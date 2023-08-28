Jimbo Fisher announced Monday that sophomore Conner Weigman will be Texas A&M's starting quarterback.

Weigman beat out Max Johnson, the former LSU transfer who started 14 games for the Tigers and led the Aggies to wins over Miami and Arkansas before a hand injury against Mississippi State sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Weigman, the No. 27 overall in the 2022 ESPN 300, was the No. 1-ranked pocket passer in the class, and began last season as the third-stringer behind Haynes King, who has since transferred to Georgia Tech, and Johnson.

Weigman ended up starting the final four games, becoming the only FBS player with more than 120 pass attempts who did not throw an interception, completing 73 of 132 passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in an upset of No. 6 LSU to finish the season.

This year, he is expected to shoulder more of the load in new coordinator Bobby Petrino's offense as the Aggies try to rebound from last year's 5-7 season.

The Aggies face New Mexico (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) on Saturday in College Station.