LYNCHBURG, Va. -- Liberty University said Monday that freshman football player Tajh Boyd, 19, has died.

The school identified Boyd as an offensive lineman from Chesapeake, Virginia. It did not say when Boyd died or the cause, and calls and a text message were not returned. A spokesperson for Lynchburg police said the department did look into Boyd's death and determined a criminal investigation was unnecessary.

In the announcement, athletic director Ian McCaw and first-year football coach Jamey Caldwell said Boyd joined the program "as recently as January" and added, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh's family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community. We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times."

The school said a media availability with Caldwell, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed and Caldwell will now speak to reporters Friday.

Conference USA, which Liberty is joining this season, also issued a statement, saying, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of @LibertyFootball student-athlete Tajh Boyd. Our thoughts are with the Boyd family and Flames nation during this difficult time."