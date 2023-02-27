Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann is returning to Athens after having multiple conversations with the Philadelphia Eagles and interviewing last week for the defensive coordinator job, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Schumann took over the defensive playcalling duties last season at Georgia after Dan Lanning left for the Oregon head-coaching job following the 2021 season. The two-time defending national champion Bulldogs finished fifth nationally last season in scoring defense (14.3 points per game). That's despite losing a record five first-round selections on defense in the 2022 NFL draft. They were first nationally in rushing defense (77 yards per game) and second in both red zone defense and third-down conversions.

The Bulldogs had already lost offensive coordinator Todd Monken to the NFL when he took the Baltimore Ravens' OC job two weeks ago, so keeping Schumann was a coup for Georgia coach Kirby Smart. Former SEC head coach Will Muschamp shares the co-defensive coordinator role with Schumann.

Schumann, 32, also coaches inside linebackers for the Bulldogs and has been with Smart going back to their Alabama days, when Schumann was an undergraduate analyst for the Tide from 2008 to 2011, then a graduate assistant from 2011 to '14 and director of player development/associate director of player personnel from 2014 to '15.

When Smart went to Georgia as head coach in 2016, he took Schumann with him as inside linebackers coach, and Schumann was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2019. Schumann is one of two on-field assistant coaches Smart hired on his initial staff still with the Bulldogs, along with running backs coach Dell McGee.