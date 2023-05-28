Shilo Sanders' long-anticipated transfer to Colorado is set, as the Jackson State safety will join his father and brother with the Buffaloes.

Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders and younger brother of Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, announced that Colorado will be his transfer destination Saturday night. Although Shilo Sanders entered the transfer portal Dec. 17, the same day as his brother, he remained at Jackson State to finish his undergraduate degree this spring.

A video posted to Sanders' social media platforms ended with him in a Colorado uniform wearing No. 21, the same number as he wore at both Jackson State and South Carolina, and Deion Sanders' number during a Hall of Fame NFL career.

Shilo Sanders earned second-team all-conference honors for Jackson State in 2021, when he recorded four interceptions, two forced fumbles, seven pass breakups and 39 tackles. His interceptions total tied for second in the SWAC. Last season, Sanders recorded one interception, five passes defended and 20 tackles.

The 6-foot,195-pound Sanders appeared in 13 games for South Carolina in a two-year career, recording 32 tackles.

He's the eighth Jackson State player to follow Deion Sanders to Colorado, joining notables like Shedeur Sanders, Colorado's expected starter at quarterback, and two-way star Travis Hunter. Cornerback Tayvion Beasley, who initially transferred in from Jackson State, re-entered the transfer portal after spring practice.