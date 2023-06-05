Michael Vick made a name for himself with two strong seasons at Virginia Tech, including leading the Hokies to a trip to the 2000 BCS National Championship game. (0:53)

Michael Vick, Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Suggs are among the former players on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, which was released Monday.

The National Football Foundation (NFF) released the ballot in conjunction with the College Hall of Fame. The 2024 ballot comprises 78 players and nine coaches from the FBS, with 101 players and 32 coaches coming from divisional ranks.

Vick, Fitzgerald and Suggs are all on the ballot for induction in their first year of eligibility.

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.62 million people have played college football and only 1,074 players have been inducted," NFF president and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a statement. "The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game."

Before going No. 1 to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2001 NFL draft, Vick starred at Virginia Tech for two seasons (1999-2000), guiding Frank Beamer's program to the BCS National Championship game in the 1999 season.

Vick finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting that season as a redshirt freshman after helping the Hokies go undefeated in the regular season at 11-0 before losing to Florida State in the 2000 Sugar Bowl.

Fitzgerald played two years for Pittsburgh (2002-03) and won the Biletnikoff Award during his sophomore season in 2003 after catching 92 passes for 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns. Pittsburgh retired his No. 1 jersey on July 1, 2013.

The Arizona Cardinals selected Fitzgerald, who finished second to Oklahoma quarterback Jason White in 2003 Heisman voting, with the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft.

Suggs, who was taken with the 10th overall selection in the 2003 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens, played three seasons (2000-02) for Arizona State. He concluded his time there with 163 tackles and 44 sacks while leaving as the Sun Devils' career leader in tackles for loss (65½). His 24 sacks as a senior in 2002 established a new NCAA single-season record at the time.

Membership voting continues through June 30, and the announcement of the class will be made in early 2024.