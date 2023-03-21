Ohio University and coach Tim Albin have agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season, sources told ESPN.

The new deal includes a salary jump to $700,000 from $535,000, according to sources. There's also a new clause in the contract that gives him an automatic year extension for winning eight games or the MAC championship.

Ohio won seven consecutive games to conclude the regular season last year before falling to Toledo in the MAC championship. Ohio won the Arizona Bowl over Wyoming to finish the season 10-4, which tied the school record for victories in a season.

Albin is 13-13 through two seasons at Ohio. He took over in July 2021 when longtime coach Frank Solich stepped down to focus on his health. Ohio struggled in Albin's first season, as he moved from offensive coordinator to head coach.

But the Bobcats hit a groove in 2022, opening with a win against Florida Atlantic and losing just one MAC game during the regular season. Albin won MAC Coach of the Year, as Ohio finished 7-1 in conference play and delivered the program's fifth-ever appearance in the MAC title game. Toledo beat Ohio, 17-7, preventing Ohio from winning the school's first MAC title since 1968.

Ohio played that game without star quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who was vote the top player in the MAC after throwing for 3,256 yards. He tore his ACL on Nov. 15 and is expected to return next season. He projects as the league's preseason player of the year and will be the centerpiece for Ohio's expectations heading into 2023.

Ohio opens the season Week 0 at San Diego State on Aug. 26.