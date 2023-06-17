A junior college running back who announced his commitment to Oregon State earlier this month has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Brandon Smith, a running back at Santa Barbara City College, was one of four people arrested in an incident that took place June 2, the same day he announced his commitment to Oregon State. The Santa Barbara County sheriff's office said Smith, 21, was arrested June 7. He is being held in jail on a $2 million bond.

Oregon State told ESPN that Smith never signed with the team and will not be part of the program. Smith, a Chicago native who rushed for 1,231 yards and 16 touchdowns last season at Santa Barbara City, took an official visit to Oregon State in late May and announced May 25 that he had received a scholarship offer. He had also received interest from Fresno State, Nevada, Hawai'i and other programs.

Hours after Smith announced his commitment on social media, Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives responded to a report of a fight near a community pool. Upon arrival, they found a 20-year-old man seriously injured. All four suspects were arrested June 7 on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and conspiracy. The sheriff's deputies believe the victim and the suspects knew each other.