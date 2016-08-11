College coaches from major conferences offer instant reactions to the name "Jim Harbaugh." (1:08)

What do college coaches think of Jim Harbaugh? (1:08)

When satellite camps were banned in April, it seemed we would all be deprived of all of this. Then, three weeks later, the ban was lifted and the Michigan coach was off and running.

Before the ban, Harbaugh announced a summer satellite camp tour with 39 camps in 22 states plus visits to American Samoa and Australia. And while Harbaugh didn't attend every camp, each time he attend a camp, the buzz, excitement and the spotlight of the college football was there. And for every stop, every jersey, every lunatic antic and philosophical interview, Harbaugh delivered.

Here's the best from the Summer of Jim:

Meet Harbaugh, the shade-thrower.

"It's bad for college football," Alabama coach Nick Saban said about satellite camps.

"This is the wild, wild West at its best. There have been no specific guidelines relative to how we're managing control of this stuff."

Think Harbaugh was going to stand by for this? Not a chance.

"Amazing" to me- Alabama broke NCAA rules & now their HC is lecturing us on the possibility of rules being broken at camps. Truly "amazing." — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) June 1, 2016

June 2: SEC country, Hammerin' Hank and the first jersey

Hank Aaron talking with the campers now. Jim Harbaugh looking on. https://t.co/JiXPQrtp2P pic.twitter.com/JNFUCdq0YU — Derek Tyson (@DerekTysonESPN) June 2, 2016

In Atlanta, Harbaugh hosted his first camp in SEC country. He co-hosted the camp with Georgia's Kirby Smart, but both coaches paled when Hank Aaron arrived. The Braves Hall of Famer spoke at the camp, and Harbaugh donned an Aaron No. 44 jersey.

Jim looks great in jerseys tucked into his khakis, right? Good. There'll be more.

In Baltimore, wearing a Ray Lewis jersey, Harbaugh declared "there's a prejudice against football."

Halftime wardrobe change ... Harbaugh switched from O's to Ravens jersey. https://t.co/GEMW3e15OG pic.twitter.com/VDp0QMMqCS — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) June 6, 2016

The second-year Wolverines coach was hurt by what he called "daily" rules changes from the NCAA about granting interviews and signing autographs at satellite camps. Like any master politician, Harbaugh quickly pivoted his message to his fight for football.

"That's why I'm pointing this out because some of these other sports aren't getting it."

"Football gets the majority of the scrutiny and the rules that are intended to hurt the student-athlete, and it makes no sense," he told ESPN's Heather Dinich. "That's why I'm pointing this out because some of these other sports aren't getting it."

"No, we're passionate about the game of football and teaching it and bringing it to the doorstep of anybody that's interested in being involved in athletics and being involved in football," he said. "We're not going to just agree. We're going to fight for it."

It's great, but imagine if Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump had to participate in the first presidential debate in Dayton, Ohio, in LeBron and Craig Ehlo jerseys.

June 8: 1,200 miles to glory

It wasn't the first satellite camp two-a-day for Harbaugh, but it might be the most epic.

Harbaugh began the day in Pearl, Mississippi, wearing an Archie Manning New Orleans Saints jersey.

Jim Harbaugh's satellite camp in Mississippi made an impression on some players. Said ESPN 300 recruit Cam Akers: "A lot of coaches wouldn't do it. Getting a chance to meet him, see him face-to-face and introduce myself personally, it was a big deal." Greg Ostendorf

Harbaugh then flew on a private plane to Paramus, New Jersey, some 1,200 miles away.

Now, this is New Jersey. And Big Ten football. And Ohio State was hosting a camp with Rutgers some 30 miles from Michigan's camp at Paramus Catholic. So things got a bit crazy.

Before Harbaugh even arrived, members of a Rutgers secret society that calls itself the Order of the Bull's Blood vandalized the Paramus Catholic field with, among other things, a stuffed bear and a letter telling Harbaugh to "go home."

Harbaugh's satellite camp in NJ has angered Rutgers -- some "vandalism" at host Paramus Catholic, & a letter for JH pic.twitter.com/shxJbG02nV — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) June 8, 2016

Aside from the beefing, both camps hosted more than 1,400 players and Harbaugh pulled off pinstripes.

Tom VanHaaren

At a football camp (of course!) Harbaugh announces that his wife is pregnant.

Harbaugh said he will be "attacking this pregnancy with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind."

This will be Harbaugh's seventh child.

June 24: Honoring a great

Erik McKinney/@EMcKinneyESPN

While in Southern California, Harbaugh and Co. held a camp at Oceanside High School. That high school is the alma mater of late NFL great Junior Seau, who was Harbaugh's teammate with the San Diego Chargers. Of course, Harbaugh paid tribute to him.

The next day we got Jim Mamba.

Jim Harbaugh is repping Kobe Bryant at the LA camp this morning. pic.twitter.com/GoOEneOQ5E — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) June 25, 2016

June 26: Aloha

In Honolulu for a camp, Harbaugh hit the island life.

The camp was held at Saint Louis School, the high school of Heisman winner Marcus Mariota.

Jim Harbaugh rocking a Mariota jersey and probably taking advice from coach Tuioti about lathering up #GoBlue #808FB pic.twitter.com/53exjGbrXR — Spencer Honda (@SpncerHonda) June 27, 2016

While in Hawaii, Harbaugh offered a scholarship to a Class of 2020 quarterback. That makes the player just a high school freshman.

BLESSED 2 say I received my FIRST 🏈scholarship offer from the University of 〽️ichigan! #WOLVERINES#GOBIGBLUE pic.twitter.com/hb38k1tS6V — Sol-Jay Maiava ™ (@Jay_4QB) June 29, 2016

In a technicality, Harbaugh is missing from this video.

But, is his influence ever far away from college football's viral spotlight? Keep in mind, Harbaugh quoted Rafiki from "The Lion King" in October.

Illustration by Asaf Hanuka

Michigan's satellite camp tour ended June 29 when Harbaugh canceled a camp in American Samoa for fears of the Zika virus. So what does a man who has traveled the country coaching football do for a vacation?

He goes to Disneyland, of course.

And while there, he just happened to run into talk show legend Jerry Springer.

He also took this great photo with Chewbacca.

I stand with the Resistance. @riley_crean343 with the First Order pic.twitter.com/ERXHy3XS8l — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) July 14, 2016

Harbaugh is back to his day job of coaching the Wolverines. It's only August, but we've already seen J.J. Watt, Steph Curry and Archie Manning were there. Hammerin' Hank, The Answer and The Captain were, too, at least in jersey form.

But don't be sad that the summer is drawing to a close. Michigan begins its season Sept. 3 against Hawaii.

And Harbaugh's honorary captain ... some guy named Michael Jordan.

Illustrations from Asaf Hanuka