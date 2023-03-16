ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan All-American running back Blake Corum said his surgically repaired left knee has gotten strong enough that he has been cleared to run on an anti-gravity treadmill next week.

Corum said Thursday that he is "100 percent" sure he will play in the season-opening game Sept. 2 against East Carolina.

Corum tore a meniscus and sprained a ligament in his left knee against Illinois on Nov. 19. After playing sparingly against Ohio State, he sat out when the Wolverines won the Big Ten title and advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Instead of entering the NFL draft, Corum decided to stay in school for his senior year.

"Feeling great all-around mentally, physically, spiritually," Corum told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The 5-foot-8, 210-pound Corum ran for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns last season and had 952 yards rushing and 11 TDs as a sophomore in 2021.

"I'll be back definitely by fall camp," he said. "I plan on doing everything in the summer workouts, depending on what doctor says. He told me I shouldn't be cutting until maybe June. I'm taking my time, but I will be ready by the season."

Corum will be watching when his teammates face each other in the Maize and Blue spring game April 1 at Michigan Stadium.