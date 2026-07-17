Ranking the top 25 college football recruits regardless of class

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Ranking the top 25 college football recruits regardless of their high school class provides an opportunity to size up how the top underclassmen, especially those in the SC Next ESPN Junior 300, in the country stack up against rising seniors and, in a few cases this year, points to elite young talent that is already surprisingly polished.

It's also an opportunity to identify which programs are attracting high-end talent across multiple classes. Ohio State (four commits) currently leads the way. The Buckeyes have 11 commits ranked in the 2027 SC Next ESPN 300.

We've evaluated these prospects on film and scouting camp settings since February. This list blends character traits, on-field production and combine testing data with assessments on how all of those variables will come together to deliver future impact on Saturdays.

2027 ESPN 300 rank: 1

Brysen Wright is arguably the best athlete in the country regardless of class, but we put more emphasis on a pass rusher over a pass catcher. Brewster plays for the same Cedar Hill High School program in Texas where current Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire won three state titles before moving on to college. If McGuire can keep Brewster home, he might have his next defensive centerpiece as he tries to keep the Red Raiders as a perennial national title contender. The 310-pound Brewster is explosive, with movement skills more befitting a 260-pound player, and his 4.86 40-yard dash would have ranked among the top five defensive tackles at the 2026 NFL combine. Brewster uses a quick first step to disrupt the run and pass, has the lateral quickness to make plays in pursuit and the power to take on double-teams.

2. Brysen Wright, WR | Uncommitted

2028 ESPN Junior 300 rank: 1

Last season, as a sophomore, he posted 46 catches for 983 yards while being doubled covered in most games. What's more impressive, he recorded 63 tackles and five interceptions as a safety. The 6-foot-4, 212-pounder has the physical attributes to be an impactful college player right now, on any side of the ball. His combination of size, speed and fluidity is hard to find, and Wright uses that size to pressure opposing cornerbacks when they try to reroute him or contest the catch. Wright is a three-level threat with enough speed to turn short receptions into chunk gains. He's a major matchup problem in high school and will be the same in college, which is why seemingly every blue-blood program is in pursuit.

2027 ESPN 300 rank: 2

The Longhorns beat out rival Texas A&M for Meredith, a prototypical corner, with a lot of tools, who checks every box for the next level. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has length, instincts and high-end speed, clocking a 4.41 laser-timed 40-yard dash that makes him one of the fastest players in the 2027 class and would've tied for fifth among corners at the 2026 NFL combine. Meredith's best football is ahead of him, though it's unclear where he will play his senior year in Texas after the state's University Interscholastic League Executive Committee denied him varsity eligibility following his transfer to North Crowley from Euless Trinity.

4. Christian Cypher, QB | Miami commit

Class of 2029

Carrollton (Georgia) head coach Joey King recently told us Cypher has a chance to be one of the best QBs he has coached. That's an impressive statement considering Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was one of his pupils. Though still quite young, Cypher is already polished with a very accurate arm, using his poised pocket presence to anticipate and hit receivers in stride. He has natural arm talent to deliver the ball to any level. Cypher made an excellent impression at the 2026 UA Next S7VNS event and looks like a high-upside, high-impact player with three more years of high school to develop. Miami landing an early commitment from Cypher -- its first 2029 pledge and the Hurricanes' top-ranked player --- is a major win for the program.

Miami commit C.J. Cypher dominated from start to finish to take home MVP for the champion Carrollton Trojans at UA Next S7VNS 🏆 @CJCypher7



Great weekend for the 2029 standout #UANext pic.twitter.com/YJktgDRcwJ — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) July 12, 2026

2027 ESPN 300 rank: 3

Having already racked up 292 career tackles, including 67 for a loss, Jacobs is a long, athletic edge rusher with the speed and quickness to put pressure on opposing offensive tackles. He has enough short-area elusiveness to get skinny and slip blocks. He doesn't dominate with power, but he has heavy enough hands to make an impact. Between his competitiveness and projectable 6-foot-5 frame, which has plenty of room to add more strength in college, Jacobs has all the traits of a dominant college edge rusher. As of now, he projects as Ohio State's highest-rated defensive addition since No. 1 overall prospect Jack Sawyer in 2021.

6. Maxwell Hiller, OT | Florida commit

2027 ESPN 300 rank: 4

Jon Sumrall swung big by landing Hiller, who would become the highest-rated offensive line recruit to reach Gainesville in 12 years if he makes it to campus. Hiller is ready-made for college. He plays with the power of interior lineman and the smooth footwork to hold up on the edge, then finishes blocks with a nasty demeanor. Hiller's anchor is strong to hold at the point of attack. He also has the athleticism to climb to the second level and secure blocks out in space. At a highly sought after position, Hiller's physical attributes and playing style make him a no-doubt five-star.

2027 ESPN 300 rank: 5

A three-year starter with a track and field background, Brown showcases length and athleticism. His 86-inch wingspan and 11-inch hands would've measured longer than any first-round tackle in the 2026 NFL draft. Brown also has a powerful lower half with light feet and the reach to slow speed rushers off the edge. Brown has the physical attributes to push for early playing time once he arrives in College Station. He's coming off an injury but has the physical intangibles and competitive demeanor to dominate at the next level.

Who won the offseason? We ranked them Nail the transfer portal? Miss a big recruit? Find a top coordinator? All are part of our offseason evaluations.

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8. Elijah Haven, QB | Alabama commit

2027 ESPN 300 rank: 6

The only five-star 2027 quarterback on this list, the 6-foot-5, 220-pounder has a rare blend of prototypical size and arm strength. Haven plays with a good base and poise in the pocket, and he has an effortless release even if there's some room for more technical refinement. Haven's placement on his deep balls is one of his best attributes. He won't consistently beat teams with his legs, but he's mobile enough to extend plays when they break down. Haven's body of work in high school is already astounding: He has thrown for over 9,000 career yards, combined for 178 touchdowns and set the single-season state record as a junior with 62 touchdown passes. His powerful arm and physical makeup are reminiscent of former Tennessee QB Joe Milton, but Haven will be a more accurate college passer.

2027 ESPN 300 rank: 7

Dobson has very good length and elite athleticism, giving him the traits to make an immediate impact when he arrives on campus. He is a fluid cornerback with flexible hips and the quick trigger to stay in receivers' back pockets, making it difficult to create separation. His top-end speed is another standout trait. Dobson ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash in the spring of 2025, and has tremendous upside. He has all the physical tools to become a game-changing defender.

10. Kemon Spell, RB | Georgia commit

2027 ESPN 300 rank: 8

A one-time Penn State commit, Spell's body type and running style are reminiscent of some of Georgia's standouts such as Knowshon Moreno and Sony Michel. Spell is coming off a junior season in which he rushed for nearly 13 yards per carry and tallied 32 total touchdowns. Spell has a powerful running back frame at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, giving him a chance to compete for early playing time as a freshman. He combines very good initial burst and acceleration with the vision to quickly identify running lanes and separate from defenders. Once he reaches the second level, he displays excellent contact balance, making him difficult to bring down through arm tackles. In the open field, Spell has been clocked at 22.2 mph, giving him the top-end speed to finish explosive runs.

11. Easton Royal, WR | Texas commit

2027 ESPN 300 rank: 9

Royal won the Under Armour All-America game MVP as a junior. Texas' wide receiver room is loaded in 2026 and, if the Longhorns, can hang on to Royal, the longest-tenured commit in its 2027 class, he could be next to carry the baton. Royal is a game-changing receiver with blazing speed, highlighted by his state championship-winning 10.17-second 100-meter time this spring. Despite that elite speed, he has a sturdy 200-plus-pound frame. He is a polished route runner who creates separation by varying his tempo and using both speed and finesse to attack the leverage of defenders. With the ball in his hands, Royal is a dynamic playmaker who routinely outruns pursuit angles and has the speed to score anytime he touches the ball.

12. Geraci Carson, DT | Uncommitted

2028 ESPN Junior 300 rank: 2

Standing over 6-foot-4 and weighing 318 pounds as a rising junior, Carson already has the size of an NFL defensive tackle. He also has a very good athletic foundation, having clocked a laser-verified 5.02-second 40-yard dash, and with continued physical development has the potential to become a highly disruptive presence in the middle of a defensive front. Carson makes his presence felt with his power and strength at the point of attack, driving blockers into the backfield before disengaging to make plays on the ball carrier. He has the makings of a two-gap run stuffer.

13. Anthony Sweeney, DE | Texas Tech commit

2027 ESPN 300 rank: 10

Texas Tech is becoming something of a front-seven factory and Sweeney is the perfect complement to fellow five-star defensive tackle Jalen Brewster. At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Sweeney has length while also playing with good bend. He is a fluid edge rusher with excellent functional movement skills, allowing him to dip and rip under blocks. He has the quickness to win with speed but can also convert speed to power, driving through the chests of offensive tackles and putting them on their heels. With a frame that can continue to add muscle, Sweeney has the traits and upside to become a game-changing defender.

14. Jamier Brown, WR | Ohio State commit

2027 ESPN 300 rank: 11

Ohio State has shown a great feel for identifying and developing elite receiver talent regardless of player archetype. Brown could be next. He has been one of the fastest players in the country since running sub-11.0-second 100-meter times as a rising freshman, and his personal-best time of 10.35 seconds showcases the blazing speed that translates directly to the football field. More than just a vertical threat, Brown is quick in and out of his breaks and runs polished routes. The Ohio native has the quickness, speed and playmaking ability that made him one of the nation's most sought-after receivers.

Really impressive day at UA Next camp in Columbus for 5-star Ohio State commit Jamier Brown @jam1erbrown



Just makes the game look effortless. Buckeyes got another one on the way 🔥 #UANext pic.twitter.com/fhoLfTPitq — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) May 10, 2026

15. Mark Matthews, OT | Texas A&M commit

2027 ESPN 300 rank: 12

Matthews is an athletic offensive lineman with good size and very good agility. He plays with natural bend and flexibility, and his light feet help separate him from other tackles by allowing him to reach edge rushers effectively. As he continues to develop his power and strength in the weight room while refining his technique, Matthews has all the tools to become a highly skilled offensive tackle at the next level. Between Matthews and Kennedy Brown, the Aggies have two of the 15 best recruits in the country -- and potential future bookend tackles.

16. Marcus Fakatou, DT | Ohio State commit

2027 ESPN 300 rank: 13

Fakatou has an elite frame and is quick off the ball, playing with good pad level despite his length. In two seasons, he has posted 97 tackles, including 27 for a loss, and 12 sacks. On film, he consistently shows strength at the point of attack and uses his hands well to keep blockers off his frame. He has the versatility to line up both on the edge and inside as a pass rusher, a trait he displayed throughout his high school film. A reclassification from the 2028 class, Fakatou has tremendous upside as he continues to develop physically.

17. David Gabriel Georges, RB | Uncommitted

2027 ESPN 300 rank: 14

Gabriel Georges, who earned his fifth star earlier this summer, is a one-cut running back with the size and physical tools to make an immediate impact when he reaches college. He rushed for more than 1,700 yards as a junior, showcasing a productive north-south running style while also flashing the elusiveness to make defenders miss in space. His combination of size and athleticism firmly puts him among the nation's top prospects, and he's the top-ranked remaining uncommitted 2027 recruit.

18. Landon Ghea, OT | Uncommitted

Class of 2029

Ghea has played only one season of high school football, but he doesn't look inexperienced on film, displaying the poise and physicality of an upperclassman while earning the starting left tackle job as a freshman at Georgia's Milton High. At 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds, he has plenty of room to continue adding mass to his frame. He plays with a solid base, anchors well and consistently squares up defenders before sustaining and finishing blocks through the whistle. Though still early in his development, Ghea projects as a day one starter at the college level, and he has some SEC ties: his brother, Ryan, is a tight end at Auburn.

19. Caden Moss, OT | Ohio State commit

2027 ESPN 300 rank: 15

Moss is a powerful offensive lineman with a thick lower body, checking in at 330 pounds this spring but also has elite arm length. Despite his massive size, he is a fluid mover with good feet. He plays with power and leverage, anchoring well while consistently washing defensive linemen out of the play. Early in his career, Moss could project best at guard, but with continued physical and technical development, he has the tools to play tackle, giving him valuable positional versatility up front.

20. Kellan Hall, DT | Uncommitted

2028 ESPN Junior 300 rank: 3

Hall is a physically gifted defensive lineman for his size, weighing about 270 pounds while running a laser-verified 4.85-second 40-yard dash. He can convert speed to power, and one of his best attributes is a dominant bull rush. Hall comes off the ball low to high, generating power to walk blockers into the backfield before disengaging to make plays. As he continues to expand his pass-rush arsenal, Hall has the potential to become a defender college offenses must game-plan for.

21. Jayden Wade, QB | Georgia commit

2028 ESPN Junior 300 rank: 4

Wade made these rankings as a freshman in 2024. He's one of the most intriguing prospects in the class because of his combination of athleticism and arm talent. He has a very good frame, 10-inch hands and has been laser-timed at 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash on multiple occasions, a mark that would rank among the top 10 quarterback performances in NFL combine history. Though he is a major threat with his speed, he also possesses a strong arm with a quick release that allows the ball to jump out of his hand. Wade has all the traits to be a true difference-maker at quarterback and has been prepared well at national power IMG Academy. He was Georgia's second commitment in the 2028 class.

Ty Snell should gather a lot of high-profile offers over the next few years. UC Report

22. Ty Snell, QB | Uncommitted

Class of 2029

Snell is a talented young quarterback with impressive raw arm talent and more experience than his age might suggest given he started as an eighth grader for Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee before transferring to Texas powerhouse Allen High School. He already has the size to project as an FBS starter and the frame to continue adding mass. His throwing motion is compact, and with continued development, he has the arm talent to become a highly accurate passer. He generates very good velocity on short, intermediate and deep throws. With an already impressive list of high-profile offers, Snell projects as an impact player at the next level.

23. Hayden Stepp, CB | Oregon commit

2027 ESPN 300 rank: 16

Stepp is next on Oregon's list of premier corners under Dan Lanning. He's long, measuring 6-foot-3 with a high-cut frame and a fluid backpedal. He plants and drives out of his breaks with very little wasted movement. At the line of scrimmage, he plays physically to reroute receivers and has the speed to stay in phase downfield, having run a laser-verified 4.45-second 40-yard dash. Stepp also does an excellent job playing through the hands of receivers to make plays on the ball, and his length helps condense throwing windows.

24. DeMarcus Van Dyke Jr., CB | Uncommitted

Class of 2029

Van Dyke is a young cornerback with size. At more than 6-foot-4, he would have been the tallest cornerback at this year's NFL combine. Despite his length, he is a fluid mover who uses his size to stay attached to receivers throughout the route. He also displays excellent ball skills, consistently high-pointing passes to come away with interceptions or pass breakups. As he continues to mature and add strength, Van Dyke has the potential to become a suffocating cornerback. He is the son of Auburn cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke.

25. Caiden Rogers, RB | Uncommitted

Class of 2030

Only a 2030 prospect, Rogers was incredible, earning MVP honors, at the Under Armour All-America Eighth Grade game last January, an early indicator of his immense potential. He ran through and around opponents and also created mismatches as a pass catcher. LSU followed up with an offer that night. Rogers already has good size for his age and the frame to continue developing into a downhill runner. Rogers shows good lateral quickness, vision between the tackles and strong contact balance. As he continues to mature physically and develop more top-end speed, his offer list is expected to grow significantly.