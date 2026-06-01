What to know about college football recruiting's busiest month

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For most of the past decade, June has existed as the epicenter of the annual college football recruiting calendar. Official visits. Commitment announcements. Dramatic flips.

That's still the case in 2026. But as official visit season kicks off in earnest for the Class of 2027 this month, 177 of the prospects ranked in the SC Next 300 (nearly 60%) are already committed. That group includes 13 of ESPN's 21 five-star recruits and 61 of our top 100.

Rest assured, there should still be plenty of drama on the recruiting trail this summer, with programs such as Texas A&M, Miami and Notre Dame battling for top classes, others (including Alabama, Texas and Oregon) looking to rise, and some of the nation's top prospects still looking for their future homes. As recruiting hits what remains its busiest month, let's dive into a summer preview.

What you missed this spring

If you're just getting caught up on the 2027 cycle, here's some of what you might have missed this spring:

Commitments galore: On the above point, we wrote a few weeks back about college football's accelerating recruiting calendar and how spring official visit weekends are shifting in 2026.

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Images of extravagant photo shoots, five-course dinners and coaches dancing with recruits have been a staple of this sliver in the calendar since the NCAA approved spring official visits ahead of the 2018 cycle. But this spring, nearly a full year into the sport's revenue-share era, many programs across the country have reshaped their official visits weekends for changing times.

One reason they are making alterations: business. Conversations around financials -- revenue-share contracts and/or third-party NIL deals -- are increasingly driving top-300 recruitments and taking up more air on official visit weekends.

Another reason: More and more elite prospects are securing deals early, solidifying their commitments long before the official visit season rolls around. In the 2027 cycle, 121 members of the SC Next 300 committed sometime between March 1 and June 1 per ESPN Research, accounting for 68.3% of all the committed top-300 prospects in the 2027 class.

From a pure volume standpoint, the typically jam-packed commitment months of June and July will be lighter among elite prospects in the cycle after so many came off the board this spring.

Quarterback market settles: Relative to other cycles, the 2027 quarterback class took its time to develop. On March 1, only six of the 22 quarterbacks in the SC Next 300 held commitments. Three months later, four-star passer Colton Nussmeier remains as the lone uncommitted top-300 quarterback as the dust settles on the cycle's QB market.

No. 1 overall quarterback Elijah Haven, who committed to Alabama over Georgia on April 25, marked the most high-profile pledge over that stretch. Elsewhere, Florida (Davin Davidson), Kentucky (Jake Nawrot), Miami (Israel Abrams), Notre Dame (Wonderful Monds IV), Oregon (Will Mencl), Virginia Tech (Peter Bourque) and Washington (Blake Roskopf) lead the list of programs that added blue-chip quarterbacks this spring. Michigan made waves in April, too, when the Wolverines flipped No. 1 pocket passer and former Illinois pledge Kamden Lopati.

The remaining quarterback market got even thinner last Thursday when three-star passer Dane Weber chose Cal over UCLA and Cincinnati. But the list of programs still pursuing quarterbacks in the 2027 class is lengthy and includes the likes of Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio State, UCLA, West Virginia, leaving plenty of room for movement between now and the early signing period.

Elijah Haven, along with most of the top 2027 QBs, are already committed. UC Report

The Buckeyes in particular are worth keeping an eye on this summer. Despite holding a pledge from four-star passer Brady Edmunds since December 2024, Ohio State has checked in on multiple committed quarterbacks this spring, including Trae Taylor (Nebraska pledge), Abrams and Nawrot. Edmunds, California's top-ranked quarterback in 2027, has picked up interest from UCLA this spring and could look elsewhere if the Buckeyes move for another quarterback.

Texas A&M's five-star spree: While other programs loaded up on quantity this spring, Texas A&M went in hard for elite, top-end talent and came away with pledges from five-star offensive tackles Kennedy Brown (No. 2 overall) and Mark Matthews (No. 11) and defensive end Zyron Forstall (No. 17). With No. 2 safety Kamarui Dorsey committed since last November, the Aggies lead the nation with four five-star pledges in the 2027 class.

In beating Miami to Matthews, ESPN's top-ranked prospect in the state of Florida, Texas A&M coach Mike Elko landed a statement recruiting win. Both schools hosted Matthews multiple times this spring and battled to the very end over the nation's No. 3 offensive tackle. Sources told ESPN that Aggies associate director of recruiting David Cooney, who spent eight years at Miami before joining Elko's staff, played a key role in getting Matthews to College Station.

More broadly, Texas A&M's early recruiting success in the 2027 cycle is a testament to the direction Elko has introduced since his arrival from Duke in late 2023. "Talent has never been the issue there," said one SEC GM. "It was about getting the right group of people in there to be cohesive enough to get Texas A&M serious again."

The Aggies hit June still in play for multiple five-star recruits, including top cornerbacks John Meredith (No. 2 overall) and Joshua Dobson (No. 7). In the ESPN rankings era (since 2006), only one program -- Alabama in the 2014 class -- has signed more than four five-star prospects in the same cycle.

Auburn's early success: First-year coach Alex Golesh highlighted his debut spring with the Tigers by landing three top-100 additions since April 15 between running back Myson Johnson-Cook (No. 34), offensive tackle Layton von Brandt (No. 41) and tight end George Lamons Jr. (No. 90). All told, Auburn currently holds nine pledges in the 2027 class.

Per ESPN sources, the Tigers' staff leaned on previous relationships with Johnson-Cook to accelerate its place in his recruitment and sold von Brandt on a pathway to playing time at Auburn. In both cases, the program made up serious ground on elite contenders this spring, ultimately beating Miami and Notre Dame, respectively, for their pledges, and offering early evidence of the level Golesh can recruit to on The Plains.

New energy at Florida: The Gators have been operating with a sense of purpose on the recruiting trail under new coach Jon Sumrall. Since April 1, Florida has secured an elite pair of offensive linemen in five-star offensive tackle Maxwell Hiller and No. 1 center Peyton Miller (No. 68 overall), landed the state's top quarterback in Davidson (No. 118) and added a top-100 defender in inside linebacker Ja'Bios Smith (No. 95), all while staying in the mix for some of the nation's top prospects, including No. 1 overall recruit Jalen Brewster and five-star wide receiver Easton Royal.

Some of that success can be attributed to the hires Sumrall made when he took over late last year. Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein was central to securing Hiller, who would be Florida's highest-ranked offensive line signee since 2015, while quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock was a major influence in Davidson's decision. But with 10 SC Next 300 pledges altogether, the Gators are operating on the recruiting trail with a fresh spirit this spring, and the early returns are strong.

"It's a different energy with Coach Sumrall; a more aggressive and intense style," Gators wide receiver commit Anthony Jennings said. "Everything feels more serious there."

Spring winners

Texas A&M Aggies

It took Elko just two seasons to lead Texas A&M to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. After adding the five-star trio of Brown, Matthews and Forstall over a 45-day span this spring, Elko and the reignited Aggies enter the summer with ESPN's No. 1 recruiting class.

"It's the result of winning a lot of games, getting information on kids and doing a really good job in recruiting," said the GM of a rival in-state program. "It helps to have a lot of money too."

Texas A&M invested heavily and early in the 2027 cycle. As of June 1, the program holds 15 commitments in the cycle, including 12 from the SC Next 300, and industry sources expect the Aggies to remain aggressive this summer with high-profile targets still on the board.

Mike Elko and Texas A&M have been on a big recruiting run. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

In commitments from Brown and Matthews, the Aggies secured two of the cycle's top three offensive tackles. Both are expected to sign seven-figure deals in December, per ESPN sources, and they now anchor a stout offensive tackle class that includes four-stars Kaeden Scott (No. 137 overall) and DeMarrion Johnson. Texas A&M might not be done adding up front, either, as the Aggies continue to pursue coveted interior offensive linemen Albert Simien (No. 26) and Ismael Camara (No. 56).

"It could end up being the most expensive offensive line class in history," said one SEC GM.

Forstall, an explosive edge rusher from Florida's IMG Academy, landed in March as the fifth top-100 pledge in another deep defensive class under Elko. As momentum bubbles around the Elko and the Aggies, industry sources expect Texas A&M to continue to load up on elite defenders this summer with Meridith, Dobson and No. 1 outside linebacker Kaden Henderson (No. 24) among those scheduled to visit this month.

Miami Hurricanes

From the recruiting trail to the transfer portal, it's no secret that Miami is willing to spend to improve its roster. But after Malachi Toney and Bryce Fitzgerald sprouted as true freshmen stars last fall, and as the Hurricanes stockpile elite 2027 commits this spring, rival talent evaluators see the formula fueling Miami's recent success as something even more straightforward.

"They're hitting on evaluations and landing local guys," said an ACC personnel director. "They have a blueprint; they're specific in what they target and they know how to keep elite talent home."

Since March 1, Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes have landed 13 commits in the 2027 class, including nine from the SC Next 300. Four-star wide receiver Nick Lennear, a top-30 prospect from nearby Carol City High School, became the program's top-ranked pledge on March 5, and Miami landed its 2027 quarterback a month later in four-star passer Israel Abrams (No. 92 overall). The Hurricanes stocked up on the line of scrimmage this spring, too, with pledges from offensive tackles Sean Tatum (No. 128) and Tyler Ford, No. 5 offensive guard Jatori Williams (No. 159) and defensive tackle Ezekiel Ayangbile (No. 274).

While Matthews and Johnson-Cook marked a pair of disappointing misses, Cristobal was central to the flips of top-100 cornerbacks Donte Wright (Georgia) and Ai'King Hall (Oregon). Both pointed to Miami's fifth-year coach as a difference-maker in their decisions.

"When you're being recruited by Miami, you feel his presence," Wright said. "It's not just the position coach or the other coaches around. You're hearing from the main guy."

The Hurricanes' flip efforts might not be finished as sources tell ESPN that Miami remains in contact with five-stars Jalen Brewster (Texas Tech), D.J. Jacobs (Ohio State), Kemon Spell (Georgia) and Mark Matthews (Texas A&M).

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Marcus Freeman has made a point of diversifying Notre Dame's national recruiting pipelines since taking over the Fighting Irish in 2022. His incoming class is the latest testament to that approach. As of Monday, Notre Dame's pledges in the 2027 class span 12 states, including the traditional program hotbeds such as New Jersey, Ohio and Wisconsin, and more recent footholds like Florida, where the Irish are set to pull at least four recruits for a second straight cycle.

Notre Dame shot up to No. 3 in ESPN's class rankings with 11 additions after March 25, including five inside the SC Next 300. The Irish's search for a 2027 quarterback drew to a close in early May with a commitment from Monds, and the program landed its highest-ranked pledge in the cycle weeks later when four-star offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola (No. 42 overall) picked Notre Dame over Miami and Texas A&M.

No. 5 defensive tackle David Folorunsho (No. 66 overall) and four-star defensive ends Aidan O'Neil (No. 259) and Jackson Vaughn make up the most recent additions to a standout defensive class. Notre Dame could add more up front with defensive tackles Marcus Fakatou (No. 12) and Brayden Parks both set to visit the program this month.

Four-star wide receiver Julius Jones, ESPN's No. 50 overall recruit and the son of ex-Irish running back Julius Jones, is another priority target this summer.

Michigan Wolverines

Four-star tight end Colt Lumpris was recruited by Sherrone Moore's Michigan coaching staff before he committed to Alabama last December. After Moore's firing and the subsequent hiring of first-year coach Kyle Whittingham, Lumpris started hearing from the Wolverines again ... and again ... and again.

Led by tight end coach Freddie Whittingham, Michigan was persistent with Lumpris this spring all the way through to his flip from the Crimson Tide last weekend.

"The way that they're recruiting is if they want a guy, they're going to go get 'em," said Lumpris, No. 218 overall. "They pushed hard for me. This new staff makes you feel like a priority."

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One of 13 additions to the Wolverines' class since March 1, Lumpris' pledge came as part of an aggressive push from Whittingham and his staff following their arrival from Utah last December.

The Wolverines made use of its Utah ties to pull off their biggest splash of the offseason, flipping No. 2 overall quarterback Lopati, of Salt Lake City, from Illinois in April. He'll arrive on campus alongside recent offensive tackle additions Sidney Rouleau (No. 132 overall) and Jakari Lipsey (No. 265) as well as four-star wide receiver pledge Quentin Burrell (No. 56).

Four-star cornerback Tavares Harrington (No. 102 overall) and defensive end Xavier Muhammad (No. 132) followed Moore-era edge rush pledge Recarder Kitchen into the program's incoming defensive class last month. Dobson (No. 7) and Blake Jenkins (No. 198) remain a pair of priority targets for the Wolverines with both prospects scheduled for visits in June.

UCLA Bruins

Bob Chesney made the most of his first few months on the recruiting trail at UCLA. The first-year Bruins coach and his staff worked hard to get recruits on campus during spring, and those efforts ultimately yielded 17 commitments after April 1, including five SC Next 300 prospects.

"I think a lot of guys really loved it," said four-star offensive guard pledge Jackson Roper, who committed to UCLA after his late-April visit. "They loved their time. Once you see a couple of guys go, the momentum just starts building and you say, 'Damn, I've got to jump in with them.'"

Motivated by new leadership under the 48-year-old Chesney, as well as USC's hefty recruiting push in the 2026 class, sources tell ESPN the Bruins are operating with increased resources in the 2027 class. And the early returns this spring have been promising.

UCLA holds pledges from 11 in-state prospects, headlined by No. 6 cornerback JuJu Johnson, California's No. 4 recruit in 2027. Johnson (No. 36 overall) landed in the Bruins' incoming class on May 2, part of a three-day span in which the program also landed top-100 defenders George Toia (No. 60) and Jerry Outhouse Jr. (No. 83). SC Next 300 safety Pole Moala (No. 287) and inside linebacker Colton McKibben (No. 293) round out the blue-chip commits in a deep UCLA defensive class built by Chesney and first-year defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler.

The question facing the Bruins now: Can they hold on to this impressive class through December?

"It'll be interesting to see how it plays out," said one rival Big Ten GM. "If they struggle, this might not hang on very long."

Top target for potential risers

Alabama: Five-star CB Hayden Stepp, No. 14 overall

Kalen DeBoer reiterated last week that Alabama intends to sign fewer high school recruits in the 2027 cycle compared to his first two classes with the Crimson Tide. But DeBoer and Co. are still contending for elite talents and Stepp should remain a priority.

A childhood Crimson Tide fan, Stepp took his official visit to Alabama this past weekend and will make stops at Cal, Georgia and Oregon later this month. ESPN's No. 3 cornerback has forged a close relationship with Alabama defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist and could be the next piece in the program's recent run of early impact defensive back additions.

LSU: WR Easton Royal, No. 9 overall, Texas commit

There's little doubt that Lane Kiffin and the Tigers will go all-in on Royal. Considering that Louisiana's top recruit in the cycle -- five-star quarterback Elijah Haven -- is already bound for Alabama, Kiffin and Co. could make no bigger statement in Year 1 on the recruiting trail at LSU than by flipping the nation's No. 1 wide receiver from Texas and keeping Royal home.

Easton Royal is the top wide receiver in the Class of 2027. UC Report

The competition is stiff between Texas and fellow flip contenders Florida, Tennessee and Ole Miss. But LSU has local ties, and sources tell ESPN, the Tigers made another significant impression on Royal during his official visit this past weekend. If Royal can be pried away from the Longhorns, LSU should have every advantage.

Texas: WR Monshun Sales, No. 16 overall

Luring wide receivers like Cam Coleman out of the portal each year (probably) isn't sustainable for the Longhorns. So a prospect like Sales should be a priority target for Texas, particularly if Royal ultimately flips elsewhere.

The five-star from Indianapolis will visit the Longhorns next weekend and counts Texas among his finalists alongside Alabama, Indiana, Miami and Ohio State. That's a competitive bunch, and the Longhorns will have to overcome family ties with the Crimson Tide and Hoosiers. Still, Sales could be a perfect fit for the Longhorns in the future.

Ohio State: DT Marcus Fakatou, No. 12 overall

Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia met Fakatou at the airport when the towering, 6-foot-7 defensive tackle landed for his official visit this past week. Ohio State had every reason to pull out all the stops for ESPN's No. 2 defensive tackle in the cycle.

Sources view Ohio State as a leader alongside Oregon as Fakatou embarks on an official visit slate with stops at Georgia, Oregon and Notre Dame this month. If Fakatou were to land with the Buckeyes, he'd be the program's first five-star defensive tackle signee since J.T. Tuimoloau in the 2021 class, and without established starters up the middle beyond the 2026 season, Fakatou makes sense as a critical target for Patricia's defense.

Oregon: ATH Xavier Sabb, No. 18 overall

Sabb lives across the country in New Jersey and has two brothers who play at Alabama. But sources tell ESPN that Oregon has claimed the momentum in the younger Sabb's recruitment this spring.

The Ducks get the final visit on Sabb's busy official slate over the weekend of June 19 following his trips to LSU, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. A two-way playmaker, Sabb could play wide receiver in college but also carries the flexibility to become Oregon's latest versatile weapon in the secondary with elite special teams potential as well. Sabb is an ideal fit for the Ducks, and with a foothold in his recruitment, Oregon should be positioned to make him a class cornerstone.

Eight recruitments to watch

DT Jalen Brewster, No. 1 in the SC Next 300, Texas Tech commit

ESPN's No. 1 overall recruit has been committed to Texas Tech since last October. Amid renewed interest from major programs and a flurry of campus visits this spring, the question remains: Can Brewster, the disruptive five-star defender from Cedar Hill, Texas, be flipped?

Sources close to his recruitment continue to stress that Brewster will be exceedingly difficult to flip away from the Red Raiders. However, Brewster has remained in contact with the coaching staffs at Florida, Indiana, LSU, Miami, Oregon, SMU and Texas in recent months, and his willingness to engage other programs has stoked some cautious optimism among the flip contenders that the door could still be open for a move between now and signing day.

Jalen Brewster is the top player in the 2027 class. UC Report

Brewster has been to Florida twice this spring and took official visits to Indiana and SMU before traveling to LSU for a four-day official trip this past weekend. Per ESPN sources, both Miami and Texas are pushing to get Brewster on campus over the next two weekends prior to his June 19 official visit to Texas Tech, setting up a potentially decisive few weeks ahead for the nation's top prospect.

CB John Meredith, No. 2 in the SC Next 300

While Meredith is still in contact with multiple programs outside of Texas, including Alabama and Ohio State, it appears increasingly likely that the coveted defensive back from Fort Worth, Texas, will not be leaving the state to play college football.

Meredith opened his official visit slate at Texas A&M this past weekend and will travel again later this week for his official trip to Texas. As things stand, those are the only officials on Meredith's calendar this month. With a commitment decision expected in June, sources view the race for ESPN's No. 1 cornerback as an in-state battle between the Aggies and Longhorns.

CB Joshua Dobson, No. 7 in the SC Next 300

With LSU fading from the pack, Auburn, Michigan, South Carolina and Texas A&M remain in the mix to land Dobson, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back from Cornelius, North Carolina.

Dobson dropped LSU, once considered a favorite in his recruitment, from his official visit slate last month, swapping in a trip to the Wolverines over the weekend of June 12 instead. Among Dobson's finalists, Auburn and Michigan represent two relative newcomers; ESPN's No. 2 cornerback emerged as a priority target for the first-year coaching staffs on both campuses in the early months of 2026. The Aggies and Gamecocks, meanwhile, have lingered as a pair of constant presences in Dobson's process with connections dating to his sophomore summer.

Familiarity could be the ultimate difference-maker as Dobson enters the final stages of his recruitment. Industry sources favor Texas A&M to land ESPN's No. 2 cornerback, particularly if Meredith lands at Texas. Michigan and Auburn will be worth keeping a close eye on as well.

WR Easton Royal, No. 9 in the SC Next 300, Texas commit

The No. 1 wide receiver in the cycle became the first member of Texas' 2027 class when Royal committed last November. Six-plus months later, Royal's verbal pledge remains, but the pass catcher from New Orleans is evaluating all of his potential destinations, with LSU, Florida, Ole Miss and Tennessee all working to flip him away from Texas.

"When I committed to Texas, I felt like it was the right place," Royal told ESPN. "And I still do. But anything can happen at any given time. So I still want to keep my options open just in case."

Royal has continued building his connection with Longhorns wide receivers coach Chris Jackson this spring and sources suggest the program sees Royal developing in a similar mold to current Texas pass catcher Ryan Wingo. Royal has already taken official visits to Ole Miss and LSU and will close out with trips to Tennessee, Florida and Texas over the next three weekends. While Royal is firmly considering all four flip contenders, sources view the in-state Tigers as the most serious player in his process if Royal ultimately decides to pull his pledge from Texas.

OT Caden Moss, No. 13 in the SC Next 300

All but one of ESPN's top seven offensive tackle prospects are off the board, leaving Moss -- Mississippi's No. 1 recruit in 2027 -- as the top available name at the position this June.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman from Jackson, Mississippi, has maintained a low-key recruitment to this point, but will stay busy between now and a potential commitment date later this month. After official trips to Tennessee and LSU, Moss will spend the early weeks of June bouncing from Oregon to Kentucky to Ohio State to Ole Miss as he works to narrow a decision.

Moss was recruited heavily by Lane Kiffin's staff at Ole Miss, and those connections have carried over to LSU. Ohio State, Oregon and Tennessee have made significant impressions too. But given his longstanding relationships with remaining Rebels staffers such as offensive line coach John Garrison, sources expect Ole Miss to ultimately keep Moss home.

RB David Gabriel-Georges, No. 23 in the SC Next 300

Only two of the nation's top 10 running backs remain uncommitted as of June 1. One of them is Gabriel-Georges, an intriguing all-purpose rusher originally from Quebec, Canada, and ESPN's No. 2 overall rusher in the 2027 class.

Gabriel-Georges, who has spent the past three seasons at Tennessee's Baylor School, is set to visit Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Georgia before announcing his decision on July 22. As things stand, sources view the Buckeyes and Vols as the leaders in his process, but Gabriel-Georges's recruitment is expected to remain competitive to the finish in a thin market at the position.

OLB Kaden Henderson, No. 24 in the SC Next 300

Henderson is the No. 1 outside linebacker in the nation. Could he also be the subject of the latest head-to-head recruiting battle between Miami and Texas A&M in the 2027 cycle?

The Hurricanes have been a consistent presence in the recruitment of the 6-foot-2, 220-pound defender from Tampa, Florida, and Henderson took his latest trip to Miami this past weekend. However, similar to Matthews, Texas A&M has made significant in-roads with Henderson, with sources viewing the Aggies as front-runners in his process entering the official visit season. Losing another priority in-state target to Texas A&M would be a dagger for Miami, so expect the Hurricanes to battle hard down the stretch with LSU and Notre Dame also involved.

QB Colton Nussmeier, No. 122 in the SC Next 300

The brother of former LSU passer Garrett Nussmeier, ESPN's No. 4 pocket passer is the only remaining uncommitted quarterback in the SC Next 300. That means Nussmeier has leverage, but also a limited set of destinations as he prepares for official visits to Georgia and Arkansas over the next two weekends.

"I'm just looking to figure out where I want to go and where I finally want to pull the trigger," he told ESPN. Nussmeier holds longstanding relationships with Georgia and Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. "I know how they operate and I know how they run their offense," he said.

Arkansas, meanwhile, began recruiting Nussmeier after first-year coach Ryan Silverfield arrived from Memphis and hosted him on campus earlier this spring. Another late contender is UCLA, but sources expect Nussmeier to wrap his recruitment over the next month with a heavy lean toward Georgia if the Bulldogs focus their quarterback search on the 6-foot-3 passer from Texas.