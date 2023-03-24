Utah State football player Josh Davis is in fair condition after suffering a "non-traumatic sudden cardiac arrest" during Thursday's practice, the school announced Friday.

Davis, a redshirt freshman wide receiver, collapsed during the practice at Maverik Stadium and was treated on the field by Utah State's athletic training staff before being transported to Logan Regional Hospital near campus. He later was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, where he received therapeutic hypothermia treatment to lower his body temperature and preserve his neurological function. Initially listed in critical condition, Davis is now off life support and breathing on his own.

His parents arrived in Utah on Thursday night and met with team physician Dr. David Liddle, head coach Blake Anderson and others. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Davis is from Carlsbad, California. He did not appear in any games for the Aggies last season.