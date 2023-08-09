Northwestern interim football coach David Braun speaks for the first time as the team and school continue to address the fallout from the hazing allegations. (2:27)

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Northwestern players on Wednesday declined to discuss the hazing allegations embroiling the program during the past month, but they reiterated their support for one another and for former coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian and several other staff members wore T-shirts at Wednesday's practice that read "Cats Against The World" and displayed No. 51, worn by Fitzgerald as a two-time national defensive player of the year at Northwestern in the mid-1990s. Northwestern fired Fitzgerald on July 10, three days after concluding an investigation into hazing allegations by a former player that initially resulted in a two-week suspension for the school's all-time winningest coach. A current Northwestern player was seen wearing the T-shirt in a photo shared on social media last month by wide receivers coach Armon Binns.

"[Interim coach David Braun], he's been preaching that we should stick together, especially during a time like this," wide receiver Bryce Kirtz said. "The shirts are really a reminder, allowing us to stick together."

Braun, the team's defensive coordinator who became interim coach days after Fitzgerald was fired, said his sole focus is supporting the current players and staff members and ensuring the upcoming season is a positive experience for them. He said of the T-shirts, "It certainly isn't my business to censor anyone's free speech."

Athletic director Derrick Gragg, meanwhile, issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon expressing his disappointment in the shirts.

"I am extremely disappointed that a few members of our football program staff decided to wear "Cats Against the World" t-shirts," the statement said. "Neither I nor the University was aware that they owned or would wear these shirts today. The shirts are inappropriate, offensive and tone deaf. Let me be crystal clear: hazing has no place at Northwestern, and we are committed to do whatever is necessary to address hazing-related issues, including thoroughly investigating any incidents or allegations of hazing or any other misconduct."

Speaking for the first time since Fitzgerald's firing, the players said they're focused on supporting one another and moving forward, despite 14 lawsuits from former players alleging hazing and other mistreatment within the program. No current or former players have been named in the lawsuits, and other than Fitzgerald, all coaches and support staff are set to work during the 2023 season. Defensive backs coach Matt MacPherson, who has been named in several lawsuits and is being investigated by the university, was on the field for Wednesday's practice.

Fitzgerald has denied any knowledge of hazing within the program. He hired noted attorney Dan Webb for a potential wrongful termination lawsuit against Northwestern, which fired him for cause.

"We're not addressing any past hazing allegations," linebacker Bryce Gallagher said. "What I can tell you is right now we have a great culture in our locker room, and the guys are really sticking together through all this. The older guys are really just focused on helping these younger guys out, helping each other get through this, and just leaning on our relationships."

Gallagher said players were "devastated" upon learning Fitzgerald had been fired. They have tried to support freshman tight end Jack Fitzgerald, the eldest son of Pat Fitzgerald, who remains on the roster but is working as a student assistant. Jack Fitzgerald attended Wednesday's practice but was not in uniform as he assisted during position drills.

Players and Braun have been in touch with Pat Fitzgerald during the past few weeks.

"There has been a certain level of checking in on someone that at the end of the day, provided an opportunity for me and my family," Braun said of Fitzgerald, who hired him from North Dakota State in January. "I care about his personal well-being very, very much."

Northwestern players went through a mandatory, in-person anti-hazing seminar last week before beginning practices. Braun said hazing has "no part" in the team's activities going forward. He was pleased to see only seven players, mostly incoming freshmen, enter the transfer portal in the 30-day window following Fitzgerald's firing.

"It just shows that what we have here is valued," defensive back Rod Heard II said. "The players that stayed, they want to be here. And the players that left, we fully support their decision in doing so."

Gallagher said practicing has been "a breath of fresh air" as the team prepares to open its season Sept. 3 at Rutgers.

"We've had a great training camp so far," he said. "It's been really nice getting up there on the field and just competing, helping each other out, helping [Braun] and the younger guys out and help develop them."