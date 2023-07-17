Steve Sarkisian addresses Texas' final season in the Big 12 before it goes to play in the SEC. (0:30)

The 119th Texas-Oklahoma game will return to a familiar name with a new sponsor in 2023, titled the Allstate Red River Rivalry.

Long known as the Red River Shootout, the game was rebranded in 2005 as the Red River Rivalry to commemorate the 100th meeting between the programs and to distance itself from a name synonymous with gun violence. After AT&T had been a sponsor for several years, it was renamed the AT&T Red River Showdown in 2014.

For the last year of the two teams' tenure in the Big 12, the old name will return.

"Our annual, iconic matchup with the Longhorns each October features more than a century of tradition between our two programs, so it's fitting that we revive the 'Rivalry' name," Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement.

Oklahoma had claimed three straight Red River wins between 2019-2021, but Texas dominated the Sooners, who were playing without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, 49-0 last season in Brent Venables' first game as OU head coach. The Longhorns lead the all-time series 63-50-5.

This year's game, on Oct. 7, will be broadcast on ABC. Kickoff time has not been set yet.