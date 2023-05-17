Former Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman is set to transfer to Florida State, continuing an impressive run of transfers for the Seminoles.

Coleman, who entered the transfer portal April 30, announced his transfer destination Wednesday on social media. Florida State had emerged as the favorite to land the third-year wideout, who led Michigan State in receptions (58), receiving yards (798) and receiving touchdowns (7).

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Louisiana native joins a Florida State offense that returns almost entirely intact, and is poised to contend for the ACC title. FSU has added several notable transfers this year, including cornerback Fentrell Cypress II (Virginia), tight end Jaheim Bell (South Carolina), offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (UTEP) and defensive lineman Braden Fiske (Western Michigan. Coleman is set to pair with Johnny Wilson, an Arizona State transfer who led FSU with 897 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Last season, Coleman eclipsed 100 receiving yards against Washington, Michigan and Indiana, and had four or more receptions in nine games.

Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis and other players celebrated Coleman's addition on Twitter.

Coleman entered the transfer portal on the same day as Michigan State starting quarterback Payton Thorne, who is transferring to Auburn.

ESPN rated Coleman as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class.