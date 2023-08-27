Arizona State has self-imposed a bowl ban for the 2023 season, the school announced Sunday, choosing to sanction itself over violations committed under former coach Herm Edwards.

"Arizona State University has informed the NCAA and Pac-12 conference that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the upcoming season," athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement. "In light of the ongoing investigation and our membership obligation to maintain the confidentiality of the matter, we will not be commenting further at this time."

The team was informed of the bowl ban Sunday morning, with a source telling ESPN's Pete Thamel that the reaction in the meeting was "devastating" to the players, especially among the more than 20 seniors.

The NCAA has been investigating Arizona State since June 2021, looking into allegations that former defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce, who also served as the school's recruiting coordinator, helped create a culture in which rule breaking was rewarded.

Arizona State allegedly blatantly violated recruiting rules, specifically ignoring NCAA-mandated dead periods during the COVID-19 pandemic. The violations were so blatant that some Arizona State staff members kept a group text documenting them, with a dossier created that was sent to the NCAA in May 2021.

The investigation led to five full-time coaches leaving the staff or being fired, including Pierce and former offensive coordinator Zak Hill.

The NCAA has not yet sent a notice of allegations to Arizona State.

Edwards coached the Sun Devils from 2018 to 2022, when he left the job under a "mutual agreement" three games into the season. Edwards joined ESPN as an analyst in November, returning to a role he held from 2009 until his hiring by the school.

Arizona State was projected to finish 10th in the Pac-12 this season in the conference's preseason media poll. The Sun Devils are playing their final season in the Pac-12 before joining the Big 12 in 2024, along with three other Pac-12 members.