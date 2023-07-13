Michigan added its 13th ESPN 300 commit on Thursday, when edge rusher Jacob Smith committed to the Wolverines.

Smith is the No. 97 prospect overall, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound recruit out of Connecticut. He joins his twin brother, Jared, an ESPN 300 defensive tackle, in the class for Michigan. Jared committed in April, but Jacob held out until July to announce his commitment, choosing the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Kentucky, Nebraska, Georgia and Alabama.

Before his commitment, Michigan had the No. 4 class, just behind Ohio State at No. 3 in the rankings. The Buckeyes have 11 ESPN 300 commitments, so Smith puts Michigan two ahead in the race for the most top-300 commitments.

The Wolverines have seen a ton of success on the recruiting trail in the 2024 class, already more than doubling the number of top-300 commitments than in the 2023 class. Michigan signed just six recruits in the ESPN 300 in the 2023 cycle and finished ranked No. 17 overall.

Smith is the sixth defensive recruit in this cycle ranked in the top 300, joining the six offensive recruits ranked in the ESPN 300. That includes quarterback Jadyn Davis, the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback, and Brady Prieskorn, the No. 1 tight end overall.