearly off the charts. Tall and lengthy, he is explosive and last spring recorded a broad jump of more than 11 feet, a mark that would rank among some of the best results at the NFL combine. He has the physical tools to become a dominant pass rusher, but he also adjusts well in space, plays with a high motor and covers ground effectively in pursuit.

Edge: Elee

Jacobs versus Elee is a legitimate debate, but some of the testing numbers Elee has posted are difficult to ignore, and there still appears to be considerable room for him to grow as a player. Entering a Maryland program that already returns two defensive linemen coming off strong freshman campaigns should also help position him for early success.

Defensive tackle

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SC Junior 300 rank: 2

Uncommitted

The early returns on this defensive tackle class are promising. Right now, Carson sits atop the group because of his combination of high-end traits. He passes the eye test as a thickly built 6-foot-4 300-pounder and maximizes that size with an intense, violent style of play. Carson shows an explosive burst and moves with the bend and agility his testing numbers suggest, including a 5.02-second 40-yard dash. He has the tools to consistently disrupt offenses in the backfield.

SC Next 300 rank: 1

Texas Tech commit

Brewster is a jumbo athlete who projects best along the defensive line, but he is far from a traditional defensive tackle. He is nimble and Brewster's impressive testing numbers translate directly to the field with excellent quickness, power and agility. He can quickly penetrate and disrupt plays, generate pressure on the quarterback and hold up while taking on blocks inside.

2026: Lamar Brown, LSU

The top-rated defensive tackle in the 2026 class, Brown climbed to the No. 1 spot by consistently demonstrating an elite blend of physical ability, leadership, competitiveness and maturity on top of his legitimate five-star talent on both side of the ball. Brown is a big man with good quickness, outstanding flexibility and impressive agility, while also bringing intensity to every snap. He projects as a productive, consistent playmaker in the trenches for LSU over multiple seasons.

Edge: Brown

Brown is the most proven and complete player in the group. He offers an elite combination of physical tools along with the kind of rare intangibles that allow prospects to excel in the trenches.

Linebacker

SC Next Junior 300 rank: 20

Uncommitted

Player already exhibits the physical tools to become a well-rounded defender capable of staying on the field in any situation. He has a rangy frame, moves fluidly and looks just as comfortable turning and running with receivers as he does tracking down ball carriers in the backfield. While still lean and needing additional mass, Player tackles well and plays with physicality. In-person evaluations also revealed a prospect who is coachable, eager to learn and capable of quickly applying instruction. He has a tremendous ceiling.

SC Next 300 rank: 24

Uncommitted

Henderson has consistently shown himself to be a competitive, versatile linebacker who responds well to coaching. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, he carries his weight well and possesses excellent arm length for his height. The first thing that stands out is his physicality, as he covers ground quickly and delivers punishing hits. Henderson has the feet and balance to slip blocks, and with a strong initial burst and decent bend, he can also generate pressure as a pass rusher. He redirects and closes effectively and, paired with strong instincts and football intelligence, is reliable in zone coverage. This is a quality football player who blends toughness, instincts and athleticism.

2026: LaDamion Guyton, Texas Tech

Guyton is more of an edge defender who excels at getting after the quarterback. Expectations are high that he will quickly contribute as a pass rusher as a freshman at Texas Tech. He shows explosiveness off the ball and, for a young player, already demonstrates an understanding of how to attack protections. Guyton is active and violent with his hands and complements those traits with a consistently intense style of play.

Edge: Player

Player ultimately edges out the group because of his upside and his ability to adapt to virtually any situation on the field. Guyton is the best pure pass rusher of the trio, while Henderson might be the most physically ready right now, but Player's ability to learn fast and run the seam in camp evaluations separated him.

Cornerback

SC Next Junior 300 rank: 19

Uncommitted

Fields is a legitimate two-way player who could play wide receiver or cornerback at the next level, but his physical measurables and stature project best at corner. He's tall with very long limbs. For a player of his size, he is sudden and explosive, so he's not simply winning with length advantages. He can also match up with smaller, speedier receivers and hold up in man-to-man coverage. Fields covers a lot of ground and makes it difficult for receivers to create separation. What makes him especially unique on the edge is his run-support ability and he likes to mix it up.

SC Next 300 rank: 2

Uncommitted

Meredith's best football is still ahead of him as he settles in full time at cornerback. He has played all over the field and is a dynamic athlete with instincts and natural feel for the game. Meredith has outstanding length and verified speed, posting a blazing 4.42-second laser-timed 40-yard dash at 6-foot-2 while also reaching 21.2 mph max speed. He's highly competitive and plays with confidence. The exciting part of his projection is that he is still relatively new to defense, giving him one of the higher ceilings in the class.

It's generally standard practice to prioritize height at cornerback, but Hill is a unique case. While he stands just over 5-foot-10, he compensates with a rare 6-foot-3 wingspan that gives him exceptional length. Hill possesses outstanding ball skills, can play both inside and outside, is a dynamic return specialist and consistently finds the football despite lacking prototypical height. Speed, explosiveness and short-area quickness are all major strengths. He has posted 22 mph max speed on film.

Edge: Fields

Fields' unique combination of size and explosion puts him at the same level as Meredith a year earlier in the recruiting process.

Safety

SC Next Junior 300 rank: 5

Uncommitted

Barner is a dynamic threat in all three phases of the game and the only real downside is his lack of length. He might be on the shorter side at 5-foot-11, but he plays big. Barner is a tough, pesky defender with the speed and explosiveness to play off the hash or operate as a center fielder. His pursuit angles and run fits are consistently sound, and he'll deliver a blow as a tackler. He is also a legitimate two-way option as a running back, slot receiver or safety, while bringing dangerous return ability to the next level.

SC Next 300 rank: 20

USC commit

Fa'alave-Johnson stars as a two-way weapon with elite speed, posting a 10.48-second 100-meter time and reaching 22.1 mph. He is a true cover safety with excellent range and the speed to erase space quickly. His ball skills and hands stand out on offense and translate naturally to the secondary. A natural playmaker, Fa'alave-Johnson has good length but remains very lean and must continue developing physically for the defensive side of the ball. He is a willing tackler and hitter, but currently lacks ideal bulk and play strength.

2026: Jireh Edwards, Alabama

Edwards has outstanding scheme versatility and coverage awareness. At 212 pounds, he ran a blazing 4.47-second laser-timed 40-yard dash, and that speed consistently shows up on film. He lines up everywhere and has been highly effective in coverage. His zone instincts are elite, leading to pass breakups and interceptions. When aligned in the box, his speed-rush ability creates havoc in opposing backfields. Given his size, Edwards also routinely lines up over slot receivers and holds his own.

Edge: Edwards

His blend of size, speed and versatility gives him the edge in this group, particularly because of his ability to impact the game near the box in run support.

Athlete

SC Next Junior 300 rank: 7

Uncommitted

Sears is very similar to Fa'alave-Johnson as an overall prospect, featuring length and a lean build. He's not quite as fast, but he's every bit as versatile. Sears is a flexible, coordinated pass catcher who adjusts naturally to the football in the air and has an instinctive feel for attacking the ball. As a deep safety, he understands how to align himself to gain leverage advantages, while his long limbs allow him to cover significant ground both sideline-to-sideline and downhill toward the football.

SC Next 300 rank: 18

Uncommitted

Sabb could eventually project as a safety, but could begin his career at wide receiver. His value on special teams as a return man should help him see the field quickly. Sabb is extremely difficult to tackle in the open field, and despite not carrying much weight on his frame, he routinely breaks tackles and extends plays. He is a true home run threat in the return game who can flip field position and create points. Sabb also makes difficult catches appear routine.

One of the fastest players in the 2026 class, Arrington posted a scorching 10.21-second 100-meter time in high school. While he has wide receiver ball skills, his length and hips will provide early opportunities at cornerback, and his return ability is among the best in the class. Arrington is one of the smoothest and most fluid athletes in the cycle. He's tremendously flexible, and his ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 is unique. Once he reaches the open field, he's a touchdown waiting to happen.

Edge: Arrington

This was the toughest group to separate, but Arrington's frame and overall physical readiness gave him the slight edge at the same stage.