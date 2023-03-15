Florida State and Georgia Tech will open the 2024 season in Ireland, the schools announced Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to be played Aug. 24, 2024, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

"I am so excited for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, administration and fans for this opportunity," Florida State coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. "When this idea was first presented to me, I was immediately intrigued by a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the people in our program."

"Being selected to play in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic is a great opportunity for Georgia Tech football," Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key added via statement. "It's a unique chance for our student-athletes to experience a new culture, for our fans to support us at an incredible destination and for Georgia Tech to further promote our Institute, athletics department, students and alumni on a global stage."

This is the first international game in program history for Florida State. Georgia Tech played in Ireland in 2016, beating Boston College 17-14.

"This is an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes at Florida State and Georgia Tech to expand the reach of ACC football and play in front of an international audience," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. "We appreciate the flexibility of both Florida State and Georgia Tech, and thank our partners at Irish American Events for making this game a reality."

This will be the fifth college football game to be played in Aviva Stadium. Nebraska and Northwestern opened the 2022 season there. Notre Dame and Navy are scheduled to play there Aug. 26 to open the 2023 season.