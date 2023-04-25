IRVING, Texas -- SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said on Tuesday the conference is having "meaningful discussions" about adjusting its longstanding policy on field storming to address safety issues, and a wide range of options are being considered by a working group.

SI.com on Monday reported the SEC was mulling the idea that if fans stormed the field, their team could surrender home field advantage the next time they face that opponent. When asked if forfeiting a future home game was discussed, Sankey said it was "identified" as a continuum of ideas that also included changing the fines.

"We can take the fines away, we can leave fines the way they are," he said, speaking to a small group of reporters following the first day of College Football Playoff spring meetings. "We can double fines, we can triple fines. We can quadruple fines. We can set higher standards for visiting teams and officials' protections. You could set some standards where the team exits. There's a whole continuum.

"Our group is still working. Have they talked about things? Yeah. Did they talk about flipping home games? Absolutely. Does that mean it's going to happen? That's why the membership gets to vote."

The working group has not yet put together a proposal on the issue. Sankey said it's possible it could be determined at May spring meetings in Destin, Florida, or it could happen at any point between now and the start of the season.

"Eventually we'll make a decision," he said. "We can't have unhealthy environments."

The SEC has had a policy on field or court storming in place since 2004. The SEC currently fines a school $50,000 for a first offense, then increases it to $100,000 for a second offense and $250,000 for each one after that. The fine money is deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

"I would argue that part of what has to happen is we have to change the culture," Sankey said. " ... I don't think just passing a rule can stop it. People have to stop it."