Arkansas has dismissed backup quarterback Kade Renfro from the team following accusations of sexual assault and harassment posted to a social media account this week.

The anonymous account also included photos depicting physical abuse allegedly carried out by Renfro.

"Upon gaining knowledge of the allegations against a student-athlete earlier this week, we immediately informed the University's Title IX office of the allegations," Arkansas Athletics said in a statement on Thursday. "The student-athlete is no longer a member of the football team."

In a separate statement, the university said it has "notified the relevant offices on our campus" of the accusations against Renfro. Citing the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act, the university said it was "unable to provide more information at this time."

A former three-star prospect from Stephenville, Texas, Renfro initially signed with Ole Miss in 2020, but did not appear in any games. He then transferred to Arkansas in 2021, but did not play after suffering a knee injury.

He reinjured his knee and did not play last season.