How Elite 11 and summer evals changed the 2027 football recruiting rankings

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The summer evaluation cycle is nearly complete, and with it comes one final opportunity to refine the SC Next ESPN 300 before prospects begin their senior seasons. While Friday night performance remains pivotal, the spring camp circuit, personal workouts and film study all play an important role in projecting future success.

For quarterbacks, no event carries more weight at this stage of the calendar than the Elite 11 Finals. The nation's top passers are evaluated through every throw, drill and 7-on-7 rep, giving us one last opportunity to compare them in the same setting before the fall. A strong showing alone won't dramatically alter a player's ranking, help answer questions or separate prospects with similar résumés.

This year's Elite 11 produced several quarterbacks who made compelling cases to continue to rise the rankings. Beyond the quarterback position, the close of the camp season also solidified two new five-star prospects.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the latest update to the rankings.

Two standout QBs make their case

QB Trae Taylor, Nebraska commit

Ranking: No. 41

Taylor was an undersized, skinny passer with arm talent in 2024 when he first jumped onto the radar. He has since blossomed into a 6-foot-3, 200-pounder with vastly improved accuracy and footwork. Taylor's natural throwing motion allows him to get the ball out quickly from varied arm angles and he's great off-platform. Better accuracy and processing helped him unlock a new level of productivity this year, even if his high school team struggles to protect him, forcing Taylor to create lots of plays under duress. In camp settings, he played with great rhythm under center and anticipation from the pocket.

Davin Davidson give Florida an interesting future piece in Jon Sumrall's first recruiting class. UC Report

QB Davin Davidson, Florida commit

Ranking: No. 107

Davidson hasn't historically wowed evaluators in camp settings, but his skill and upside is obvious on tape, and his more polished fundamentals and mechanics were evident at Elite 11. Davidson's often at his best when improvising, which is tough to evaluate in a structured workout environment, but he appeared more coordinated and played with better timing in 7-on-7 sessions. He's an exciting ball of clay for Jon Sumrall and Florida's new offensive coaching staff to mold because he's still fairly raw.

James Franklin lands rising QB

QB Peter Bourque, Virginia Tech commit

Ranking: No. 97

When we first evaluated Bourque in 2023, he was a tall, gangly quarterback with arm talent who hadn't entered the national recruiting scene. Now, he's an imposing 6-foot-4, 220-pounder who profiles as a classic pocket passer and sneaky good athlete. Bourque's accuracy, anticipation and competitive demeanor made a strong case for Elite 11 MVP. He showed he can attack the field vertically and was quite accurate on deep throws beyond 15 yards. His accuracy in the Pro Day competition was outstanding, earning MVP honors. A one-time Michigan commit, Bourque re-opened his recruitment after the Wolverines' coaching change and landed with Virginia Tech this spring.

Three-stars make the leap

QB Braylen Warren, Missouri commit

Ranking: No. 139

Warren makes a massive leap into the rankings and his release quickness and arm talent rank among the best in the class. When we first saw Warren in January 2024, there was limited film to evaluate. With two full years of experience since then, Warren has developed into a sturdy passer and athlete with enough arm strength to make every throw both inside and outside the pocket.

QB Dane Weber, California commit

Ranking: No. 231

Another unranked three-star making a move, Weber is reminiscent of Brock Purdy -- marginal size, adequate arm strength and high-level production. Other quarterbacks will have more physically attractive attributes, but Weber always delivers the ball to the right places and he balances gunslinger attributes with quality decision-making. He's a sleeper who straddles the line between a Group of 6 and Power 4 prospect who should redshirt, develop and grow into a quality Power 4 talent.

New five-stars

Raylaun Henry is another five-star piece in Texas A&M's class. UC Report

RB David Gabriel Georges, Uncommitted

Ranking: No. 14

Gabriel Georges has shown enough in limited in-person evaluations and on tape to solidify the fifth star. He uses his thick, sturdy build to run with an outstanding blend of speed and power. Expect him to dictate the terms of engagement with defenders because he runs behind his pads with great balance to break tackles. His vision stands out, and Gabriel Georges knows how to decisively hit the hole when he spots daylight and slip defenders in the process. Gabriel Georges' speed is what etched his five-star status. He has breakaway home run speed, consistently reaching over 21 mph in games. Whether it's churning out tough yards and wearing down defenses or finding a lane to take it all the way, Gabriel Georges is a big-play weapon.

CB Raylaun Henry, Texas A&M commit

Ranking: 19

Henry is on a similar trajectory to former St. Frances Academy teammate Jireh Edwards, who earned his fifth star in this same update a year ago and is now part of Alabama's secondary. Like Edwards, Henry's body of work is impressive after good showings at the 2025 Future 50, 2026 Under Armour All-America game and in multiple camp evaluations. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has excellent height, length and consistent 4.4 40-yard dash times. He's fluid for his size and plays with poise, confidence and feel for corner. Henry needs to continue to fill out his frame, but he has all the tools to become a high-level contributor for the Aggies who could see the field early.