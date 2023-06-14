Arkansas defensive tackle recruit Dion Stutts died Tuesday in an apparent ATV crash, according to police. He was 18.

Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps told multiple outlets that Stutts crashed on his family's property in Batesville, Mississippi.

"We are heartbroken over the passing of Dion Stutts," the Arkansas football team said in a statement. "He was a tremendous young man with a bright future ahead of him. We were as excited to add him to our program as he was to be a Razorback. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Shante and father Dino along with his entire family as they deal with this loss.

Stutts was a three-star recruit who had committed to the Razorbacks in March as part of the Class of 2024. He also wrestled for his high school team.