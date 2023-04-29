WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Friday awarded the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the Air Force Academy for winning football games against its rival U.S. service academies.

"Simply put, you can't talk about the soul of the nation without talking about our service academies," Biden told the team gathered in the White House's East Room. "And you can't talk about the service academies without talking about duty, teamwork, service and excellence. That's all about you."

Air Force beat both the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy last season, compiling an overall record of 10-3. It also beat Baylor 30-15 in the Armed Forces Bowl.

The Falcons have won the trophy 21 times, compared with 16 for Navy and nine for Army.

The competition among the service academies began in 1972. The trophy -- topped by three silver footballs -- weighs 170 pounds.

"That trophy is bigger than the Super Bowl trophy," Biden said. "No, it really is. So, you may need help carrying it."